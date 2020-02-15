High schools: Case diver McCray making repeat trip to state meet

Azaan McCray turned in another clutch performance Friday night.
As a result, he’s going back to the WIAA State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships.
The Case High School sophomore finished second in the Division 1 Greenfield Sectional diving competition with a score of 483.10 points.
Not only was it a personal best, it broke the Case record for 11 dives set well before McCray was even born.
The previous record of 475.20 points has been held since 1995 by Chris Drascic.
Mike Konle of Milwaukee Marquette won the sectional title with a score of 554.70, the second-highest total among the six Division 1 sectionals statewide. McCray’s score was fourth best in the state.
Last year, McCray finished fifth at the state meet.
“I am incredibly proud of how well Azaan performed,” Case diving coach Jackie Turner said. “He really felt calm, he said, and stayed focused during the entire meet, which helped tremendously with how well he did.
“If he performs the way he did at sectionals, I am confident he will be back on the podium (at state) this year.”
The only other Racine diver in the sectional, Park junior Cullen Krogh, finished eighth with 290.90.
In the swimming portion of the sectional Saturday at Greenfield, there were no event winners, but two swimmers finished in the top three and have potential to be extra qualifiers for state.
Case junior Joe Skantz finished second in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.67 seconds and third in the 100 freestyle in 49.64, dropping nearly a second from his seed time of 50.46.
Park junior Josh Abel was third in the 100 butterfly in 54.58 seconds, two seconds faster than his seed time of 56.59, and fourth in the 100 backstroke (59.20).
Even if Abel’s butterfly time doesn’t qualify him for state, it was a personal best and it moved him into second-place all-time in the event at Park.
The Panthers had season-bests in every individual event and relay.
“I’m really proud of how everyone continued to work hard and improve this year, Park coach Pete Leslie said. “They’ve all come together and did a great job of believing in themselves.”
Case had the best team finish, taking fifth with 194 points. Horlick was seventh (137) and Park was ninth (131). Greenfield Co-op won the sectional with 421 points.
BURLINGTON CO-OP: The Demons had a tough day at the WIAA Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional, finishing eighth of 11 teams with 150 points. Muskego won the sectional with 385.
Burlington Co-op had no automatic qualifiers and could have a tough time advancing anyone to state.
The best individual finishes were a fifth-place by James Keeker in the 100-yard butterfly (55.71) and sixth-places by Zach Olstinske in the butterfly (55.77) and 100 backstroke (58.13).
PRAIRIE-ST. CATHERINE’S: PSC Aquatics had two sixth-place finishes and did not have any automatic qualifiers for state at the WIAA Division 2 Whitefish Bay Sectional.
Kadin Purath was sixth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.11) and Purath, Tarkan Fletcher, Erik Westman and Owen Andreasen were sixth in the 200 medley relay (2:02.00).
Boys basketball
WATERFORD 77, RICHMOND-BURTON (ILL.) 59: Cam Glembin was on fire from 3-point range Saturday as the Wolverines bounced back from an 83-60 loss from Wilmot to defeat the Rockets in a nonconference game at Waterford.
Glembin had just two points in Friday’s Southern Lakes Conference loss, but made nine 3-pointers to finish with a season-high 33 points.
“Cam shot just incredible today,” Waterford coach Paul Charapata said. “He went on a stretch of hitting five or six 3’s in a row and was just on fire and able to hit his shot whenever he wanted to.
“We just looked like a totally different team out there today from how we looked our last game.”
The Wolverines (11-8) led 33-29 at halftime, but Glembin scored 24 of his points in the second half to help break the game open. Hunter Karpinski scored in double figures with 17 points.
“We played some pretty intense defense, we were hitting our shots and we did a good job in transition,” Charapata said. “We played pretty much the complete opposite today than how we did against Wilmot.”
Glembin’s previous season best was 32 points against HOPE Christian on Feb. 3.
The Rockets (11-14) were led by Payton May with 12 points.