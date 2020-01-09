High schools: Burlington wrestling remains perfect in SLC

Other pins were by Eli Kiesler (160), Qwade Gehring (182) and Zeke Tiedt (220).

Jake Skrundz, Jaden Bird and two others were held out of the match.

“It was more precautionary,” Gribble said. “We’re trying to give other kids some opportunities. Those kids were ready to step up and those are the matches they need.”

UNION GROVE 55, WILMOT 15: The Broncos showed their dominance, winning 10 of the 14 matches in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Wilmot.

Union Grove (3-1 SLC) showed why it is one of the top teams in the SLC, winning four of the first five matches and winning eight matches by pin, including six straight at the end of the meet.

"We really wrestled well as a team tonight and I feel we are starting to put it all together at the right time," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said.

At 120 pounds, Cooper Willis, ranked third in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online individual poll, got the night started off with a pin against Cameron Baird in 1:00.

Cooper's brother, Cade, ranked No. 1 in Division 1 at 132, also picked up a quick pin over Toby Patterson in 53 seconds.