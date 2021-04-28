High schools: Case baseball team returns favor, beats Park

On Tuesday, the Park High School baseball team beat Case in the season-opening game for both teams.
Wednesday, it was the Eagles’ turn to break into the win column.
Case scored a combined five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to break a 5-5 tie and beat the Panthers 10-5 in a Southeast Conference game at Case.
The Eagles struggled in the field in the first four innings, Case assistant coach Jason Jaramillo said.
“We started out rough,” Jaramillo said. “We had some errors (Case had five in the game) that allowed them to continue their innings.”
Park (1-1 overall and SEC) led 2-0 after two innings, then Case (1-1 overall and SEC) went ahead 4-2 in the third. The Panthers had three in the fourth and the Eagles tied it in the bottom of the fourth.
The spark that ignited Case in the bottom of the fifth came from Alex Picciurro. He went 2 for 4 with three runs scored, but it was small ball that got the Eagles pumped.
With runners on first and second, Picciurro laid down a sacrifice bunt, but ended up beating it out at first for a single to load the bases. Jax Calverley, who had a big game at the plate and on the mound, followed with a two-run single to break the tie.
“He’s such an athletic and fast kid that he turned it into a single,” Jaramillo said of Picciurro. “That got the bench riled up.”
Case added three runs in the bottom of the sixth and Calverley made them stand up, pitching the final two innings and giving up one hit and striking out five.
Calverley went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs, and Nolan Hodgins went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.
The Panthers had their own fielding problems in the later innings, Park coach Tim Glidden said, misplaying several balls in the outfield despite committing only two errors.
“We left outs on the field,” Glidden said of the miscues. “Some of their hits should have been errors.”
Park starter Caleb Anderson pitched well, Glidden said, allowing just three earned runs over the first four innings.
Noah Johnson didn’t have a hit, but drove in two runs for the Panthers, who had just two hits.
OAK CREEK 9, HORLICK 2: The Rebels had just one hit and the Knights used a six-run fifth inning on the way to a Southeast Conference victory at Horlick Field.
Joe Prudhom had the only hit, a double, for Horlick (0-2 overall and SEC), which lost to Oak Creek 9-0 Tuesday.
The Knights (2-0 overall and SEC), who had just five hits themselves, led 2-1 after four innings, then broke the game open in the fifth.
Softball
UNION GROVE 2, OAK CREEK 1, 8 INNINGS: The Broncos struck out 16 times against Knights pitcher Riley Grudzielanek, but scored a run on an error with two outs in the top of the eighth inning and escaped with a nonconference victory at Oak Creek.
Emily Gamble led off the eighth for Union Grove (2-0) with a single to right. After a pair of fielder’s choice ground balls by Angela Slattery and Emily Boyle, Broncos coach Don Desotell put Faith Rosenow in as a pinch-runner for Boyle. Olivia Brieske walked, then Anna Dolgaard reached on an error and Rosenow scored.
Slattery, Union Grove’s starting pitcher, blanked Oak Creek in the bottom of the eighth. Slattery allowed four hits, walked four and struck out four.
“Oak Creek really never really squared up on anything and we had great defense in the middle,” Desotell said. “Boyle made a lot of plays and was diving all over at second base and Brieske, our center fielder, took away a couple of hits.”
Oak Creek scored a run in the bottom of the second and the Broncos tied it in the top of the sixth on a wild pitch after Gamble walked, Slattery beat out a sacrifice bunt for a hit and Brieske singled.
INDIAN TRAIL 11, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines had just four hits and committed several errors in a six-inning nonconference loss at Waterford.
Waterford (0-2), which is trying out different lineups early in the season, coach Ryan Krueger said, had four hits.
Indian Trail (2-0) scored three runs in the first inning on back-to-back home runs, Krueger said.
BROOKFIELD EAST 5, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3: The Division 5 Lady Toppers were competitive against the Division 1 Trojans, taking a short-lived lead in the fifth inning in a nonconference game Wednesday at Brookfield.
Catholic Central (1-1) led 3-2 after scoring two runs in the top of the fifth inning, but East (1-0) scored twice in their half of the fifth and added an insurance run in the sixth.
Claire Keeker went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and Kelly Pum and Morgan Dietzel each went 2 for 4 and scored a run.