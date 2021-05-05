High schools: Burlington wins softball pitchers' duel with Lutheran

In a battle between two ace pitchers, mistakes often spell the difference in a game.
That’s just how it worked in the nonconference game Wednesday between Burlington and Racine Lutheran high school softball teams.
Demons junior Morgan Klein and Crusaders senior Kat Schmierer each allowed just four hits, but Lutheran committed four errors and Burlington took advantage in a 4-0 victory.
The pitchers combined for 22 strikeouts — Klein had 13 — and neither one issued a walk at Burlington.
The Demons (4-1) scored in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI by Molly Berezowitz, then added two more in the third as Berezowitz brought in another run.
“She’s a great pitcher,” Burlington coach Valerie Auseth said of Schmierer. “We knew what we had to do coming in — we focused on timely hitting and did well. The key was getting the ball in play.
“We had flawless defense with strong pitching and aggressive offense. Our girls are playing well together.”
Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said the game was a learning experience for her team, which features just four seniors.
“Burlington gave us some challenges we needed to see,” Demuth said. “Our defense struggled on some routine plays, but Kat kept us in the game.
“We adjusted to (Klein), but we could not put enough hits together. This is the kind of game we needed to learn from."
Klein went 2 for 3 with a double and Lutheran had four singles.
INDIAN TRAIL 5, UNION GROVE 4: Junior Serafina Weist continued her hitting tear for the Broncos, but a two-run seventh inning gave the Hawks a nonconference victory Wednesday at Union Grove.
Weist, who went 4 for 4 with two doubles and a triple Tuesday against New Berlin Eisenhower, went 3 for 4 with two triples and two RBIs against Indian Trail.
The Broncos (4-2) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, more than any team has scored in a game against the Hawks (6-0), but Indian Trail kept chipping away at the lead and tied it at 3-3 in the top of the sixth.
Union Grove battled back and scored in the bottom of the sixth to regain the lead before the Hawks pushed two runs across in the top of the seventh.
The Broncos had runners on first and second in their half of the seventh, but couldn’t get them home.
Allie McBryde added a double for Union Grove and starter Emily Gamble pitched into the seventh, striking out six.
MARTIN LUTHER 11, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels had just one hit off Spartans ace Olivia Plewa Wednesday and lost a Metro Classic Conference game Wednesday at Greendale.
Summer DeGuire struck out seven batters for St. Catherine’s (1-5, 0-3 MCC) and Aniesa Neave had the Angels’ only hit.
“We have a lot to learn yet,” coach Zach Prideaux said.
Girls soccer
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 7, RACINE LUTHERAN 5: Julia Klein scored five goals and the Lady Toppers opened their season with a Metro Classic Conference victory over the Crusaders Wednesday at SCORe in Caledonia.
"She killed us tonight," Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. "That was the difference."
Klein's performance offset three goals by Lutheran's Sarah Strande.
Klein scored three goals and assisted on goals by Eva Lynch and Stephanie Jabrial to stake Catholic Central to a 5-2 lead in the second half. But Lutheran came charging back and tied the score at 5-5 on a goal by Bella Jaramillo in the 78th minute.
But then Klein, a junior, struck again, scoring an unassisted goal in the 81st minute and a goal on an assist by Lynch in the 86th.
"She's quick to the ball and very heady," LaBoda said. "She found the holes and spacing that she needed. And once she did, she beat our players one-on-one a couple of times."
Strande, a junior, scored one unassisted goal and two on assists by Mabel Beversdorf. Ellie and Bella Jaramillo scored Lutheran's other two goals.
"She put herself in the right place at the right time," LaBoda said of Strande.
THOMAS MORE 5, ST. CATHERINE’S 3: The Angels made a big improvement from their season opener Tuesday, rallying from a 3-0 halftime deficit Wednesday to tie the Cavaliers before they scored two late goals in a Metro Classic Conference match at SCORe in Caledonia.
The first two goals for St. Catherine’s (0-2, 0-1 MCC), which lost 8-1 to Lake Country Lutheran Tuesday, came on penalty kicks by sophomore defender Julianna Wilkey. The first PK was saved by the goalkeeper, but Wilkey put in the rebound.
Freshman midfielder Arianna Jones scored unassisted with about 20 minutes left in the match to tie it at 3-3.
“We played so well and it was a huge step forward,” Angels coach Ben Lake said. “I was happy with the energy. They were getting after it and getting into the game.”
With about 10 minutes left, Lake said a “bizarre” situation occurred. A Martin Luther player got hurt in the corner on St. Catherine’s end of the field and as a courtesy, Lake wanted one of his players to knock the ball out of bounds so the player could be tended to. But the player inadvertently hit the ball the wrong way and one of the Cavaliers got the ball and scored the go-ahead goal. They added a penalty kick with two minutes left.
“The ball careened off her foot and right to a girl in the middle,” Lake said.
Sophomore goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon made six saves for the Angels.
Baseball
LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 16, GREENFIELD 2: The LPs broke loose with 10 hits in a nonconference victory Wednesday at Greenfield.
Junior catcher Jayce Jaramillo went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, scored three runs and stole two bases. Senior first baseman Elliott Reske went 3 for 4 with an RBI and scored two runs.
Also leading Lutheran-Prairie (3-3) were junior second baseman Julian Morales (2 for 4, three RBIs) and junior designated hitter Ben Tietyen (2 for 5, one run, two stolen bases).
"I was very happy with the way we swung the bat," Lutheran-Prairie Jeff Wilson said. "We were aggressive at the plate, hit the ball hard and made things happen."
Charlie May, a junior right-hander, "kept guys off stride," Wilson said, in his first varsity start. May allowed two earned runs in four innings with one strikeout and two walks.
TREMPER 3, HORLICK 2: The Rebels mounted a late comeback, but fell just short in a Southeast Conference game Wednesday at Horlick Field.
With Horlick (0-4 overall and SEC) trailing 3-0 going into the bottom of the seventh, junior TJ Williams and senior Joe Prudhom walked, and junior Dom Lacanne hit a two-run triple to bring both home. The Rebels weren’t able to get Lacanne home.
Junior J.J. Bardega went the distance for Horlick, throwing 100 pitches in seven innings and allowing just three runs on four hits while walking three.
“J.J. Bardega pitched a hell of a game today,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “We waited a little too long to get the bats going, but our defense and J.J.'s pitching allowed us to stay in that game.
“It was great to see the kids compete and battle all day.”
INDIAN TRAIL 3, CASE 0: Jax Calverley went 2 for 3 in the Eagles' Southeast Conference loss Wednesday at Kenosha.
Nolan Hodgins, a senior right-hander, allowed two earned runs in four innings for Case (2-3 overall and SEC). He allowed five hits, struck out two and walked one.
"He threw well," Case assistant coach Jason Jaramillo said. "The first two innings, he was pretty much three up and three down and then he started struggling and he had some errors."
Austin Siegrist, a sophomore left-hander, pitched two innings of one-hit relief.
FRANKLIN 11, PARK 3: Sophomore Elliott Bednar had a big game for the Panthers, but one bad inning was the difference in a Southeast Conference loss Wednesday at the Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.
The game was tied at 2-2 after three innings, but the Sabers (3-2, 2-2 SEC) scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth and three more in the fifth. Franklin was helped by four Park errors.
Bednar went 3 for 3, all doubles, and drove in all three runs for the Panthers (1-3 overall and SEC). Senior Noah Johnson and junior Jacob Peterson each went 2 for 3 and Johnson scored two runs.
Track & field
BADGER QUAD: The Waterford girls won five events, with Rachel Roth earning three victories, and finished second in a four-team Southern Lakes Conference meet Wednesday at Lake Geneva.
Roth, a junior, won the 200 meters in 28.90 seconds, the long jump with a personal-best leap of 15-9 and she anchored the winning 4x100 relay (54.33) that also included senior Emily Williams and sophomores Bria Rozanski and Natalie Belmontes.
Sophomore Matyson Schaal ran the 800 meters for the first time and won in 2:39.75 and freshman Gabriella Zito won the pole vault in a personal-best 7-6.
The Wolverines had six seconds and six thirds as they totaled 86 points.
The Union Grove girls were led by freshman Brooklyn Lamers, who won the 400 meters in 1:03.82 and was second in the 200 (28.95) and in the 100 high hurdles (18.49). Sophomore Riley Kayler won the 3,200 in 12:20.98 for the Broncos, who totaled 38 points. Badger won the girls meet with 114.
In the boys portion of the meet, Union Grove’s Trae Ford won both weight events, tossing the shot put 45-7 and throwing the discus 132-9.
Also for the Broncos, who were second with 52.5 points, junior Cody Cotton won the 200 meters in 23.74 and was second in the 400 (57.31), and senior Marcus Johnson won the 1,600 meters in 4:51.94 and was second as the anchor of the 4x400 relay (3:51.95). The quartet of juniors Luke Kokat, Aiden Rousell and Simon Witt, and senior Chandler Amon, won the 4x100 relay in 50.89.
For the Waterford boys, who were fourth (46 points), senior Logan Muffick won the 800 in 2:09.54, sophomore Carter Maffet won the 110 high hurdles in 16.48 and was second in the 300 intermediate hurdles (44.13) and in the 4x200 relay (1:41.00), and senior Ian Schaal was second in the shot put (43-1½) and in the discus (115-7).