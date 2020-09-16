High schools: Casares gives St. Catherine's spark in opener

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Juan Casares was all over the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia Wednesday afternoon.

The senior midfielder had two goals and two assists in leading the St. Catherine's High School boys soccer team to a season-opening 4-2 Metro Classic Conference victory over Racine Lutheran. It was designated Lutheran's home match even though it was played at St. Catherine's home field at SCORe.

Casares staked the Angels to a 2-0 lead with goals in the 30th and 40th minutes. He also assisted on goals by Marco Sanchez in the first half and Abel Galvan in the second.

"He had so many other opportunities to score," St. Catherine's coach Ben Lake said. "He hit the crossbar on one shot and he had two breakaways that he should have had.

"He was all over the place."

Said Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda: "We didn't match up too well with him. He hurt us throughout the midfield. If you get caught out of position against him, he's going to make you pay."

Scoring unassisted goals for Lutheran were Ben Tietyn and Abel Galvan.

The two teams will have a rematch Friday at SCORe. St. Catherine's will be designated the home team for that match.