High schools: Case cruises to 6-0 victory over Park

It was hardly great soccer weather in Racine on Tuesday.

But cold temperatures didn't seem to bother the Case Eagles boys soccer team one bit.

Fueled by two goals from senior Connor Mills, the Eagles (2-2-1) defeated Park (0-3-0) 6-0 in a WIAA Alternate Fall season match at Case.

"Our team played well controlling the pace of play and generating scoring opportunities," Case coach Gregg Anderle said. "Defensively, we continue to be solid and hopefully tonight will spark our scoring."

The scoring against the Panthers started quickly, with senior Brett Stark finding the net in the 12th minute. Two minutes later, Mills extended Case's lead to 2-0 with a shot from 21 yards out.

The Eagles finished with an impressive first half, receiving goals from Michael Calbatera, Kenny Leon, Evan Fallenbeck and ended on Mills's second goal to close out the scoring for the night.

With a commanding 6-0 lead to start the second half, Anderle said the last 45 minutes was an opportunity for other players to record valuable varsity minutes.