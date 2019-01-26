The Case High School divers were on their game on Saturday.
Led by freshman Azaan McCray, the Eagles took the top three spots in the diving portion of the annual Racine Invitational at Park High School.
McCray won the event with 424.70 points, while Jarek Hanna was second at 315.50 and Simion Gray was third with a personal-best 273.60 points.
The divers helped Case place fourth at the meet with 265 points. Burlington Co-op was third with 362 points, while Park was seventh (125). Horlick was ninth with 101 points and Prairie-St. Catherine's tenth (25). Elkhorn won the meet with 535.5 points.
Also for Case, the 200-yard medley relay of Jacob Stape, A.J. Walpole, Drew Esson and Ryan Hart placed third (1:49.22), as did the 200 freestyle relay of Esson, Hart, Stape, and Joe Skantz (1:35.48).
“We swam well today,” said Case coach Nick Corveleyn said. “We had some setbacks during the meet, but the boys went to work and did well to come out with their finish.”
For Burlington, Ethan Brannen won the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.61.
Finishing second for the Demons was the 200 medley relay of Brannen, Zach Olstinske, James Keeker and Edmund Wright (1:44.49), the 200 freestyle relay of Wright, Brannen, Olstinske, and Keeker (1:35.40), and Keeker in the 200 individual medley (2:10.39) and the 100 butterfly (56.30 seconds).
Wright also finished third in the 100 freestyle (52.54).
For Park, Josh Abel placed second in the 100 backstroke (1:01.24).
“It was a good day for us,” Park coach Pete Leslie said. “(Josh Abel) did very well for us. He was solid.”
Horlick’s Austin Lentz placed sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:58.54). Scott Palmer was seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:20.06).
Prairie's 200 freestyle relay of Kadin Purath, Kai Dinges, Joseph Orlowski and Traykiese Gillentine was 13th (1:51.26).
Boys basketball
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 63, SAINT THOMAS MORE 39: In a Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington, Brandon Pum scored a game-high 21 points as the Hilltoppers earned their fourth consecutive victory.
Pum, a junior guard, scored 13 of his 21 points in the first half. The Hilltoppers (8-7, 6-4 MCC) led the Cavaliers (6-9, 2-8 MCC) at the half 32-22 and held them to 17 points in the second half.
The Hilltoppers' 3-point shooting took center stage with the team going 13 of 22 from behind the arc. Pum made 5 of 7 in 3-pointers while junior guard Bennett Wright was 5 for 5.
“Pum carried us in the first half,” Catholic Central coach Kyle Scott said. “As a team I feel we shot the best we’ve shot all year. We shoot early and shoot often. We let it fly tonight.”
BURLINGTON 67, FORT ATKINSON 47: The Demons continued their winning ways with a nonconference win at Fort Atkinson.
Burlington (9-7) took a 13-point lead into halftime and never looked back, said Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz. The Demons beat Badger 59-39 on Friday night.
Dylann Runkel led Burlington with 15 points. Trey Krause and Joey Berezowitz added 12 points.
“I’m really proud of effort to get the win after winning last night. It was a whole team effort today with everyone getting in the game and contributing,” said Berezowitz.
Girls basketball
MARTIN LUTHER 74, ST. CATHERINE’S 49: Molly O'Regan scored a team-high 10 points in the Angels' Metro Classic Conference game at Racine.
The Angels (2-15, 0-11 MCC) trailed 30-20 after the first half 30-20.
Freshman guard Heavenly Griffin added nine points for the Angels, who lost their sixth game in a row.
“We shot ourselves in the foot with fouls early,” said St. Catherine's coach Keino Turner. “We had some good shots but struggled. It will come in time. We just need to be patient. But I was happy for (Griffin). Not many freshmen can step in that easily. It was huge for us to get an effort like that from her.”
Wrestling
CASE: The Eagles went 3-2 and finished third at the six-team Grafton Duals at Grafton.
Case defeated Grafton 39-38, Wausau East 63-18 and Sheboygan Falls 53-24. The Eagles fell to Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah/Howards Grove 42-31 and Mukwonago 72-6.
Junior Jay Shelmidine went 5-0 at 285 pounds with three pins, one of which came in 44 seconds.
“Jay didn’t start wrestling until December, but he’s definitely been making his presence known," said Eagles coach David Edwards. "He’s been wrestling really well for us."
Also for the Eagles, senior Kyle Guillien went 4-1 at 170 with all four wins coming from pins, including one in 33 seconds.
Junior Caden DeSantiago (126), junior Latrell Campbell (138), junior Cristian Servantez (160), and senior Timothy Rothen (152) all went 3-2.
Gymnastics
SPARTAN INVITATIONAL: Burlington Co-op senior Maddy Bronson won two events and finished second in the all-around to help the Demons place second in the Green Division at the Spartan Invitational at Madison Memorial.
Bronson won floor exercise with a score of 9.55 and the vault (9.50). She was second in the all-around with a 37.10. She also finished tied for third in the balance beam (9.150).
The Demons scored 144.00. Franklin Combined won the division with 146.875.
Also for the Demons, sophomore Ava Trent finished in fifth in the all-around (35.975). She placed fourth on the uneven bars (9.20). Junior Regan Cassidy placed sixth in the all-around (35.325), and third in the uneven bars (9.275).
Sophomore Malia Bronson won the balance beam with a 9.50.
Waterford finished fifth in eight-team White Division with a score of 127.00. Freshman Skyler Bart placed sixth in the all-around (32.85). She finished fifth on balance beam (8.40).
