The Case High School boys volleyball team carried its momentum over from the South Milwaukee Invitational with a 3-1 victory over Southeast Conference opponent Oak Creek.
Despite winning, the Eagles (1-0) were given a run for their money on Wednesday night; only one set was decided by more than five points (25-21, 27-29, 25-21, 25-19).
Andrew Strain had 17 kills and four aces and Dane Kerkman chipped in with two blocks. Bryce Spaulding tallied 20 assists and Asphalt Grant added 10 kills.
“I think this was a great start to conference play,” Case coach Christopher Falbo said. “Oak Creek is a solid team and I’m happy we came away with a victory tonight.”
The Eagles will travel to Park on Saturday to compete in the Racine Invitational, followed by a match against Franklin on Sept. 12 at Case.
HORLICK: The Rebels kicked off Southeast Conference play with a heartbreaking loss to Kenosha Bradford in five sets.
Horlick (3-3, 0-1 SEC) won the first set (25-15), but dropped the next two (23-25, 21-25) to fall behind 2-1. The Rebels fought back with a convincing fourth set victory (25-15), however, were unable to fend off the Red Devils in the fifth set and fell (16-18).
Senior Zach Romano led Horlick with 16 kills and six digs, along with Matthew Barrientez who tallied 24 assists.
PARK: The Panthers lost to Franklin in straight sets in their Southeast Conference match of the season.
Calvin Dieck, a senior at Park, led his team with six digs in the (16-25, 10-25, 21-25) loss.
“We’re a young team,” Park coach Pete Leslie said. “We’ve got a lot of room to grow.”
Boys soccer
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, PRAIRIE 0: Three second-half goals led to the undoing of the Hawks in their first Metro Classic Conference match of the season.
The Cavaliers didn’t score their first goal until the 67th minute of play and the Hawks had several opportunities to score in the first half, according to Prairie coach Corey Oakland.
“We looked comfortable in our possession,” Oakland said. “As the game went on, we failed to convert on several of our chances.”
The Cavaliers notched their second goal in the 77th minute and their final goal with just seconds to spare on the clock.
Prairie goalkeepers Christian Cape and Devon Stoltenberg combined for four saves.
