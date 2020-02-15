High schools: Case diver McCray making repeat trip to state meet

In the swimming portion of the sectional Saturday at Greenfield, there were no event winners, but two swimmers finished in the top three and have potential to be extra qualifiers for state.

Case junior Joe Skantz finished second in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.67 seconds and third in the 100 freestyle in 49.64, dropping nearly a second from his seed time of 50.46.

Park junior Josh Abel was third in the 100 butterfly in 54.58 seconds, two seconds faster than his seed time of 56.59, and fourth in the 100 backstroke (59.20).

Even if Abel’s butterfly time doesn’t qualify him for state, it was a personal best and it moved him into second-place all-time in the event at Park.

The Panthers had season-bests in every individual event and relay.

“I’m really proud of how everyone continued to work hard and improve this year, Park coach Pete Leslie said. “They’ve all come together and did a great job of believing in themselves.”

Case had the best team finish, taking fifth with 194 points. Horlick was seventh (137) and Park was ninth (131). Greenfield Co-op won the sectional with 421 points.