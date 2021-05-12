High schools: Case baseball team has Bradford's number

Girls soccer

ST. CATHERINE’S 5, DOMINICAN 3: The Angels earned their first victory of the season Wednesday as freshman Arianna Jones scored four unassisted goals, two in each half, in a Metro Classic Conference match at SCORe in Caledonia.

At the end of the first half, St. Catherine’s (1-4, 1-2 SEC) found itself in a 2-2 tie. But after the whistle blew to start the second half, Angels coach Ben Lake said his team turned dangerous.

“Arianna’s ability to connect with the players around her allowed us to have more of a buildup in the middle of the field,” Lake said. “We did a really good job and it was a really gritty performance.”

Senior Aliana Villafane, assisted by junior Maribel Sanchez Flores, also scored in the second half. St. Catherine’s sophomore goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon made eight saves.

PRAIRIE 5, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: Senior Helena Bukacek Frazier, one of just two players remaining from the Hawks’ WIAA Division 4 state championship team, had four goals to lead the Hawks past the Lady Toppers in a Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Prairie.

Prairie (3-0, 2-0 MCC) built a 3-0 lead at the end of the first half because of strong defensive play, coach Joe Manley said.