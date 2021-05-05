High schools: Burlington wins softball pitchers' duel with Lutheran

“We adjusted to (Klein), but we could not put enough hits together. This is the kind of game we needed to learn from."

Klein went 2 for 3 with a double and Lutheran had four singles.

INDIAN TRAIL 5, UNION GROVE 4: Junior Serafina Weist continued her hitting tear for the Broncos, but a two-run seventh inning gave the Hawks a nonconference victory Wednesday at Union Grove.

Weist, who went 4 for 4 with two doubles and a triple Tuesday against New Berlin Eisenhower, went 3 for 4 with two triples and two RBIs against Indian Trail.

The Broncos (4-2) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, more than any team has scored in a game against the Hawks (6-0), but Indian Trail kept chipping away at the lead and tied it at 3-3 in the top of the sixth.

Union Grove battled back and scored in the bottom of the sixth to regain the lead before the Hawks pushed two runs across in the top of the seventh.

The Broncos had runners on first and second in their half of the seventh, but couldn’t get them home.

Allie McBryde added a double for Union Grove and starter Emily Gamble pitched into the seventh, striking out six.