High schools: Case boys soccer showing early progress

The Case High School boys soccer team is a work in progress for the WIAA Alternate Fall season, and the Eagles have already shown improvement in just two games.

After trailing at the half, Case kept pressure on Greendale over the final 15 minutes of their match Wednesday, but couldn’t score the equalizer in a 2-1 loss at Greendale.

The Eagles (0-2), the first city team to play during in the Alternate Fall season, lost their first match 4-1 at Sun Prairie Tuesday.

Case fell behind 2-0 at the half, the first goal coming after an errant pass from a teammate to freshman goalkeeper Griffin Meisterheim was intercepted and put in the goal. The second goal came just before the half and was “controversial,” Eagles coach Gregg Anderle said.

Case played well in the second half, Anderle said, and Henry Stone scored unassisted in the 78th minute to make it 2-1. The Eagles kept the ball in the Panthers’ end for most of the rest of the match, but just couldn’t find the net.

“It was all us, but we just ran out of time,” Anderle said. “We have to work a little more. It’s all part of the development process.”