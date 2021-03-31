High schools: Case boys soccer showing early progress

The Case High School boys soccer team is a work in progress for the WIAA Alternate Fall season, and the Eagles have already shown improvement in just two games.
After trailing at the half, Case kept pressure on Greendale over the final 15 minutes of their match Wednesday, but couldn’t score the equalizer in a 2-1 loss at Greendale.
The Eagles (0-2), the first city team to play during in the Alternate Fall season, lost their first match 4-1 at Sun Prairie Tuesday.
Case fell behind 2-0 at the half, the first goal coming after an errant pass from a teammate to freshman goalkeeper Griffin Meisterheim was intercepted and put in the goal. The second goal came just before the half and was “controversial,” Eagles coach Gregg Anderle said.
Case played well in the second half, Anderle said, and Henry Stone scored unassisted in the 78th minute to make it 2-1. The Eagles kept the ball in the Panthers’ end for most of the rest of the match, but just couldn’t find the net.
“It was all us, but we just ran out of time,” Anderle said. “We have to work a little more. It’s all part of the development process.”
Anderle said Meisterheim, who played in place of regular goalkeeper Chase Werner, played very well in goal. Werner was kicking and punting for the Case football team, which played Green Bay Notre Dame Wednesday night.
“He is going to be a special keeper,” Anderle said of Meisterheim.
Anderle said just being able to play matches again, after a nearly 18-month wait, was good in itself.
“Even with other administrative restrictions, it was great to be out there,” Anderle said. “We played pretty well in some phases, but we haven’t put it together yet. It’s going to come together.”
The schedule of games has been in flux, with some games added and others canceled, and Anderle’s hope is to play about 15 matches over the next three weeks of the Alternate Fall season.
In Tuesday’s match against Sun Prairie, Kenny Leon scored the goal and Werner “made some big saves” in goal for the Eagles. The Cardinals scored three goals in the second half, two in the last five minutes.
“(Sun Prairie) is a quality team and it exposed what we need to work on,” Anderle said.
Boys volleyball
HORLICK TRIANGULAR: Case swept its matches against Park and Horlick in an intracity three-team round-robin meet Wednesday at Horlick.
The Eagles (8-1) beat Park 25-14, 25-16, 25-17 to start the night and finished the round-robin by beating the Rebels 25-17, 25-17, 25-14. Case coach Chris Falbo singled out Alex Bodven and Quinn O’Brien as standout performers in each match.
In its other match, Horlick (3-3) beat Park 25-12, 25-17, 25-17. Rebels coach DJ Thomas said right-side hitter Will LaPlante, libero Joe Prudhom and middle blocker Zamarion Dyess were difference makers in both matches.
“I think overall the boys performed well against Park,” Thomas said. “Kind of going into the next match against Case, there were a few hiccups here and there.”
Statistics were not available for Case or Horlick.
For Park (0-6), Jamier Pratt had a team-high 15 assists and Logan Michna had seven kills against Case. In their match against Horlick, Pratt led the Panthers with three assists and three kills.
“There’s a bunch of positives where we’re making good plays with our serving,” Park coach Pete Leslie said. “So we’ll just keep grinding and try to get better.”
Girls volleyball
PARK TRIANGULAR: Case didn’t lose a game as it won its matches against Park and Horlick in an intracity three-team round-robin meet Wednesday at Park.
The Eagles (4-1) beat the Panthers 25-9, 25-12, 25-12 and the Rebels 25-22, 25-20, 25-16.
Case coach Willie Maryland III said his team was led by middle hitter Neenah Stinson and outside hitter Natalie Harris, who “put some work in,” Maryland said, and he also commended the play of setter Marty Chavez.
“She did a pretty good job and hustled,” Maryland said of Chavez. “She was doing what she could to get her touches.”
In the third match of the night, Horlick (3-2) beat Park 25-21, 25-9, 25-19. Horlick coach Corbyn Thornton said junior middle hitter Ella Tomes “was a force on the court” and freshman setter Brooke Behringer “was all over the place.
“(Against Case), the girls worked together, got to every loose ball and made the correct hit, but we just couldn’t stick in there long enough,” Thornton said.
Park was led by senior libero Ysela Cruz and senior setter/defensive specialist Alexis Betker, who “had phenomenal passes all around,” Panthers coach Samantha Robinson said. “Overall, we were really scrappy on defense and were covering well, but we were really struggling to put the ball down.”