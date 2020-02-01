High schools: Case diver Azaan McCray, Burlington Co-op excel at Racine Invitational

For the Burlington Co-op, the most inspirational performance belonged to Gross, a sophomore who dislocated a knee during practice Thursday and then popped it back into place. It wasn't known whether Gross would compete Saturday until shortly before the meet, but he won the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.52.

Finishing second was teammate Thomas Bretl, who has a personal-best time of 1:12.03.

"I was proud of Spencer," Burlington coach Denita Jones said. "To be able to tough it out with a sore knee and still take first place ... we weren't even sure he was going to be able to swim until the beginning of the meet."

Burlington's James Keeker won the 200 individual medley (2:08.99) and was second in the 100 butterfly (57.28).

"He had a strong day," Jones said. "He has a personal best in his 200 IM and in his fly, he swam well, but it wasn't his best time."

The Demons' 200 medley relay of Zach Olstinske, Gross, Keeker and Hopking Uyenbat was second (1:48.41). Uyenbat, Olstinske and Keeker joined Kevin Hall on a 400 freestyle relay that was third (3:40.25).

Uyenbat, a freshman, also was second in the 500 freestyle (5:18.36) and third in the 200 freestyle (1:55.96).