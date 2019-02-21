It was the kind of performance Jake Berce wanted to see heading into the postseason.
Heading into Thursday night with five losses in its previous seven games, the Case High School boys basketball team defeated Oak Creek 78-62 in a Southeast Conference game at Oak Creek.
“We started out up 13-0,” Berce said. “Guys were pressuring and playing really good defense.
“We played well for 36 minutes. Guys were making the extra pass and it was a complete team effort.”
JaKobe Thompson scored a team-high 17 points, Terryon Brumby had 15, Amari Jedkins 14 and Logan Schmidtmann 13.
FRANKLIN 56, PARK 43: The Panthers lost for the second time in three games after falling short in a Southeast Conference game at Park.
Larry Canady scored a team-high 10 points for the Panthers (16-5, 12-2 SEC), ranked sixth in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll.
Park, which trailed 30-22 at halftime, was held to 21 points in the second half. Zyiere Carey scored eight points in the first half, but the Sabers (17-5, 11-3) held him scoreless in the second half. The loss is the Panthers’ second in three games following a seven-game winning streak. They clinched their first SEC championship since 2016 last week.
“I think playing six games in nine days caught up with us,” Park coach Jim Betker said. “We were flat. Franklin played patient. It’s not the way we wanted it tonight.”
The loss came on Senior Night for Park.
“I am disappointed we didn’t have a better night for the seniors,” Betker said. “But we took care of business last week. I’m proud of the kids for taking the conference this year. Unfortunately we didn’t win tonight but we will take it as a learning process. It’s one and done season starting next week.”
BRADFORD 67, HORLICK 54: The Rebels concluded their regular season with a Southeast Conference loss at the John R. Belden Fieldhouse, despite a 20-point effort from Marquise Milton.
The Rebels (9-13, 8-6 SEC) trailed 26-24 at halftime, and in the second half, things began to unravel. DaQuantae Sawyer scored 13 of his game-high 23 points in the second half for Bradford (7-15, 4-10). Horlick shot just 9 of 17 from the free-throw line in the game.
Jaydin McNeal added 16 points for the Rebels.
MARTIN LUTHER 85, PRAIRIE 69: Antuan Nesbitt scored a team-high 21 points, but the Hawks lost a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.
The Spartans (19-3, 15-1 MCC), ranked fourth in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, earned a share of the MCC championship with St. Catherine’s, which defeated Racine Lutheran 84-44 Wednesday night.
Sophomore guards Isaiah Hoyt and Jacob Fallico each added 11 points for the Hawks (12-10, 8-8), who have lost two straight.
“Ending our year competing the way we did against Dominican and Martin Luther, I’m confident this will help us heading into March and postseason play,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “It was an electric atmosphere tonight for their senior night and we were right there until the final few minutes. We give that type of effort, I’ll always accept what the scoreboard says after 36 minutes.”
Trequan Carrington, senior point guard for the Spartans, scored a game-high 28 points. Senior guard Ace Evans added 21.
OOSTBURG 68, RACINE LUTHERAN 58: Coming off a loss on Wednesday, the Crusaders came close to breaking through against the Flying Dutchmen, but lost a nonconference game at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee as part of the Milwaukee Bucks Prep Series.
The Crusaders (10-12) were led by Elijah Solis and Brady Wilks, who each scored 19 points. Solis also grabbed a team-high six rebounds.
“I thought we played pretty well out there today,” Racine Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said. “We got it down to four or five points at one point and just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Oostburg improved to 17-4.
WATERFORD 57, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 48: Gavin Roanhouse produced a double-double as the Wolverines celebrated Senior Night by winning a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford. It was Waterford’s fourth victory in its last six games.
Roanhouse, a sophomore forward, scored nine of his 13 points in the first half, and also added 11 rebounds.
“He played really well,” Wolverines coach Paul Charapata said. “For him being a sophomore and stepping up for us lately, it has been nice to see. He’s playing great for us.”
The Wolverines (6-16, 4-10 SLC) outscored the Badgers (4-18, 3-11 ) 37-27 in the second half after training 21-20 at halftime.
Cameron Glembin scored 10 of his team-high 14 points in the second half. Trevor Hancock scored all of his nine points in the second half, and junior guard Willie Ketterhagen went 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and scored 10 points on Senior Night.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 72, UNION GROVE 42: Collin Long scored a team-high 10 points and Nate Koch added nine in the Broncos’ Southern Lakes Conference loss at Paddock Lake.
Union Grove (8-14, 6-8 SLC) was within a possession late in the first half, trailing 24-21, but Westosha Central (20-1, 14-0) took advantage of turnovers to extend its lead, Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.
The Falcons led after the first half 39-29 and and then outscored the Broncos 33-13 in the second half.
The Broncos have lost five of their last seven games. The Falcons, ranked third in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, have won 14 straight.
“They are a good team,” Pettit said. “I hate to sound like a broken record, but we turned the ball over too much tonight. We had 26 turnovers.”
Gymnastics
BURLINGTON CO-OP: Senior Maddy Bronson qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state meet in two individual events and the all-around, and helped the Demons secure a berth in the state team competition at a Division 1 sectional meet at Burlington High School.
Bronson placed second in the vault (9.575) and the balance beam (9.35), and finished fourth in the all-around (37.225). The top five finishers in each event and the all-around advance to the state individual meet March 2 at Wisconsin Rapids.
Also for the Demons, freshman Annie Murphy won the balance beam (9.40) and sophomore Malia Bronson finished fourth on the floor exercise (9.30) to qualify.
Burlington finished second in the eight-team meet with a score of 146.85 points. Three-time defending state champion Franklin Combined, which has won seven Division 1 titles in the last eight years, won with 150.025. The top two teams in each sectional advance to the state team meet March 1 at Wisconsin Rapids.
