The Case High School girls swimming and diving team started its season off with a bang on Saturday.
The Eagles set a school record in the 200-yard butterfly relay at the Panther Relays at Park High School.
Maya Frodl, Sara Bollendorf, Natalia Badillo and Sofia Badillo won by more than 18 seconds in 1:56.01. That broke the previous record of 1:58.12 set last year.
"It was an outstanding swim from them," Case coach Frank Michalowski said. "All of their times were under 30 seconds."
The Eagles placed first in four other events Saturday. Bollendorf, Katelyn Peterson, Samyutka Munagavalasa and Sofia Badillo won the 400 individual medley relay (4:42.65); Frodl, Madi Peterson, Natalia Badillo and Sofia Badillo won the 200 backstroke relay (2:01.09); Bollendorf, Frodl, Natalia Badillo and Sofia Badillo won the 200 medley relay (1:59.23); and Bollendorf, Frodl, Taylor Knaus and Natalia Badillo won the 200 breaststroke relay (2:23.23).
"It was a total team effort," Michalowski said. "I commend the girls for coming in on less than two weeks of practice. They all shined today as far as I am concerned."
The Eagles were second in the 300 freestyle relay with Elisa Douglas, Zarah Herron, Bronte Jansen and Munagavalasa (3:15.02); second in the 800 freestyle relay with Grace Gross, Ava Knaus, Taylor Knaus and Peterson (9:59.03); and second in the diving relay (275.65 points) with Calie Gulbrandson, Paige Gulbrandson and Taylor Kaplan.
Case also had three third-place finishes — Jansen, Herron, Mungavalasa and Gross in the 400 freestyle relay (4:23.35). Peterson, Knaus, Gross and Herron in the 100 medley relay (1:06.47) and Munagavalasa, Jansen, Douglas and Herron in the 200 freestyle relay (2:00.37).
Horlick won the 100 medley relay (1:05.64) with the quartet of Mackenzie Reischl, Isabelle Buhler, Emaleigh Neo and Lauren Flynn. The Rebels were second in the 200 butterfly relay (2:14.73) with Elisabeth Stratman, Arev Buchaklian, Neo and Reischl, and Flynn, Stratman, Neo and Reischl were third in the 200 backstroke relay (2:12.78).
Park's best finishes were fourths in two events. Josie Bennett, Mikayla Eisel, Najee Jones and Bri Jones were fourth in the 200 medley relay (2:23.57) and Bennett, Eisel, Najee Jones and Erin Ketterhagen were fourth in the 100 medley relay (1:06.92)
Prairie/St. Catherine's had two fifth-place entries. Hanna Hua, Olivia Andreasen, Fien Muelman and Laurel Lasch were fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (4:53.83) and Alison Chambers, Muelman, Andreasen and Lasch were fifth in the 200 breaststroke relay (3:08.30).
Case won the meet with 310 points. Horlick tied for third with Kenosha Tremper (230), Park was sixth (160) and Prairie-St. Catherine's was seventh (134).
BURLINGTON CO-OP: The Demons won one event and finished second in five others to finish second in the 12-team Early Bird Invitational Saturday at Wauwatosa West.
Sophomore Megan Schultz won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:03.16 for Burlington Co-op’s victory and she was also second in the 100 backstroke (1:09.69) and swam the anchor leg of the second-place 400 freestyle relay (3:50.98) that also included senior Brianna Smith and juniors Amanda Richards and Morgan Dietzel.
Smith added second-place finishes in the 500 freestyle (5:45.94) and as the anchor of the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.28) that also included senior Isabelle Craig, junior Hania Dahms and freshman Claire Keeker.
Dietzel was second in the 100 backstroke (1:02.61) and third in the 200 individual medley (2:20.76).
Brookfield Central won three events and won the meet title with 357 points. Burlington Co-op totaled 316.
Girls tennis
BADGER SWEET 16 TOURNAMENT: Burlington showed some promise at doubles for the second straight day at the Badger Sweet 16 Tournament.
The Demons lost 4-3 to Jefferson and Case, and 6-1 to Watertown, but swept doubles against Jefferson. Missy Johnson and Megan Way (No. 1 doubles) and Abigail Boettcher and Morgan McNamara (No. 3) each won in straight sets, and Cecé Donegan and Abigail Runkel (No. 2) won in three sets
Against Case, Donegan and Runkel won in three sets, Payton Matson and Jordan Krause (No. 3) won in straight sets and Johnson and Way lost in three sets.
Other Case results were not available.
UNION GROVE: The Broncos went 0-3 at the Muskego quadrangular Saturday, losing 6-1 to Franklin and Muskego, and 4-3 to Greendale.
Union Grove swept doubles against Greendale, with seniors Kayla Maurer and Kaitlyn Krause (No. 1), seniors Kelsey Kemper and Brooke Weis (No. 2) and junior Sam Chizek and freshman Kyra Hagen (No. 3) winning in straight sets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.