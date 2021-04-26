High schools: Case boys golf hits well in doubleheader

The Case High School boys golf team hit well in a doubleheader on Monday.

The Southeast Conference teams played two mini-meets at Tuckaway Country Club in Franklin on Monday afternoon, and the Eagles shot well in both.

Case won the first meet and finished second in the second event of the day. It was third straight top-two finish in conference meets for the Eagles. Last week Case placed second in the first mini-meet of the season.

Seniors Brayden Lopiccolo and Ryan Doerflinger fired 39s in the first meet, only a stroke off the medalist round of 38 by Franklin senior John Mirsberger.

Junior Sam Nolan carded a 38 in the second event. Junior Jack Boscher had a 46 in the first meet and improved to a 42 in the second, said Eagles coach Jerry Kupper.

"Winning the first one was nice," Kupper said. "We beat Indian Trail by two strokes and Franklin by eight."

Case had a 164 in the first meet. Horlick placed sixth in both meets with 245 in the first and improved to 212 in the second. Junior Mike Cerny led the way for the Panthers, carding a 42 in both meets.

Park had two golfers compete, with junior Alex Hutchinson finishing with a 45 in the first meet and a 44 in the second.