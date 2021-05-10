High schools: Case boys win second mini-meet of season

UNION GROVE 11, BURLINGTON 1: The undefeated Broncos made quick work of their Southern Lakes Conference rival, leading 8-1 after three innings and winning in five innings at Burlington.

The Demons had four singles off Kade Pfeffer, who walked three, struck out one and earned the win. Tommy Pinnow pitched the final inning for the Broncos (10-0, 5-0 SLC).

Combined with the 2019 season, when Union Grove advanced to the WIAA Division 2 championship game, the Broncos have 37 of its last 40 games.

Second baseman Nick Williams and center fielder Remmi Sweet are the only two returning players who started on the 2019 team.

Brady Katterhagen went 3 for 4 and drove in five runs, with Owen Nowak went 2 for 4 and scored two runs, Remmi Sweet went 2 for 2 and scored three runs, and Nick Williams went 2 for 3 with a double. Union Grove collected 15 hits.

For the season, Katterhagen is hitting .472 with five doubles, two homers and 21 RBIs.

"On top of being a real good hitter, he's been our guy behind the plate every game," Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. "He's coming up with clutch hits every game for us. It seems like every time we have guys on base, he puts the ball in play and gets the runs in for us."