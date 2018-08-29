Four players found the net for the Case High School boys soccer team on Wednesday night as the Eagles beat Westosha Central 4-0 in a nonconference match at Paddock Lake.
The Eagles (1-2) dominated the Falcons, out-shooting Westosha 17-3 and maintaining the ball for more than 75 percent of the 90 minutes of play, said Case coach Gregg Anderle.
“I was happy with how we possessed the ball tonight,” Anderle said. “I think we need to be more efficient going forward, but this was a solid win.”
Case scored in the 18th, 38th, 85th and 88th minutes. Junior Shawn Maringer got the first goal off an assist from freshman Mati Degefa. Junior Brenden Baugrud scored the second to give the Eagles a 2-0 halftime lead.
Sophomore goalkeeper Chase Werner made a nice save in the 67th minute to preserve the Eagles’ advantage, preventing a diving header from finding the back of the net.
Jaxon Ford and Hubert Smielecki scored the Eagles’ final two goals.
Girls golf
PARK: Panthers sophomore Alexis Betker was the medalist in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Maplecrest Country Club in Somers, but the team had only two players and didn’t qualify for an overall score.
Betker’s 52 was five strokes better than Bradford’s Mia Prince, who had a 57.
Girls volleyball
OAK CREEK 3, PARK 0: On Tuesday night, the Panthers battled, but lost their first Southeast Conference dual match of the season in straight sets 25-14, 25-5, 25-13 at Oak Creek.
Jade Griffin and Genesis Thompkins led the Panthers statistically. Griffin had six kills, three digs and served three aces, while Thompkins served two aces and had 11 assists.
