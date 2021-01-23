High schools: Calvin Hunter leads St. Catherine's past Westosha Central

Nick Bennett knew this nonconference showdown was going to be a serious test for his St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team.
Calvin Hunter made it a lot more easy.
On the strength of a second-half scoring outburst from Hunter, the Angels defeated Westosha Central 57-43 Saturday afternoon in Paddock Lake.
St. Catherine's (16-0) won its 41st consecutive game. The Angels are ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll.
Things started slow offensively for both teams as the Angels had a difficult time adjusting to the Falcons’ spread-out 2-3 zone defense, St. Catherine’s Bennett said.
The Angels took a 23-15 lead into halftime before Hunter hit four consecutive 3-point field goals to start the second half. From there, the Angels were able to figure out the Falcons’ defense and pull away.
“It was a really slow-paced game,” Bennett said. “In the second half, we settled down and got back to who we were.”
Hunter scored all of his team-high 16 points in the second half to lead St. Catherine’s.
Tyrese Hunter and Jameer Barker added 13 and 11 points, respectively, to go along with eight rebounds each. Kamari McGee scored 10 points and led the Angels with nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
Jack Rose led Westosha Central (10-3) with 14 points.
PRAIRIE 52, OREGON 50, OT: The Hawks needed a big game from Antuan Nesbitt to win this nonconference game at the Johnson Athletic Center.
Oregon (2-2) tied the score with 17 seconds left in overtime. Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff called timeout to draw up a play and Nesbitt hit a cutting Ashe Oglesby for a layup as time expired.
"We were just 2 for 18 from 3-point range in the first half and 4 for 29 for the game, and 17 for 34 from 2," Atanasoff said. "We missed four consecutive free throws in overtime to keep them in it.
"Fortunately, Antuan was dynamite and finished with 27 points on 11-for-16 shooting to along with eight boards and four steals."
Asanjai Hunter had six points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists for Prairie (11-2). Oglesby has nine points and five rebounds.
“Oregon is a really good team for us to play knowing some of our potential matchups in the postseason," Atanasoff said. "They just recycle in 6-5 guy after 6-5 guy and they are really patient and just run their stuff.
"I'm happy to squeak out a victory. But, we still have work to do on both ends. We continue to struggle shooting and we have to find a way to get it fixed. The effort was there, they were clean looks...we just have to get out of this funk somehow.”
ELKHORN 63, UNION GROVE 54: The Broncos jumped out to an 18-13 lead, but struggled when Elkhorn shifted to a 3-2 zone in this Southern Lakes Conference game at Elkhorn.
Union Grove (7-10, 5-7 SLC) trailed 23-19 at halftime and never led in the second half. Jordan Johnson, the reigning SLC Player of the Year, scored 33 points for Elkhorn (6-7, 6-4 SLC).
"When they switched to zone, we just became real stagnant," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. "We had a little confusion with what we were trying to do on offense. And while that confusion was going on, the moment shifted and they took the lead going into halftime.
"We were 5 for 26 from 3-point range and it's hard to get a team out of a zone when you're shooting 19%."
Tyson Skalecki led Union Grove with 17 points and eight rebounds. Maguire Delagrave added 13 points and Kaden Pfeffer had 11.
Alex Johnson had eight points and nine rebounds.
Girls basketball
UNION GROVE 60, ELKHORN 58: Coming off a tough 60-58 loss to Lake Geneva Badger Friday night, the Broncos rebounded with this Southern Lakes Conference victory at Elkhorn.
Union Grove (17-2, 12-1 SLC) can clinch at least a share of the conference championship Tuesday night with a victory over Westosha Central.
Sophia Rampulla, the Broncos' leading rebounder this season, played limited minutes because of an injury. Helping pick up the slack was Emmy Pettit with 12 points and four steals and Angela Slattery with 11 points.
"They played zone, it was a slow-paced game and we just chipped away," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. "We tried pressuring their guards a little bit to create some turnovers and that did cause some havoc for them and it took them out of their rhythm."
Complicating matters for Union Grove was the presence of 6-4 Elkhorn center Dillyn Ivey, who scored 18 points. Ivey averages 14.6 points per game.
"When you have that height, it just disrupts what you do on defense," Domagalski said. "You have to concentrate on that and she did a nice job."
RACINE LUTHERAN 73, SAINT THOMAS MORE 54: The Crusaders rebounded from a what coach Steve Shaffer considered to be a lackluster performance against Kenosha St. Joseph Thursday night with an impressive Metro Classic Conference victory in Milwaukee.
After battling foul trouble in the first half and leading 41-26 at halftime, Lutheran (12-3, 11-1 MCC), steadily expanded its lead.
"We got back on track," Shaffer said. "I wasn't real happy with the way we played the other night and I thought we were much more focused and crisp and I think it showed on the floor. This is a team that took St. Joe's to the wire the other night — St. Joe's beat them on a last-second shot — and we struggled at St. Joe's.
"And now we came back and won comfortably."
Morgann Gardner led Lutheran with 26 points and eight rebounds. Nevaiah Bell-Tenner had 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds and Alexis Peterson also scored 12 points. Ellie Jaramillo had 10 points.
Shaffer credited Sarah Strande for a strong defensive performance on Lindsey Kirby, the leading scorer for Elkhorn (8-8, 5-6 SLC). Kirby scored 23 points, but Shaffer said, "When Sarah was guarding her, she (Strande) did very well."
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 52, PRAIRIE 34: The Hawks struggled shooting from the field in a loss to the Falcons on Saturday at Prairie.
The Hawks kept things close in the first half, trailing 23-21 at halftime.
Momentum started to shift for the Hawks when the Falcons switched to a man-to-man defense in the second half, Prairie coach Alan Mills said. Prairie only converted four of 23 field-goal attempts (17%). The Falcons took advantage to pull away to a big lead and didn’t look back.
“We went into halftime certainly with momentum on our side,” Mills said. “We had opportunities, we just didn’t capitalize on them.”
Sophie Lawler and Lily Jorgenson each had nine points to lead Prairie (3-15).
Ellie Reynolds led Westosha Central (10-6) with a game-high 14 points.
ST. JOSEPH 45, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 28: The Lady Toppers couldn’t overcome cold shooting against the Lancers in a Metro Classic Conference game in Burlington.
The Lady Toppers took an 11-8 lead. The Lancers changed up their defense from man-to-man to zone, which helped them take a 23-15 lead at halftime, Catholic Central coach David Beebe said. The offensive struggles continued in the second half and the Lancers pulled away.
“They switched to a zone defense and we just struggled for the rest of the day to hit shots,” Beebe said.
Julia Klein had a double-double to lead Catholic Central (3-13, 2-10 MCC) with 15 points and 16 rebounds.
For Kenosha St. Joseph (6-6, 6-5), Jayden Hill had a team-high 11 points.
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 47, ST. CATHERINE’S 32: The Angels stayed competitive in a low-scoring first half, going into halftime down 18-17. The Wildcats took control in the second half, however, in this nonconference game in Milwaukee,
Kennedee Clark led St. Catherine’s (3-14) with 12 points. Angelina Ortiz also scored in double-figures with 10 points.
For University School of Milwaukee (8-3), Mya Hartjes had a game-high 16 points.
BADGER 55, BURLINGTON 34: The Badgers took control early and led 29-14 at halftime in this Southern Lakes Conference game in Lake Geneva
“Another really good game for us,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “We just need to clean up a few things.”
Ella Clapp led Burlington (2-13, 1-12 SLC) with nine points on three 3-point baskets.
“It was really good to get Ella Clapp going again,” Foulke said.
For Lake Geneva Badger (11-2, 11-1), Ashlyn Welch had a game-high 14 points.
Girls swimming
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MEET: The Demons finished in second place with a 413 team score in the 2020 Southern Lakes Conference Championships on Saturday at Whitewater.
Spencer Gross finished in second place in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.51. Hopking Uyenbat had a second place finish in the 200 free with a time of 5:13.84.
For Prairie/St. Catherine’s, Kadin Purath finished in eighth place for the 100 free in 54.90.