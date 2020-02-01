High schools: Case diver Azaan McCray, Burlington Co-op excel at Racine Invitational

On a day when he wasn't at his best, Case High School sophomore diver Azaan McCray still dominated.
And for the Burlington-Co swimming team, Spencer Gross made a courageous comeback in helping the Demons to a third-place finish in the 12-team Racine Invitational at Park High School.
Burlington scored 361 points while Case was sixth with 155, Horlick seventh with 124 and Park eighth with 99. Elkhorn won the meet with 479 points.
McCray, who placed fifth in the WIAA Division 1 Swimming & Diving Championships as a freshman last season, was coming off a personal-best score of 463.65 Jan. 25. He slipped to a 431.00 Saturday, but still easily defeated runner-up Nathan Hill of Kenosha Indian Trail (310.05).
"He wasn't at his best, which is bound to happen every now and then, but it's a good learning experience," Case diving coach Jackie Turner said. "He really handled himself well.
"He kept pushing through the meet. If he messed up on a dive, he would be focused on the next one and get a good score. it just shows his motivation and determination."
Also leading the Eagles was Joe Skantz, who finished second in the 50-yard freestyle (23.08) and 100 freestyle (51.00). Lucas Koepke of Elkhorn won both races with times of 22.14 in the 50 and 50.33 in the 100.
For the Burlington Co-op, the most inspirational performance belonged to Gross, a sophomore who dislocated a knee during practice Thursday and then popped it back into place. It wasn't known whether Gross would compete Saturday until shortly before the meet, but he won the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.52.
Finishing second was teammate Thomas Bretl, who has a personal-best time of 1:12.03.
"I was proud of Spencer," Burlington coach Denita Jones said. "To be able to tough it out with a sore knee and still take first place ... we weren't even sure he was going to be able to swim until the beginning of the meet."
Burlington's James Keeker won the 200 individual medley (2:08.99) and was second in the 100 butterfly (57.28).
"He had a strong day," Jones said. "He has a personal best in his 200 IM and in his fly, he swam well, but it wasn't his best time."
The Demons' 200 medley relay of Zach Olstinske, Gross, Keeker and Hopking Uyenbat was second (1:48.41). Uyenbat, Olstinske and Keeker joined Kevin Hall on a 400 freestyle relay that was third (3:40.25).
Uyenbat, a freshman, also was second in the 500 freestyle (5:18.36) and third in the 200 freestyle (1:55.96).
"I was pleased to take third," Jones said. "I thought we did well in holding on to that position."
Josh Abel of Park was second to Keeker in the 200 IM (2:11.52). He also was second in the 100 backstroke (1:00.07).
Horlick's top performance came in the 200 freestyle relay, where Evan Lock, Joe Abel, Austin Lentz and Ben Adams placed third (1:42.37).
Boys basketball
RACINE LUTHERAN 84, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 43: Playing what coach Jeff Christensen said was his team's best game of the season, the Crusaders rolled to an 84-43 Metro Classic Conference victory at Somers.
Junior guard Brady Wilks had a career-high 12 assists to go with seven points and six steals. Nathan Zawicki went 10 for 14 from the floor and had 22 points and four rebounds. Jackson Woodward had 17 points. And Scooter Molbeck went 7 for 12 from the floor and finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
"We were very intense on defense, we built a big lead (24-6 with about five minutes left in the first half) and we had our best teamwork passing-wise of the season," Christensen said. "We had 27 assists for the game."
Wilks had nearly half of those in one of his finest performances in three seasons as a varsity starter.
"He got into the lane, made their big guys commit and he dumped it down to Nate Zawicki," Christensen said.
The Crusaders (6-8, 4-5 MCC) went 36 for 63 (57%) from the floor, including 6 for 12 from 3-point range. Woodward went 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.
"We found the open guy and we made shots," Christensen said. "Whenever you start making shots, things seem to start going a lot better for your team."
Owen Jozwiak went 4 for 6 from the floor and added eight points for the Crusaders.
Brandon Freitag led Shoreland Lutheran (4-10, 1-9 MCC) with 11 points.
Racine Lutheran, which led 40-15 at halftime, had just five turnovers in the game.
Girls basketball
GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 58, ST. CATHERINE’S 42: Turnovers proved to be too costly for the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference loss to the Spartans at Greendale.
“We just had way too many turnovers in this one,” said St. Catherine’s coach Jeff Tarkowski. “We try to limit ourselves to 10 a game, but we went well over that. Credit to Martin Luther, though. They played some really great defense and did a good job of forcing us to turn the ball over."
Kennedee Clark, playing her first game in more than three weeks, led the Angels (2-13, 1-10) with 16 points. Sophie Wentorf contributed nine. Angeline Nehmer came off the bench to contribute eight points and two blocks.
“Clark did a great job for her first game back. She played some tough defense, was able to make some nice shots and distributed the ball well,” Tarkowski said. “Angeline also did a great job coming off the bench for us and contributing.”
Martin Luther (11-7, 10-1) was led by Ava Hoppert with 16 points and Vanessa Solano with 14.
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 51, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 32: The Lady Toppers continued to struggle, losing their ninth straight game in this nonconference matchup in Milwaukee.
Julia Klein led Catholic Central (6-11) with 10 points and Izzy Phillips added seven. Morgan Ramsey grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.
Catholic Central faces another big challenge Tuesday when it hosts Racine Lutheran, ranked second in Division 4 in the AP state poll. But Catholic Central coach Joe Spierenburg, whose team's most recent victory was 64-57 over St. Catherine's Dec. 20, is confident the Lady Toppers will get back on track.
"It was a tough game on the road at the end of a three-game week," Catholic Central coach Joe Spierenburg said. "We need to regroup and continue to try to find our defensive identity that was present at the beginning of the season.
"We have three weeks before postseason play begins. If we play with the heart defensively that I know we can, we will see success as we begin regionals."
Aidanne DePoy led University School (9-7) with 14 points.
Wrestling
CASE: Kishari Webster won three matches for the Eagles, who were sixth in the Grafton Duals.
Wrestling at 182 pounds, Webster pinned Grafton's Nathan Krause in 4:16, Justin Wareing of Mukwonago in 3:24 and Alaric Muckerheide of Sheboygan Falls in 4:25.
Cristian Servantez has two pins at 170 pounds for Case — in 1:15 of Nikita Eksler of Grafton and in 40 seconds over Jon Mathieu of Sheboygan Falls.
And Nickolas Alanis pinned his two opponents at 132 — Evan Goble of Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah/Howards Grove in 2:46 and Gabe Bixby of Somers Shoreland Lutheran in 3:03.
Case went 3-2 in the tournament. The Eagles defeated Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah/Howards Grove 42-38, Grafton 48-36 and Shoreland Lutheran 60-24. They lost 67-12 to Mukwonago and 42-36 to Sheboygan Falls.