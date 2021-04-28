High schools: Case baseball team returns favor, beats Park

On Tuesday, the Park High School baseball team beat Case in the season-opening game for both teams.

Wednesday, it was the Eagles’ turn to break into the win column.

Case scored a combined five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to break a 5-5 tie and beat the Panthers 10-5 in a Southeast Conference game at Case.

The Eagles struggled in the field in the first four innings, Case assistant coach Jason Jaramillo said.

“We started out rough,” Jaramillo said. “We had some errors (Case had five in the game) that allowed them to continue their innings.”

Park (1-1 overall and SEC) led 2-0 after two innings, then Case (1-1 overall and SEC) went ahead 4-2 in the third. The Panthers had three in the fourth and the Eagles tied it in the bottom of the fourth.

The spark that ignited Case in the bottom of the fifth came from Alex Picciurro. He went 2 for 4 with three runs scored, but it was small ball that got the Eagles pumped.

With runners on first and second, Picciurro laid down a sacrifice bunt, but ended up beating it out at first for a single to load the bases. Jax Calverley, who had a big game at the plate and on the mound, followed with a two-run single to break the tie.