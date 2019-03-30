The Case High School boys track team stayed hot on Saturday.
The Eagles followed up their first-place performance at the Eagle Invitational last weekend by finishing second at the 18-team Case Classic on Saturday at UW-Parkside.
Case scored 71.5 points—only a half point behind Kenosha Bradford’s winning 72.
“We were hoping to finish in first so although it was disappointing to come in second by only half a point, we did see many improvements from our athletes in this meet from the last one,” said Case coach Dennis Gallagher.
The Eagles won two events, placed second in one and third in four others. Sophomore Mikey Cabaltera won the 800-meter run in 2:03.11, while senior Greg Jenkins won the high jump with a leap of six feet, four inches.
The 4x800 relay of Steven Gardiner, Michael Staplemen, Lucas Jackson and Milo Altamirano placed second (9:10.22). Finishing third were Kobe Brown in the 55 dash (6.73), Jeremy Freeman in the 400 (53.64), Altamirano in the 3200 (10:37) and Jay Jay Rankins-James in the high jump (6-2).
“It was nice seeing Jenkins stay consistent with the 6-4 jump after doing the same last week,” Gallagher said. “Building off of this early consistency will be key for the rest of the season.”
Horlick, which finished fourth with 54 points, got first-place finishes from both senior Martavion Bell and sophomore Mike Weaver. Bell won 200 in a personal-best 23.13, Weaver won the 55 hurdles in a personal-best 8.10. The two also ran on the winning 4x200 relay with TJ Williams and Khalil McClain. The relay finished in 1:33.86.
Also for the Rebels, McClain was second in 55 (6.63), Darion Folsom was second in the high jump (6-2) and Jaydin McNeal was second in the long jump (21-3).
For St. Catherine’s boys, junior Evan Schuster won the 400 (51.83) and the long jump in 21-11¾, setting a new school record, said coach Tom Scheller. In the shot put, senior Timothy Carthron was second (46-7) and Guy Van Dis third (44-5¾). As a team, the Angels finished seventh with 34.
Park finished eighth (29.50) as the 4x400 relay of Rashaad Henderson, Gavin Hennessy, Isaiah Martin and Cameron Marshall finished second (3:38.02). Henderson also placed third in the 200 (23.49).
Sophomore Tristan McNair placed second in the pole vault (13-0) to help Waterford finish tenth (25).
For Prairie, Vincent Guardiola placed third in the 1600 (4:52.75). Catholic Central finished 15th as Sam Henderson placed fifth in the 3200 (10:55). For Racine Lutheran, Alex Schulz placed eighth in the shot put (40-10¼).
On the girls side, Horlick finished in fourth out of 13 teams with 53 points. For the Rebels, senior Amaya Jerdee won the 55 (7.34) and placed second in the 55 hurdles (9.30). Gabi Berthiaume won the wheelchair shot put (12-3).
Waterford placed seventh (46.5) as Jayda Obluck won the 800 (2:26.73) and ran on the winning 4x800 relay with Kelsey Radobicky, Shaelyn Mullins and Katelyn Puetz (10:20.68). The 4x400 relay of Obluck, Radobicky, Annie Benavides and Olivia Busch placed third (4:19.67).
Park’s Jade Griffin was second in the high jump (5-0), while Case junior Sophie Young was sixth in the 3200 (13:18.34). For Prairie, junior Katie Jester finished eighth in the 55 hurdles (13.88).
Soccer
UNION GROVE: The Broncos improved to 4-0, beating Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 5-0 and Kenosha Bradford 1-0 at their own Bronco Quadrangular at Union Grove.
Against Ronald Reagan, Alexa Panyk scored three goals: in the 5th, 30th and 46th minutes. She also assisted on Peyton Killberg’s goal in the 52nd minute. Natalie Oatsvall scored off an assist from Kelsey Kemper.
Goalkeepers Mikailah Kosterman and Hailey Hoffman shared the shutout.
Against Bradford, Oatsvall scored a goal in the 14th minute off an assist from Panyk that proved to be the difference. Kosterman made five saves and recorded her second shutout of the day.
“We played very physical and competitive matches, and our back line of Carlista Panyk, Carlee Mayer, Daphne Sieg and Abby Lentz were able to hold firm for us,” said Union Grove coach Sean Jung.
Softball
UNION GROVE: The winless Broncos struggled offensively at a three-team tournament in Milwaukee, losing to Catholic Memorial 6-1 and to host Divine Savior Holy Angels 2-1.
“We’ve just been struggling to get the bats alive to start the year,” said Union Grove coach Tom Odell. “Just not finding many holes and having a hard time stringing hits together.”
Against the Crusaders, Angela Slattery doubled and drove in a run, while Olivia Brieske had a double and scored a run for the Broncos (0-3).
Against the Dashers, the Broncos got a strong pitching performance from Kayli Pfeffer (0-2). She allowed one earned run and struck out five in seven innings.
Baseball
NILES WEST (ILL.) 10, PARK 0: The Panthers had plenty of runners on base, but failed to capitalize in a season-opening loss at Skokie, Ill. Starter Andrew Kusters pitched well, said Park coach Tim Glidden.
