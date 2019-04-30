Makayla Herness was the catalyst for the Case High School girls soccer team on a rainy Tuesday night at Kenosha.
The sophomore midfielder scored the Eagles' only goal in a 4-1 Southeast Conference loss to Indian Trail.
"We switched things up a little bit in this game," Case coach Karen Hardcastle said. "I felt like Makayla was a lot more effective when we moved her to the midfield, and she scored tonight so I was happy about that."
The Hawks scored all four of their goals in the first half (23rd, 26th, 28th, 38th minutes), and Herness scored in the 51st. Goalkeeper Megan Lambert made 11 saves for Case (0-6, 0-4 SEC).
"As weird as it sounds, this was our best game of the year," Hardcastle said. "We played hard all the way to the end and kept fighting even though we were down."
