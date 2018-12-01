The Burlington High School wrestling team showcased its talent Saturday morning at the Slinger Invitational.
The Demons finished second (407.53) out of 16 teams with four wrestlers winning wright class championships, two taking second and two winning third. Slinger won the meet with 409.02 points.
“We had kids that came out and performed great today and others that didn’t show up,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “I’m not worried about today’s result though. We’d rather start off slow and finish strong.”
The Demons first-place finishers included Jaden Bird at 113 pounds, Zach Weiler (132) Qwade Gehring (182) and Brian Konz (285). Bird and Gehring each went 5-0 with five pins, Weiler went 5-0 with two major decisions, a pin and a technical fall, and Conz finished 5-0 with three pins and a technical fall.
Ben Kumprey (145) and Wyatt Hayes (220) finished second and each went 4-1. Kumprey had two pins, a technical fall and a decision and Wyatt Hayes had three pins, and a decision.
“There’s a lot of room for improvement,” Gribble said. “I’m proud of our four winners today. They all wrestled hard and performed very well for us.”
HOWARD/MANELY DUALS: Waterford finished second at the 12-team meet, with three wrestlers finishing 5-0.
The Wolverines won four of five dual meets, losing to Mukwonago 51-20 in the championship. Waterford got to the final by beating Oconomowoc 42-36; Cedarburg 66-18; West Allis Central 72-6 and East Troy 61-15.
At 126 pounds, Hayden Halter had three pins—one under a minute—a win by decision and a win by forfeit. Joshua Cherba (132) and Alex Guardiola (160) also finished 5-0 in the tournament.
Boyd Biggs (285) had three pins, Nick Goldammer (145) had two pins and Lucas Johnson (106) had one pin for the Wolverines.
Union Grove finished eighth with an incomplete team. Cooper Willis (106) and Cade Willis (120) each went 5-0 and had two pins. Thomas Cook (126) finished 4-1 and had four pins, while Connor Esch (285) went 4-1 with two pins under a minute.
The Broncos went 2-2 in duals, beating Indian Trail 41-40 and West Allis Central 41-30.
PARK: The Panthers finished sixth out of 11 teams with a score of 135.5 at the Nicolet Knight Scramble at Glendale, despite only having eight wrestlers at the tournament.
“We had a good tournament and even though we only had eight guys today, they all wrestled at or above their seeding,” Park coach Jon Burdick said. “We just try to go out there and score as many points as we can regardless of winning or losing.”
The Panthers had two first-place finishers with Joseph Mendoza (126) and Jarrel Campbell (220). Mendoza went 5-0 with two pins, a technical fall and a decision, while Campbell finished 5-0 with two pins, two decisions and a major decision.
Angel Rodriguez (106) finished second, going 4-1 with a pin, a technical fall and a major decision. Dashawn Bolton (138) also finished second, going 4-1 with two pins, a technical fall and a decision.
CASE: The Eagles finished ninth out of 10 teams at the Campbellsport Invitational and had three third-place finishes.
Caden DeSantiago went 1-2 and pinned Columbus’s Dylan Knoch (1:59) in the third-place match. Julian Cintron went 3-2 and defeated Mayville’s Jackson Schlender in the third-place match by major decision (13-4).
Tim Rothen finished 3-1 and pinned Neenah’s Bryce Crook (2:57) in the third-place match. Josh Leonard finished fourth and was pinned by Sheboygan South’s Trey Klessig (1:59).
HORLICK: The Rebels finished seventh out of eight teams in the Cramer/Brown Invitational at Janesville Parker and were led by seniors Ethan Gregare and Nick Cihler.
At 170 pounds, Gregare went 4-0, while Cihler went 3-1 at 160. Gregare pinned Janesville Parker’s Treveon Sanda in 5:48 in the first-place match and Cihler pinned Janesvill Parker’s Caleb Hare in 34 seconds in the third-place match.
“Ethan wrestled extremely steady and this was one of his best tournaments and Nick wrestled great too,” Horlick coach Jerry Kupper said. “We had a lot of (freshmen) get wins today and we’re excited to see them grow.”
Girls basketball
RACINE LUTHERAN 69, LAKE COUNTY LUTHERAN 34: Caroline Strande and Morgann Gardner both had double-doubles in the Crusaders’ nonconference victory at Hartland.
Strande had 32 points and 12 rebounds, while Gardner tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Crusaders (4-0). Strande, a junior guard, had 25 points at halftime and Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer credited her ability to create chances for the team.
“We are playing really great defense as a team,” Shaffer said. “We were able to take away their top two scorers tonight and that led to points on the other end for us.”
Boys swimming
CUDAHY INVITATIONAL: Burlington Co-op won the 10-team meet with 413 points.
The Demons had seven first-place finishes. Those wins included the 200-yard medley relay team of Payne McCann, Ethan Brannen, James Keeker and Edmund Wright V, which won in 1:46.85. Keeker won the 200 freestyle (2:00.06) and the 100 butterfly (57.05).
Horlick finished in fifth with 233.5 points. The Rebels’ top finishers included the 200 medley relay of Austin Lentz, Scott Palmer, Joe Abel and Ben Adams, which placed second in 1:59.21.
Palmer also finished second in the 200 individual medley (2:21.96) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.41).
