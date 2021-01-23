High schools: Calvin Hunter leads St. Catherine's past Westosha Central

Sophia Rampulla, the Broncos' leading rebounder this season, played limited minutes because of an injury. Helping pick up the slack was Emmy Pettit with 12 points and four steals and Angela Slattery with 11 points.

"They played zone, it was a slow-paced game and we just chipped away," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. "We tried pressuring their guards a little bit to create some turnovers and that did cause some havoc for them and it took them out of their rhythm."

Complicating matters for Union Grove was the presence of 6-4 Elkhorn center Dillyn Ivey, who scored 18 points. Ivey averages 14.6 points per game.

"When you have that height, it just disrupts what you do on defense," Domagalski said. "You have to concentrate on that and she did a nice job."

RACINE LUTHERAN 73, SAINT THOMAS MORE 54: The Crusaders rebounded from a what coach Steve Shaffer considered to be a lackluster performance against Kenosha St. Joseph Thursday night with an impressive Metro Classic Conference victory in Milwaukee.

After battling foul trouble in the first half and leading 41-26 at halftime, Lutheran (12-3, 11-1 MCC), steadily expanded its lead.