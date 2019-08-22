The Case High School girls golf team is quickly seeing signs of progress.
The Eagles placed seventh with a 403 at the 16-team Oak Creek Invitational on Thursday afternoon at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin.
"We shot 22 (strokes) better than we did in the same event this time last year," Case coach Pete Berry said.
Sophomore Ella Million shot a team-best 97 for the Eagles on the par-72 course. Junior Brynn Emmons, Case’s No. 4 golfer, shot a high school-best 100, and seniors Maddie Leonard and Megan Ketchum each shot 103.
"I was happy," Berry said. "We're off to a good start. We're going to keep getting better."
Park junior Alexis Betker led the way for with a 105 as the Panthers finished 14th at 486.
Horlick and St. Catherine's played in the tournament with two golfers each. Liza Chiappe had a 109 to lead Horlick and Olivia Moriarity shot 114 for the Angels.
Brookfield East won the tournament title at 375, one shot ahead of Mukwonago (376). Ellie Behring of Oak Creek was the medalist with an 80.
FALCON INVITATIONAL: Freshman Norah Roberts continues to impress for Union Grove this season as she finished second Thursday to lead the Broncos to second place at the six-team Falcon Invitational at Brighton Dale Links.
Union Grove totaled 376, 10 shots behind team champion Lake Geneva Badger (366). Waterford was fifth at 464 and Burlington was sixth at 477.
Roberts, Union Grove’s No. 2 golfer, shot an 85 on the Blue Spruce course, including a 40 on the back nine. Only medalist Holly Murphy of Badger (76) shot better on the back nine (37).
The Broncos’ No. 1 player, junior Veronica Parco, shot a 91 to finish third, and sophomore teammate Ali Torhorst tied for fifth with two other players at 96 and was fifth after the WIAA tiebreaker was applied.
This was Union Grove’s first individual tournament of the season and coach Eric Swanson said his team wasn’t as sharp as he had hoped.
“We didn't play great today,” Swanson said. “We just had way too many scores of 7 or higher (20 holes) on the scorecards. It showed that we have a lot to work on.”
Senior Saige Heelein of Burlington and junior Sophia Schoenfeld of Waterford tied for eighth at 98.
KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 218, PARK 244: On Tuesday, Alexis Betker shot a 46 for the Panthers to earn medalist honors in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Petrifying Springs Golf Course in Somers.
Girls tennis
SOUTH MILWAUKEE INVITATIONAL: Horlick went 1-3 in the two-day South Milwaukee Invitational held Wednesday and Thursday at various sites in suburban Milwaukee.
Rebels’ No. 1 singles player Jenelle Schnell went 2-2 in the tournament, winning her matches against Park and Cudahy/St. Francis Thursday. The No. 3 doubles team of Kayleigh Tenboer and Ava Mathew also went 2-2, beating Park and winning by forfeit over Cudahy/St. Francis.
New Horlick coach Brent Oglesby said Schnell, a senior, played well in a 6-0, 6-2 loss Wednesday to Whitnall junior Autumn Bruno, who finished fourth in the WIAA State Tournament as a freshman.
The Rebels beat Cudahy/St. Francis 5-2 for their dual meet victory. They lost to Park 5-2 Thursday and lost 7-0 to South Milwaukee and Whitnall Wednesday.
Other results for Park and St. Catherine’s/Cudahy were unavailable.
ELKHORN 7, BURLINGTON 0: All three doubles matches went to three sets in the Demons’ Southern Lakes Conference loss Thursday at Burlington.
The closest match for Burlington (0-4, 0-1 SLC) was at No. 2 doubles, where Cecé Johnson and Abigail Runkel beat Sara Sperle and Izzy Regner in the second set before the Elks won 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.
The Demons’ Megan Way and Missy Johnson won the first set against Sophie Timmer and Kylee Leahy at No. 1 doubles, but lost the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-0.
