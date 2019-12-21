High schools: Burlington wrestlers win 24-team Fond du Lac Cardinal Invitational

"He didn't give him any room to breathe. He had him on his back in the first period and just about put him away. The kid fought hard and got out of it, but it was all Hayden the rest of the match."

Freshman Hudson Halter, Hayden's brother, advanced to the championship at 113 pounds. But he lost his first high school match after 11 victories when he was decisioned 10-7 by Hudson Spray of Wisconsin Rapids.

"He was pretty much leading the whole match and got a little over aggressive at the end and shot in for another shot and ended up getting tossed to his back," Fitzpatrick said. "He ended up giving up four points and lost the match.

"But he did a lot of super good things. It's just a matter of a little more mat strategy and knowing when to crank it up."

For Park, Mendoza went 5-0 with a two major decisions and two decisions, including a 3-2 victory over Watertown’s Walker Wichman in the championship match at 132 pounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Mendoza just continues to battle and be tough out there,” Park coach Jon Burdick said. “Even with him wrestling up a weight class and dealing with a minor illness, he came out with the mentality that he was going to win and do his best.”