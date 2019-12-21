High schools: Burlington wrestlers win 24-team Fond du Lac Cardinal Invitational

The Burlington High School wrestling team is ranked fourth in Division 1 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online.
After Saturday's performance, the Demons just might take another step up the ladder.
Behind four champions, one of whom was undefeated Ben Kumprey at 170 pounds, they won the 24-team Fond du Lac Cardinal Invitational. With 236 points, the Demons defeated runner-up Stevens Point by 31 points.
In addition to winning this tournament, the Demons also won the Slinger Invitational and were second at the Wisconsin Dells Devil Duals this season.
"There were kids battling through little injuries here and there and they surprised us in different ways," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "It was a complete team effort. Obviously, we had four champions, but there were a lot of place winners, a lot of kids picking up points all over."
Kumprey (16-0), ranked third in the state at his weight class, won by no contest over teammate Jake Skrundz. He advanced to the championship by pinning Isaiah George of Kewaskum (1:15) and Brett Johnston of Stevens Point (1:43) and then decisioning Troy Nabbefeld of Freedom 5-0.
Gribble said he decided before the tournament that Kumprey and Skrundz would not compete against each other if they reached the championship match.
Other champions were Jaden Bird (15-2), who decisioned Ethan San Felippo of Random Lake 5-3 at 120 pounds, Max Ehlen (14-2), who scored a 6-3 decision over Braden Maertz of Kewaskum at 152, and Qwade Gehring (14-2), who decisioned Brock Upson of Random Lake 7-1 at 182.
Other top finishers for the Demons included Skrundz (4-0) and Zach Wallace (14-2), who was second at 195 pounds.
UNION GROVE: The Willis brothers continue to be unstoppable this season.
And the undermanned Broncos certainly fed off their domination at the Wickersham Memorial Christmas Classic in Beaver Dam. The Broncos scored 315.5 points to place third in the 16-team tournament.
Hartland Arrowhead won with 358.5 points and Kimberly was second with 357.
Cade Willis (17-0), a junior, improved to 17-0 at 132 pounds, edging Cael Erickson of Cedar Grove/Belgium 8-7 in the championship match at 132 pounds. It was the first loss of the season for Erickson (15-1), who is ranked third in Division 3 at 132 points.
With the score tied 6-6 late in the match, Willis had a takedown to take an 8-6 lead. Erickson scored one last point at the end.
"We knew it was going to be a tough test," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said.
Willis stormed into the championship match with two pins to start his day before scoring a 19-3 technical fall over Gavin Campnell of Markesan and a 16-2 major decision over Evan Wolfe of West Salem/Bangor.
Cooper Willis (17-0), a sophomore, was even more dominating. He pinned his first three opponents at 120 pounds in less than a minute. In the championship match, he pinned Carlyle Lyga of West Salem/Bangor in 1:43.
"He's been dominant in all three positions — top, bottom and neutral," Weis said. "He's securing takedowns and when he gets on top, he's just hammering. He's lookng to turn and he's looking to score points.
"It's a lot of fun to watch. He's rolling now."
Also playing big roles in the Broncos' finish were several wrestlers who placed third. They were Lucas Peterson (8-5) at 106 pounds, Thomas Cook (11-7) at 126, Travis Moore (9-5) at 145 and Trae Ford (13-5) at 195.
"We wrestled well," Weis said. "Of course, the two Willis boys were able to lead the way, but it was a whole team effort. "We didn't have anybody at 113 or 182 and we didn't have a 220. And halfway through the tournament, we lost our heavyweight (Connor Esch with a precautionary injury).
"We were wrestling with pretty much 10 guys the whole way and finished in third place. It was pretty awesome."
ED STECH INVITATIONAL: Behind championships from Lucas Johnson and Hayden Halter, Waterford finished third in this 25-team tournament at West Allis Central. The Wolverines scored 170 points, finishing behind Coleman (216) and Mukwonago (213).
Park, on the strength of undefeated Joe Mendoza, was 16th with 53 points.
Johnson, whom Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick joked was a little more ornery this season because he's had to cut weight, pinned Wyatt Skebba of Hortonville in 1:58 in the championship at 106 pounds. It was the eighth straight victory for Johnson (11-1).
Johnson opened with a 19-3 technical fall over Ian Ramirez of Janesville Parker and a 15-2 major decision over Lucas Bean of Wisconsin Rapids.
"Luke dominated from beginning to end," Fitzpatrick said. "He's on a mission this year. He said he doesn't want to take a back seat to anybody and he's wrestling like that."
Halter, a two-time defending state champion who is ranked second in the state at 126 pounds, dominated Edward Wilkowski, the state runner-up at 126 pounds last season. Halter (12-0) scored a 10-3 decision.
He reached the championship by pinning Nikita Adamov of Wauwatosa in 1:30 and winning a 9-0 major decision over previously unbeaten Tyler Schiesl of Germantown.
"What can I say about him?," Fiztpatrick said. "He's a champion's champion and he wrestled a kid in the finals today who was also in the state finals last year and took second. We knew going in it was probably going to be a pretty competitive match and he pretty much controlled it from beginning to end.
"He didn't give him any room to breathe. He had him on his back in the first period and just about put him away. The kid fought hard and got out of it, but it was all Hayden the rest of the match."
Freshman Hudson Halter, Hayden's brother, advanced to the championship at 113 pounds. But he lost his first high school match after 11 victories when he was decisioned 10-7 by Hudson Spray of Wisconsin Rapids.
"He was pretty much leading the whole match and got a little over aggressive at the end and shot in for another shot and ended up getting tossed to his back," Fitzpatrick said. "He ended up giving up four points and lost the match.
"But he did a lot of super good things. It's just a matter of a little more mat strategy and knowing when to crank it up."
For Park, Mendoza went 5-0 with a two major decisions and two decisions, including a 3-2 victory over Watertown’s Walker Wichman in the championship match at 132 pounds.
You have free articles remaining.
“Mendoza just continues to battle and be tough out there,” Park coach Jon Burdick said. “Even with him wrestling up a weight class and dealing with a minor illness, he came out with the mentality that he was going to win and do his best.”
Jarrel Campbell finished fourth at 220 after going 3-2. All three of his victories came on decisions.
“Campbell has steadily been improving over the course of the season,” Burdick said. “The three that finished in front of him were just one step up on him, so we’ll get back to the weight room and work some things out.”
Boys basketball
HORLICK 57, RONALD REAGAN 41: Guards Patrick Wade and Dontrell Bush pulled the Rebels out of their rut Saturday afternoon in the Win Parkinson Invitational at Milwaukee Bradley Tech.
Wade, a senior, and Buish, a sophomore, each scored 19 points in the Rebels' nonconference victory over Milwaukee Ronald Reagan.
Horlick (1-4) overcome the early loss of forward Darrion Long, who rolled his right ankle. But Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said his bench players helped compensate.
"Haden Sollman played well off the bench and I thought Annan Houston gave us some good minutes," he said. "We needed some guys to step up. We had some foul trouble in the second half and I thought those two guys, in particular, really gave us some good minutes."
PRAIRIE 67, UNION GROVE 64: The Broncos had a chance to tie the game with a 3-point attempt following a timeout in the final seconds, but it was off the mark and the Hawks won this nonconference game at Union Grove.
“After two tough losses to state-ranked teams last week (the Hawks lost to Catholic Central and Whitefish Bay Dominican by a combined nine points), I love the way our boys bounced back and got two quality wins this week," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said.
While Sam Rampulla had one of his finest nights for Union Grove (2-5) with 22 points, 14 rebounds and a block, Prairie had plenty of firepower. Antuan Nesbitt scored a game-high 23 points. And freshman Ashe Oglesby, Atanasoff said, "had a bit of a coming out party," with 21 points, including 4 for 4 from 3-point range.
Atansoff said added that defense by KJ Williams and Jacob Fallicos, "was a huge key to the game.”
Collin Long added 15 points for Union Grove.
RACINE LUTHERAN 70, SAINT THOMAS MORE 51: The 3-0 Crusaders lacked the intensity of their first two victories, coach Jeff Christensen said, but they made it work with a tool that is rarely used by the longtime coach.
For one of the few times during Christensen's 32-year run as Lutheran's coach, he went to a 3-2 zone to counter 5-foot-8 guard Micah Causey in this Metro Classic Conference game at Milwaukee. After turning to the zone with about 10 minutes to play, Christensen said the Crusaders went on about a 25-5 run.
"We were very stagnant the whole first half, we had two guys in foul trouble and we mixed and matched to stay in the game," said Christensen, whose team is 2-0 in the MCC.
Nathan Zawicki led the Crusaders with 21 points.
Saint Thomas More is 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the MCC.
MILWAUKEE RIVERSIDE 75, PARK 69: Stevie Henderson scored 20 points in the Panthers' loss in the Holiday Hoops Showcase at Milwaukee South Division.
Jorryn Franklin added 13 points and Terry Gamble 11 for the Panthers (1-5).
Trayvon Smith led Riverside (3-3) with 24 points.
Girls basketball
UNION GROVE 71, PRAIRIE 20: A dominant defensive effort and a balanced offense helped power the Broncos in this nonconference game at Union Grove.
The Broncos (8-1) had 22 steals and 32 deflections. Megan Barber had five steals and Peyton Killberg and Ali Torhorst each had four. Payton Calouette and Emmy Pettit each had seven deflections.
Barber scored a game-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers and Syd Ludvigsen made five 3-pointers and added 17 points.
Calouette had nine points, Torhorst eight and Sophia Rampulla seven. Torhorst had six rebounds and Rampulla had five.
Union Grove went 28 for 56 from the floor while Prairie was 8 for 36.
"I think Union Grove's very good," Prairie coach Alan Mills said. "I'm very impressed. For their age, they're very good. And for us, we didn't shoot the ball very well."
The Hawks (0-8) were led by Andrea Palmen with eight points, followed by Kaja Baran with five.
Boys swimming
PORT WASHINGTON PIRATE INVITATIONAL: Hopking Uyenbat was a double winner for the Burlington Co-op, which won this five-team event with 540 points. Chilton was second with 473 and Case, behind a record-breaking day by Joe Skantz, was fifth with 230.
Uyenbat dominated in the 500-yard freestyle, winning with a time of 5:21.76. In second place was teammate Caleb Weis (5:42.10).
His other victory came in the 400 freestyle relay (3:37.74), where he swam the third leg.
Also winning for Burlington was James Keeker in the 200 freestyle. He won in 1:55.91, nearly eight seconds faster then runner-up Garrett Braun of Chilton (2:03.72). Keeker also was second in the 100 butterfly (56.97).
For Case, Azaan McCray won the diving with a personal-best score of 459.40, putting him among the top three all-time for Case. His previous-best score was 445.00.
The 200 medley relay of Bryce Helland, Tim Riegelman, Joe Skantz and Luke Mortensen finished fourth with a time of 1:57.37.
Joe Skantz won the 50 freestyle (23.48 seconds) and 100 butterfly (56.59). His time in the 100 butterfly was a personal best and places him 12th all-time at Case in that event.
Rieglman was sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.48).
And the 400 freestyle relay of Skantz, Charles Ray, Bryce Helland and Riegelman was fifth (3:58.71). Skantz led off with a personal-best split of 52.23.