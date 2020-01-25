High schools: Case extends winning streak to seven

"He wrestled like Hayden Halter does," Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. "He just went out there, took care of business, kept the pressure on the guy and really controlled the match from start to finish."

Hudson Halter (36-3), a freshman, advanced to the championship match at 113 pounds on the strength of three pins and a major decision. He had an 8-1 decision over Noah Tonsor of Slinger in the championship match.

"Hudson is really making leaps and strides," Fitzpatrick said. "He started like freshmen who are good, but are not really sure how good they are. He's starting to wrestle with a lot of confidence right now, which is really good to see, and went out and had a fantastic tournament."

After a first-round bye, Johnson (35-6) had three straight pins at 106 pounds. He had an 8-5 decision over Rhett Koenig of Prairie du Chein in the championship match. Koenig is ranked second at 106 pounds in Division 2 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online.

"Johnson is knocking off some good kids," Fitzpatrick said. "He gave up a takedown at the end, which I know he wishes he had back. But he wrestled almost a perfect match."

Placing second for Waterford were Josh Cherba (27-9) at 132 pounds and Will French (20-8) at 152.

