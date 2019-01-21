Going into the final eight games of its regular season, the Case High School boys basketball team appears poised for some great things.
The Eagles rolled to a 71-47 victory over Michigan City (Ind.) Monday night at Chicago Marshall High School. It was the seventh victory in nine games for Case (10-4).
JaKobe Thompson led Case with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. JayVian Farr added six points, seven assists and five steals.
"It was kind of an up-and-down game," Case coach Jake Berce said. "They played zone and man, so they mixed up their defenses, but Kobe really shot well. And JayVian Farr was distributing."
Case's defense also stepped up.
"We pressured them the entire game," Berce said. "We have 10 guys who suit up and play and they all contribute. We kind of just wore them down."
Another big contribution came from 6-foot-7 freshman center Amari Jedkins, who had 10 points and six rebounds.
"He's a guy who really wants to learn and improve his game and it shows on the court," Berce said. "He's a great rebounder and he has a great feel for the game for only being 14 years old."
UNION GROVE 65, SHOREWOOD 48: Nate Koch stepped up with one of his finest games of the year, leading the Broncos to a nonconference victory over Shorewood at Shorewood.
The 6-1 senior guard scored 20 points — double his season average — and added seven rebounds as the Broncos improved to 5-9.
"I thought Nate did a great job of kind of finding open spots on the defense, he got easy looks, he did a heck of a job on the glass," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. "We got some second opportunities with some offensive rebounds (Koch had four offensive rebounds).
"He played aggressive tonight and I thought he did a real nice job on the offensive end."
Other standouts for Union Grove included Sam Rampulla with 13 points and seven rebounds, Luke Hansel with 11 points and four assists and Collin Long with 10 points and three rebounds.
Union Grove dominated on the boards, outrebounding Shorewood 40-14.
Boys swimming
HORLICK: The young Rebels made the most of their low numbers, winning the eight-team Cudahy Invitational.
They scored 70 points to defeat runner-up Kenosha Bradford by 22 points. Milwaukee Rufus King and Delafield St. John's Northwest Military Academy tied for third with 47.
Horlick had three champions. Eric Herrmann, Austin Lentz, Mike Cerny and Scott Palmer won the 300-yard breaststroke relay in 3:40.44. And in the 400 individual medley relay, Cerny, Joe Abel, Lentz and Palmer won in 4:38.88.
The Rebels' other championship came in diving, where Frank Christensen and Tom Ruiz had a score of 144.35.
Finishing second for Horlick were Lentz, Palmer, Abel and Connor Vertz in the 200 medley relay (2:00.16) and Ben Adams, Palmer, Brett Dobrowski and Abel in the 200 butterfly relay (3:18.49).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.