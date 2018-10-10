Try 1 month for 99¢

The Case High School boys volleyball team swept Southeast Conference opponent Park at Case 25-12, 25-17, 25-17.

Andrew Strain led the Eagles with 11 kills, while his teammate Bryce Spaulding contributed 21 assists.

For Park (4-12, 1-5 SEC), Kevin Leslie had 18 assists and four kills, Nobal Days had six kills and eight digs, and Isaiah Martin added six kills.

“We came out a lot stronger in the second game, but we couldn’t get out of our own head and ended up losing,” Park coach Pete Leslie said. “We made a lot of good plays, but we need to finish better as a team.”

HORLICK 3, FRANKLIN 2: After taking the first two sets in a Southeast Conference match at Franklin, the Rebels dropped the next two before winning the decisive fifth set.

Zach Romano had 28 kills, 10 blocks and five aces for Horlick (11-12-2, 3-2 SEC), and his teammate Matt Barrientez had 25 assists and five aces.

Horlick senior Gavan Pullen had six blocks and five kills, including the match-winner.

Boys soccer

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 7, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: Matt Burzack stopped 11 shots for the Crusaders at Indian Trail in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Indian Trail Academy in Kenosha.

With the loss, the Crusaders dropped to 0-13-1 overall and 0-5 in MCC play.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments