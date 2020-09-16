High schools: Casares gives St. Catherine's spark in opener

Juan Casares was all over the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia Wednesday afternoon.
The senior midfielder had two goals and two assists in leading the St. Catherine's High School boys soccer team to a season-opening 4-2 Metro Classic Conference victory over Racine Lutheran. It was designated Lutheran's home match even though it was played at St. Catherine's home field at SCORe.
Casares staked the Angels to a 2-0 lead with goals in the 30th and 40th minutes. He also assisted on goals by Marco Sanchez in the first half and Abel Galvan in the second.
"He had so many other opportunities to score," St. Catherine's coach Ben Lake said. "He hit the crossbar on one shot and he had two breakaways that he should have had.
"He was all over the place."
Said Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda: "We didn't match up too well with him. He hurt us throughout the midfield. If you get caught out of position against him, he's going to make you pay."
Scoring unassisted goals for Lutheran were Ben Tietyn and Abel Galvan.
The two teams will have a rematch Friday at SCORe. St. Catherine's will be designated the home team for that match.
PRAIRIE 3, MARTIN LUTHER 1: The Hawks took a 2-0 lead in the 63rd minute and went on to defeat Greendale Martin Luther in a season-opening Metro Classic Conference match at Prairie.
Cam McPhee scored in the 39th minute and Daniel Dreifuerst in the 63rd minute for Prairie, which advanced the WIAA Division 4 championship game last November. Charlie Shaw scored on an assist from Dreifuerst at the 81st minute.
Devin Stoltenberg made three saves in goal for Prairie.
"I thought it was real fun because we had all been away for so long and it was great to be back," Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. "Martin Luther has some real dynamic players. When they win the ball, they want to go.
"But our guys did a real good job of settling down and they played well."
Prairie travels to Greendale Friday for a rematch.
Boys volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, ST. CATHERINE'S/LUTHERAN 0: Gradually gaining its mojo as the match progressed, the Demons won 25-17, 25-19, 25-15 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Burlington Wednesday night.
"We started a little flat and struggled with our communication at times, but slowly picked up our energy and played better as the match progressed," Burlington coach Mike Jones said. "It'll be great now to have a few days of practice to work out some of the struggles."
Ryan Gonzalez led Burlington (1-1) with seven aces and 16 assists. Ben Rummler had nine kills, Chase Ketterhagen eight digs and Tyler Hunter one block.
The Angels, playing in their season opener, were led by senior Daniel Swzed with 11 digs, senior Grant May with nine assists and sophomore Drew Schoneman with four kills.
"I'm happy," St. Catherine's-Lutheran coach Kara Avery said. "We have a real inexperienced team and some kids who have never played before."
Girls golf
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Case junior Ella Million tied for fourth overall with a 44 Wednesday in a Southeast Conference mini-meet at Petrifying Springs Golf Course in Somers.
Million’s score helped the Eagles finish third in the team standings with 198.
Park, behind Alexis Betker’s 48, finished fifth with 224.
Horlick’s only golfer, Sasha Schick, shot a 54.
Franklin had four players shoot 45 or better and won the mini-meet with 172. Oak Creek, led by medalist Ellie Behring with a 39, was second with 185.
