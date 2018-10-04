Case High School diver McKenzie Sanchez has been visiting colleges lately and hasn’t had much time to practice.
That doesn’t seem to make much difference these days.
The Eagles seniors scored a personal-best 309.35 points on six dives on Thursday at a Southeast Conference dual meet with Tremper in Kenosha. The score set a Tremper pool record, a Case school record and a Racine city record.
“She’s diving out of her mind right now,” said Case diving coach Dave Arvai. “She had a phenomenal day.”
The previous Tremper pool record was set in 1996, Arvai said. Sanchez broke her own school and city records. She scored 307 last season to set those previous marks, Arvai said. Sanchez went on to finish second at the WIAA Division 1 state diving meet.
On Thursday, Sanchez won the diving competition by almost 64 points, but Tremper won the meet 102 to 84. For the Eagles (2-2 SEC), Maya Frodl won four events, taking first in the 100-yard butterfly in a season-best 1:07.63 and the 50 freestyle (26.79). She also swam legs on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, MUSKEGO 0: Emily Alan had nine kills and Kaley Blake had 31 assists, five digs and served three aces as the Demons swept a nonconference match 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 at Muskego.
Sam Naber had 20 digs while Laren Baldowsky added eight kills for Burlington (30-4), ranked fifth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: Sammie Seib had 19 kills and served 6 aces as the Lady Toppers swept a Metro Classic Conference match 25-17, 25-21, 25-16 at Lutheran.
Grace Antlfinger had 19 digs and served three aces, while Elizabeth Klein had 35 assists. Catholic Central (27-7, 7-0 MCC) served 12 aces in the three games. Grace Spiegelhoff added 13 kills.
For Lutheran (18-10, 3-3 MCC) Jackie Kellner had eight kills and six blocks. Alexis Peterson had 15 assists.
PRAIRIE 3, MARTIN LUTHER 2: The Hawks bounced back from losing the third and fourth games to win a Metro Classic Conference match 25-16, 25-16, 22-25, 22-25, 15-11 at Greendale. Jolie Larson had 23 kills and 21 assists, while Jamie May had 29 digs for Prairie (16-6, 6-1 MCC).
Boys volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, UNION GROVE 0: The Demons kept rolling in the Southern Lakes Conference, sweeping the Broncos 25-13, 25-16, 25-17 at Burlington.
David Paul had 22 assists and led the defense as well with 17 digs. Sam Lois had 10 kills, Lois and Ben Rummler each had three blocks, and Trey Krause had three aces for the Demons (17-3-2, 4-1 SLC).
Nate Koch and Anthony Behringer had four kills each and Gavin Erickson had eight digs for Union Grove (2-14, 0-6 SLC).
ST. CATHERINE’S/RACINE LUTHERAN 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: The Angels got better with every set in a 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 Southern Lakes Conference win at Paddock Lake.
Evan Schuster had 10 kills and Sam May had 20 assists, four kills, two blocks and 10 digs for St. Catherine’s/Lutheran (19-3, 4-1 SLC). May’s cousin, Adam May, had 20 digs to lead the defense.
Boys soccer
CASE 2, WAUWATOSA WEST 1: Mati Degefa scored the eventual winning goal in the 67th minute as the Eagles won a nonconference match at Case.
West scored in the seventh minute to take the lead, but Case (6-4-4) equalized with an unassisted goal in the 34th minute from Mike Cabaltera to make it 1-1 at halftime. Goalkeeper Chase Werner stopped nine shots for the Eagles.
ST. CATHERINE’S 10, MARTIN LUTHER 0: Bryan Vasquez, Brian Reyna and Paul Serratos each scored two goals as the Angels rolled to a Metro Classic Conference win at Greendale.
St. Catherine’s (6-5-3, 4-1-1 MCC) led 6-0 at halftime, then got two goals from Serratos, one from Sam French and one from Reyna in the 60th minute to end the game early. Peyton Johnson and Pedro Serratos each played in goal and shared the shutout.
Cross country
WOLVERINE INVITATIONAL: Kelsey Radobicky and Jayda Obluck provided a solid 1-2 punch for Waterford, finishing first and second to help the Wolverines place second at their own invitational.
Radobicky, a sophomore, won the race, covering the 5,000-meter course in 19:24.67, while Obluck, a junior, was second at 19:26.15.
The Wolverines finished with 81 points, second behind Germantown’s 53 in the 10-team meet. Horlick, led by Olivia Pitrof’s 10th place finish at 20:42.57, was sixth. Case was seventh and Union Grove 10th.
For the Eagles, Kaitlyn Francis finished 14th (20:48.05). For the Broncos, Riley Caloutte was 35th (21:51.87) and Shannon Mulligan 38th (22:12.18).
On the boys side, Case senior Milo Altamirano finished fourth overall behind three runners from Germantown in 16:26.23. Union Grove had two runners in the top 10 and placed fourth with 107 points. For the Broncos, junior Kevin Hall was sixth (16:35.23) and sophomore Hunter Reich 10th (16:59.24).
Host Waterford was seventh (123), as Ian Williams placed seventh (16:36.65). Horlick was eighth (230). Steven Cannalte was 34th (28:22.43). Prak was ninth (253) as Gavin Hennessy was 32nd (18:17.90) and Joseph Jutley 33rd (18:20.89).
RACINE LUTHERAN: Caroline Strande and Luke Schmierer each set school records for the Crusaders at the Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational at McCarty Park in West Allis.
Strande, who has been with the team for about three weeks, placed 97th in 22:42.26 at the 18-team girls run. Schmierer was 113th in 18:52.45) in the 21-team boys meet. Neither Crusaders side competed with a full squad.
PRAIRIE: Senior Vincent Guardiola finished 13th in 17:44.9 to lead the Hawks boys to eighth place in the 10-team Falcon Invitational at Fox River Park in Wilmot. Prairie totaled 215 places, 16 behind sixth-place South Milwaukee. Greendale won the boys race with 39.
In the girls race, Prairie had just three runners and senior Marielle Banco finished ninth in 21:24.8. East Troy totaled 42 to win the girls title.
