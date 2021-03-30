High schools: Case diver Genevich qualifies for WIAA Alternate Fall State Championships

Racine will have one competitor in next week’s WIAA Alternate Fall Girls Swimming and Diving Championships.

Sophomore diver Layla Genevich finished second at the Oshkosh North/Stoughton Sectional to earn her spot at state. The diving competition was held Monday at Ashwaubenon.

Genevich scored 328.50 points, well above the qualifying standard of 317.00 points. Junior teammate Taylor Kaplan also competed in the sectional, finishing third with 307.05 points, and just missed qualifying.

In the swimming competition Tuesday at Stoughton, no one from Case or Horlick qualified (Park did not have anyone at the sectional).

The best finish by a Racine entry was seventh place by the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Anna Carrillo, Ava Knaus, Claire Wolfe and Emilie Miller (4:42.50).

Case finished seventh in the 10-team field with 122.5 points and Horlick was ninth with 41. Sun Prairie won the sectional with 419.

The Alternate Fall State Meet is Tuesday, April 6 at Waukesha South High School.

