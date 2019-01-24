It was a perfect season for the Burlington High School boys wrestling team in the Southern Lakes Conference.
The Demons (13-7, 7-0 SLC) wrestled their way to a win at home in the final dual meet of the season against Union Grove (5-7, 3-4 SLC), 65-12.
Led by Jaden Bird, Zach Weiler and Ben Kumprey, the Demons won by pin in seven of their 14 matches.
Bird, ranked No. 1 at 113 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, pinned Union Grove’s Cael Kahle in 5:35. Weiler, ranked No. 4 at 132, pinned Caleb Cozad in 1:07, while Kumprey, ranked. No. 6 at 138, pinned Steven Vanek in 1:37.
The Demons also had pins from Cody Welker, Max Ehlen, Eli Kiesler and Wyatt Hayes.
“This was a great way for our seniors to end their final dual meet,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “I thought our whole team wrestled well tonight and we want to carry this momentum into the upcoming tournaments.”
Union Grove’s state-ranked wrestlers didn’t disappoint either.
The Willis brothers scored all 12 of the Broncos’ points, each by pin.
Cooper Willis, ranked No. 5 at 106, pinned Ty Kiesler in 1:58, while his brother Cade, ranked No. 6 at 120, pinned Jacob Folis in 5:00.
“Both Cooper and Cade dominated tonight,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. “I think they both have a chance to big things for us come tournament time.”
WATERFORD 67, DELAVAN-DARIEN 6: The Wolverines earned a pin and a pair of technical falls to win a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Waterford.
The Wolverines (10-2, 6-1 SLC) lone pin came from Joshua Cherba. The sophomore, currently ranked ninth at 126 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, pinned Jacob Greidanus in 0:53 at 126.
Sophomore Lucas Johnson, ranked eleventh at 106, earned a 17-2 technical fall over Mason Hennessey at 106. Zach Kaminski earned a 16-0 technical fall over Luke Loback in 1:30 at 170.
The Wolverines also received seven victories via forfeit.
“These guys were getting after it tonight,” Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. “They wrestled really good and they’re all set and ready for the conference tournament.”
BRADFORD 51, CASE 27: The Eagles went back-and-forth but lost a Southeast Conference dual meet at Kenosha.
The Eagles (3-9, 2-5 SEC) could not get much going as they picked up just two wins while the others came by forfeit.
“Despite the outcome I am very proud of how the boys wrestled tonight and I look forward to see how we do in the coming weeks. It is a brand new season,” said Case coach David Edwards.
Tim Rothen at 152 continued his impressive season with a pin over Alex Castillo in 4:55, pushing his conference record this year to 9-0.
OAK CREEK 37, PARK 30: The Panthers battled, but came up short in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Park.
Both teams traded wins through the first five matches, with the Panthers holding a slim 15-10 lead before momentum shifted back to the Knights.
Oak Creek won five matches in a row to take a 31-15 lead, which proved to be all it needed.
Joseph Mendoza got the Panthers started at 126 with a pin against Brady Schmidt in 3:59. Angel Rodriguez (106) also won by pin over Ayden Woda in 1:21.
INDIAN TRAIL 57, HORLICK 24: The Rebels wrestled well, but fell in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Horlick.
Despite the loss, the Rebels’ three seniors ended their regular season careers on a high note, each recording pins.
Ethan Gegare got the night started off with a pin at 182 pounds against Ryan Major in 1:27. Eddie Opichka (113) pinned Thalia Sullivan in 1:39 and Nick Cihler (152) pinned Dalton Callow in 33 seconds.
“I am proud of all the kids and how they wrestled tonight, but I am very happy our seniors went out the right way to end their regular season careers,” Horlick coach Jerry Kupper said.
Boys swimming
CASE 112, KENOSHA BRADFORD 68: The Eagles won a Southeast Conference dual meet at Kenosha behind a strong night from their divers.
Freshman diver Azaan McCray placed first with a personal best of 255.50 points. The Eagles’ freshman was followed by senior teammates Jarek Hanna (172.80) and Simeon Gray Jr. (160.70 PB), who placed second and third respectively.
Ryan Hart finished first in the 50 freestyle in 23.74 and Tim Reigelman finished first in the 500 freestyle in 6:19.67.
OAK CREEK 135, PARK 38: Austin Boley won the 100 freestyle and earned three second-place finishes as the Panthers lost a Southeast Conference dual meet at Racine.
Boley, a senior for the Panthers (1-6, 1-6 SEC), placed first with a 55.37 in the 100 freestyle. He placed second in the 50 freestyle (24.92) and as part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Josh Abel, Calvin Dieck, Drake Ludvigsen, and Boley placed second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.04). Abel, Boley, Ludvigsen, and Ethan Scholzen placed second in the 400 freestyle relay (4:00.14). Cullen Krogh placed second in one meter diving with 129.20 points.
“Austin had a really solid performance,” Park coach Pete Leslie said. “Nice and solid. Hopefully he continues to make strides for us moving forward.”
INDIAN TRAIL 133, HORLICK 51: Scott Palmer won two events as the Rebels lost a Southeast Conference dual meet at Racine.
Palmer placed first in the 50 freestyle in 24.54 for the Rebels (2-5 SEC). He also won the 100 freestyle (54.45), with teammate Austin Lentz second (59.05). Diver Frank Christensen placed second with a season-best 184.80 points.
“We did pretty well overall,” Horlick coach Frank Michalowski said. “(Scott Palmer) was pumped up for Senior Night tonight. I think it showed in the results.”
Girls basketball
UNION GROVE 61, CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 49: Megan Barber had a team-high 18 points as the Broncos won a nonconference game at Union Grove for their third straight win.
The Broncos (9-7) led 28-22 at halftime, with Barber scoring 12 of her points in the first 18 minutes. Sophomore Angela Slattery added 16 points.
The Broncos have won four of their last five games.
“The record doesn’t show how good (Catholic Memorial) are,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “They have length and it is not a desirable match-up for us. But our girls came through. It was a team effort.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.