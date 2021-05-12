High schools: Case baseball team has Bradford's number

The Case High School baseball team seems to have Kenosha Bradford/Reuther’s number.
A day after beating the Red Devils 16-5, the Eagles won a much tighter game Wednesday behind a dominant pitching performance by Cayden Paulick in a 3-1 Southeast Conference victory at Bradford.
Paulick pitched the first six innings, allowing seven hits, striking out five and walking two on 95 pitches.
“Cayden Paulick did a tremendous job tonight keeping Bradford hitters off balance,” Eagles coach Frank Jaramillo said.
The only run for Bradford (0-10, 0-9 SEC) came on an error and Case (4-4 overall and SEC) pulled off a double play to end the inning. With a runner on third, left fielder Seth Shufelt caught a fly ball, threw to third baseman Nolan Hodgins, who threw to catcher Jax Calverley to get the runner at home.
The game was then scoreless until the top of the fifth inning, when Brandon Jaeger hit a two-run single for a 2-1 Case lead. The Eagles added an insurance run on an RBI by Hodgins, who went 2 for 2 with a triple and two walks. Jordan Tuinstra went 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Hodgins finished up for Paulick, retiring the side in order in the bottom of the seventh, striking out two, on just eight pitches, all strikes.
OAK CREEK 10, PARK 0: Luke Klekamp struck out 13 in a five-inning no-hitter and the Knights dominated the Panthers in a Southeast Conference game Wednesday at Horlick Field.
“We struggled at the plate tonight,” Park coach Tim Glidden said. “We knew that this kid was a really good pitcher going into the game tonight, and he certainly proved that.”
Park (1-7) is facing its share of struggles this spring, but Glidden said the energy and effort from his players is encouraging.
FRANKLIN 11, HORLICK 0: The Sabers scored 11 runs over the first three innings Wednesday to defeat the Rebels in a five-inning Southeast Conference game at Franklin.
Horlick had just three hits and committed one error.
LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 4, MARTIN LUTHER 3: Tuesday night, the LPs got a walkoff single by Elliott Reske in the bottom of the eighth inning for a Metro Classic Conference game at Simmons Field in Kenosha.
In the eighth, Kody Krekling doubled off the shortstop’s glove in shallow left field, Jayce Jaramillo bunted him to third and Reske followed with a hard groundball just inside the third-base line to bring home Krekling.
Krekling pitched the final two innings to get the victory for Lutheran-Prairie (5-5, 3-2 MCC) and also went 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI. Starting pitcher Jason Schmierer allowed six hits, struck out four and walked three in six innings.
Lutheran-Prairie had just four hits off Spartans ace Jacob Hartlaub (13 strikeouts) and aggressive baserunning helped get the victory, coach Jeff Wilson said.
Girls soccer
ST. CATHERINE’S 5, DOMINICAN 3: The Angels earned their first victory of the season Wednesday as freshman Arianna Jones scored four unassisted goals, two in each half, in a Metro Classic Conference match at SCORe in Caledonia.
At the end of the first half, St. Catherine’s (1-4, 1-2 SEC) found itself in a 2-2 tie. But after the whistle blew to start the second half, Angels coach Ben Lake said his team turned dangerous.
“Arianna’s ability to connect with the players around her allowed us to have more of a buildup in the middle of the field,” Lake said. “We did a really good job and it was a really gritty performance.”
Senior Aliana Villafane, assisted by junior Maribel Sanchez Flores, also scored in the second half. St. Catherine’s sophomore goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon made eight saves.
PRAIRIE 5, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: Senior Helena Bukacek Frazier, one of just two players remaining from the Hawks’ WIAA Division 4 state championship team, had four goals to lead the Hawks past the Lady Toppers in a Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Prairie.
Prairie (3-0, 2-0 MCC) built a 3-0 lead at the end of the first half because of strong defensive play, coach Joe Manley said.
“Karen Shimp kept us organized in the back and our young defenders are learning very quickly,” Manley said. “On offense, we were clicking with our combinations and we finished with what chances we had.”
Sophomore Amelia Ropiak also scored for the Hawks and sophomore Sarah Koker finished with four assists.
Catholic Central (2-1, 2-1) coach Victor Jabrial commended goalkeeper Grace Antlfinger for her performance.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders struggled on defense, allowing 34 shots in a Metro Classic Conference loss to the Lady Pacers at Somers.
Racine Lutheran coach Pete LaBoda said junior central defender Kierra Mullhally played well for the Crusaders (0-4, 0-3 MCC) and helped keep Shoreland (3-1, 3-0) in check.
“We’re playing good in spurts, but we need to find a way to click for 90 minutes,” LaBoda said. “We had some simple breakdowns in the back and we’re not keeping our shape.”
TREMPER 10, HORLICK 0: On Tuesday, the Rebels trailed 4-0 at the half and lost a Southeast Conference match at Ameche Field in Kenosha.
Horlick (1-3, 0-2 SEC) got strong play from defenders Miranda Svacina, Morgan Lock and Kyra Lou, and goalkeeper Kaylea McCabe, coach Becky Hallebach said.
Tremper is 2-1 and 1-1.
Softball
WATERFORD 5, TREMPER 1: Annika Ottoson pitched seven innings of one-hit ball and withstood four fielding errors to shut down the Trojans in a nonconference game Wednesday at Kenosha.
Waterford (4-5) had a 3-1 lead through six innings, but that was when the game got interesting, Wolverines coach Ryan Krueger said.
“In the sixth inning, Reilly Galten shot out a runner at second base and had an assist at home after a wild pitch from Ottoson, which stranded multiple runners,” Krueger said. “Despite the errors, we had a good overall night.”
Madison Krueger led the Wolverines, going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Rylee Schaaf went 2 for 4 with a double and Sam Talavera had an RBI.
PARK 22, ST. AUGUSTINE PREP 7: Panthers batters were walked 23 times and finished with only four hits, but beat the Lions in a nonconference game at Simmons Field in Kenosha.
For Park, Alaina Nunn went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, two runs scored and was walked three times. Teammates Zellepa Manchester, Darianna Boatner, Kaylee Harrison and Laihany Gonzalez each drove in two runs. As a team, the Panthers struck out only four times.
Boys tennis
OAK CREEK 4, PRAIRIE 3: The Hawks came up just short in a nonconference meet at Prairie.
Prairie had two victories in singles and one in doubles. At No. 1 singles, Kethan Bajaj defeated Oak Creek’s Aleix Massaneda 6-4, 6-2 and at No. 4 singles, the Hawks’ Taej Desai beat Jack Fadness 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, the No. 1 duo of Daniel Dreifuerst and Quincey Eaton rallied to beat AJ Fields and Mark Ross 7-6 (5), 7-5.
“Our one doubles team came from behind in each set to beat a very good Oak Creek team,” Prairie coach Nick Schafer said. “They are able to anticipate well, which puts them in a great position to finish points at the net.”
In perhaps the deciding match of the meet, Prairie’s Calvin Sharpe and Elliot Swanson won the first set at No. 2 doubles against Trevor Holten and Tyler Rottmann, but Oak Creek came back to win 2-6, 6-4, 10-5.
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 6, CASE 1: Although the Eagles fell short to the Lancers in a nonconference match Wednesday, Case’s newly formed No. 1 doubles team looked resilient.
The No. 1 doubles team of Connor Mills and Chase Werner took the first set against Gio Bosco and Matt Anthony 6-2, then lost the second set 7-5 to set up a third-set tiebreaker, which the Eagles won 10-5.
“They’re both primarily soccer players, so tonight was a good experience for them to develop and learn together,” Eagles coach Maureen Asfeld said. “It was good for them to work on their game and they did really well moving together on the court as a team.”
At No. 1 singles for Case (1-1, 1-0), Jack Schmidtmann lost to Ethan Harron 6-0, 6-2.
EAST TROY 5, BURLINGTON 2: The Demons found some success in doubles in a nonconference dual meet at East Troy.
At No. 1 doubles, Zeke Tiedt and Luke Zigler defeated East Troy’s Chase Stoner and Max Maternowski 7-5, 6-4. The Demons also recorded a win at No. 3 doubles in an epic third-set supertiebreaker as Ethan Vanswol and Christopher Naber outlasted Kaden Fridley and Layne Peters 4-6, 6-4, 15-13.
“We made some adjustments tonight at doubles and got a couple of wins,” Burlington coach Ken Savaglia said. “Singles from East Troy were very consistent and just solid.”