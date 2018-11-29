The Burlington High School wrestling team ended last season with a sour taste in its mouth, losing to Holmen 27-26 in the WIAA Division 1 state team semifinals last March.
On Thursday night — more than eight months later — the Demons got to feel good again.
They kicked off their new season in rousing fashion, beating Southern Lakes Conference opponent Westosha Central 75-6 at Burlington.
“This was a great way to start our season,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “We didn’t forget what happened to us last season at state and we’re going to use that as motivation this year.”
Seven Burlington wrestlers recorded pins, including Jake Skrundz at 160 pounds, Zach Wallace (170) and Qwade Gehring (182). Skrundz pinned Brenden Wittkamp in 35 seconds, Wallace pinned Sean Gullisken in 19 seconds and Gehring pinned Bryce Sekey in 53 seconds.
Demons’ captain Zach Weiler (132) won his 101st career match by pinning Lucas Wittkamp in 2:42. At 145, Ben Kumprey won by technical fall over Jefferson Kearby 18-3 (4:00).
PARK 36, FRANKLIN 30: The Panthers beat Southeast Conference opponent Franklin for the first time since 2012 behind pins by Deshawn Bolten and Dartrell Joshua.
Park and Franklin were tied at 24 with three matches to go. The Panthers had to forfeit the 152 weight class, so they needed to win two of the three last weight classes.
Bolten pinned Nicholas Raden in 1:34 at 138 pounds and Joshua secured the win with a pin against Dakota Vanweelden in 1:05 at 145.
“We knew we needed bonus points with us forfeiting the 152 weight class,” Park coach Jon Burdick said. “Dashawn and Dartrell came up huge for us and it’s great that we were able to come away with a win.”
At 126, Joseph Mendoza, a state qualifier for Park last season, pinned Jacob Goldschmidt in 1:45.
WATERFORD 50, ELKHORN 24: The Wolverines had four pins in their Southern Lakes Conference season-opening victory at Elkhorn.
Hayden Halter, at 126 pounds, pinned Tom Shack in 1:16, and Josh Cherba (132) pinned Quentin Woyak in 1:02. At 160, Jacob Cherba pinned Caden Reece in 1:08 and Will French pinned Nathan Lightsey in 3:54 at 138.
“I thought we did a really nice job for our first meet of the season,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “We put in a lot of hard work leading up to this point and we are only going to get better.”
KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 48, HORLICK 18: The Rebels opened their season by winning their first match by forfeit, but lost eight of the next nine in a Southeast Conference loss at Horlick.
“(Bradford/Reuther) were really experienced,” Horlick coach Jerry Kupper said. “We’re really young and learning as we go.”
Senior Nick Cihler, at 160 pounds, was the only winner for the Rebels in a contested match, pinning Eli Douglas in 3:59.
OAK CREEK 76, CASE 3: Timothy Rothen had the lone win for the Eagles in a Southeast Conference season-opening loss at Oak Creek.
Rothen (160), a senior, defeated Sam Paar 4-2 in overtime.
“A lot of guys were wrestling at their wrong weight classes,” Case coach David Edwards said. “We need to make some adjustments, but we saw a lot of things we’ll be able to build off of.”
Boys swimming
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE RELAYS: Burlington Co-op finished second out of eight teams in the season-opening meet at Delavan-Darien.
The Demons, who scored 199 points, were led by the 400-yard breaststroke relay of James Keeker, Payne McCann, Zach Olstinske and Ethan Brannen. The team won in 4:42.90.
That same four swimmers finished second in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:09.62.
Prairie/St. Catherine’s finished eighth in its first meet in program history with 60 points.
The Prairie/St. Catherine’s 200 medley relay of Tarkan Fletcher, Kai Dinges, Traykiese Gillentine and Kadin Purath had the team’s best finish, taking sixth in 2:23.73.
Elkhorn won the meet with 231 points.
Girls basketball
CUDAHY 54, ST. CATHERINE’S 22: Shea Coca scored 11 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had five blocks for the Angels, but it wasn’t enough in their nonconference loss at Cudahy.
“We came out and played hard,” St. Catherine’s coach Keino Turner said. “But we are giving up spacing defensively on the outside and giving up open shots.”
The Angels are 0-4.
