High schools: Case boys golf hits well in doubleheader

The Case High School boys golf team hit well in a doubleheader on Monday.
The Southeast Conference teams played two mini-meets at Tuckaway Country Club in Franklin on Monday afternoon, and the Eagles shot well in both.
Case won the first meet and finished second in the second event of the day. It was third straight top-two finish in conference meets for the Eagles. Last week Case placed second in the first mini-meet of the season.
Seniors Brayden Lopiccolo and Ryan Doerflinger fired 39s in the first meet, only a stroke off the medalist round of 38 by Franklin senior John Mirsberger.
Junior Sam Nolan carded a 38 in the second event. Junior Jack Boscher had a 46 in the first meet and improved to a 42 in the second, said Eagles coach Jerry Kupper.
"Winning the first one was nice," Kupper said. "We beat Indian Trail by two strokes and Franklin by eight."
Case had a 164 in the first meet. Horlick placed sixth in both meets with 245 in the first and improved to 212 in the second. Junior Mike Cerny led the way for the Panthers, carding a 42 in both meets.
Park had two golfers compete, with junior Alex Hutchinson finishing with a 45 in the first meet and a 44 in the second.
Franklin won the second meet with a 163 as Mirsberger carded a 34. Case finished with 169.
METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Racine Lutheran started conference play on the right foot, winning the first meet and having the top two finishers in the field.
Riley Gall carded a 39 to win medalist honors and teammate Scooter Molbeck placed second him with a 40.
Also for the Crusaders, Brady Wilks had a 45 and TJ Christensen carded a 49.
No other information about the meet was available Monday night.
Boys soccer
SHOREWOOD 8, CASE 1: The Eagles couldn't keep up with Shorewood's speed or match its size in a nonconference loss at Shorewood.
The undefeated Greyhounds (6-0) led 5-0 at halftime.
"They're in another class from us right now," said Eagles coach Gregg Anderle. "They are very big and very fast. They come at you with constant pressure."
Case got its lone goal in the 73rd minute from junior forward Mati Degefa.
"We had stretches where we played well, but nothing consistent," Anderle said. The Eagles fell to 4-3-1.
