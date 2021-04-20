High schools: Case cruises to 6-0 victory over Park

It was hardly great soccer weather in Racine on Tuesday.
But cold temperatures didn't seem to bother the Case Eagles boys soccer team one bit.
Fueled by two goals from senior Connor Mills, the Eagles (2-2-1) defeated Park (0-3-0) 6-0 in a WIAA Alternate Fall season match at Case.
"Our team played well controlling the pace of play and generating scoring opportunities," Case coach Gregg Anderle said. "Defensively, we continue to be solid and hopefully tonight will spark our scoring."
The scoring against the Panthers started quickly, with senior Brett Stark finding the net in the 12th minute. Two minutes later, Mills extended Case's lead to 2-0 with a shot from 21 yards out.
The Eagles finished with an impressive first half, receiving goals from Michael Calbatera, Kenny Leon, Evan Fallenbeck and ended on Mills's second goal to close out the scoring for the night.
With a commanding 6-0 lead to start the second half, Anderle said the last 45 minutes was an opportunity for other players to record valuable varsity minutes.
"We have three games in three days this week, so it was good to develop some of the younger players in the second half," Anderle said. "Park fought hard all match and we will continue to grow and improve with a goal of making it deep into the playoffs."
Despite the final score, Park head coach Cameron Pope said he was pleased with the effort from his young team.
"Adversity comes in a lot of different forms and how we respond to adversity reflects our character," Pope said. "It's clear that the guys were playing for one another and I'm proud of how they responded in the second half."