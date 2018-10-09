The Burlington High School girls volleyball team won the WIAA Division 1 state title last season.
The Demons are playing at a level that suggests they intend to repeat.
Coley Haggard had 19 kills and had a .581 hitting percentage in Burlington’s 25-15, 20-25, 25-21, 25-16 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Westosha Central at Paddock Lake. Burlington (31-4, 7-0 SLC) clinched the conference regular-season championship with the victory.
“We tried to serve as aggressive as we could to neutralize their many offensive weapons,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “We tried to be as in system as we could by controlling the first touch on the ball.
“We tried to control the style of play and we were able to come away with a win.”
Kaley Blake had 40 assists and 20 digs for Burlington, ranked sixth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll. Other standouts included Maddie Berezowitz with nine kills and Sam Naber with 16 digs.
The Falcons received honorable mention in the poll.
UNION GROVE 3, WATERFORD 0: The Broncos won 25-23, 25-11, 25-12 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Union Grove.
The victory enables the Broncos (27-12, 5-2 SLC) to finish third in the regular-season SLC standings.
Olivia Dir led the offense with 17 kills, and also added 12 digs to help the defense. Karlee Lois had 11 kills, 12 digs, three blocks and 20 assists.
Waterford showed some fight by recovering from a 9-4 deficit in the first set to tie the score 21-21 before losing 25-23.
“I was so proud of how we played in the second part of the first set because we showed what we’re truly capable of,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said.
Mariah Grunze had 10 kills for the Wolverines. Anna Shipley had 17 digs. Aspyn Krygiel led in assists with 13 and Josie Johnson added 12.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, DOMINICAN 0: The Lady Toppers clinched the Metro Classic Conference title by beating Whitefish Bay Dominican in Burlington. Catholic Central (8-0 MCC) won 25-15, 25-21, 25-13.
Sammie Seib led the offense with 17 kills and Elizabeth Klein added 27 assists.
Erin Schwenn and Grace Spiegelhoff led the defense with two blocks each and Grace Antlfinger added 21 digs.
PRAIRIE 3, SAINT THOMAS MORE 0: The Hawks, who moved up to honorable mention in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll this week, continued their strong play their 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 Metro Classic Conference victory at Prairie.
“We really played well again tonight,” Prairie coach Sarah Arndt said. “Jamie May did an excellent job picking up a lot of touches off of the blocks, reading their middle hitters and being a vocal leader on the floor.”
May had 23 digs. Other leaders for Prairie (18-6, 7-1 MCC), which clinched second place in the MCC, were Jolie Larson (10 kills, 15 assists, five blocks), Emily Terry (10 kills) and Katie Jester (three aces).
ST. CATHERINE’S 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 2: Leah Topp and Sophie Wentorf led a strong effort in the Angels’ 25-17, 25-22, 13-25, 16-25, 15-13 Metro Classic Conference victory in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium.
Topp had three aces, five kills, 35 assists and 21 digs for the Angels (11-17, 4-4 MCC). Wentorf added 21 kills, seven of which came in the last set, and 15 digs.
Lutheran (18-11, 3-5 MCC) was led by Jackie Kellner with 18 kills, 22 digs and six blocks. Other leaders were Lili Kading and Kendra Joubert (nine kills), Madison Mohar (seven aces), Morgann Gardner (five blocks) and Kenzie Scanlon (17 digs).
FRANKLIN 3, HORLICK 1: Kelsey Jacobs had 23 assists and 18 digs, but the Rebels lost 25-12, 25-23, 22-25, 25-13 in a Southeast Conference match at Franklin.
Samantha Hills added 11 digs for the Rebels (4-13, 2-5 SEC).
Girls swimming
BURLINGTON CO-OP 99, WHITEWATER 71: The Demons had three first-place finishes and defeated Whitewater in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Whitewater.
Brianna Smith won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:07.74. Amanda Richards won the 100 freestyle in 1:00.04 and Hania Dahms was second in 1:00.72.
The 200 freestyle relay of Dahms, Richards, Smith and Megan Schultz (1:50.28) also won.
FRANKLIN 119, HORLICK 66: Marlee Reischl led the Rebels in a Southeast Conference dual meet at Franklin.
Reischl had two first place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle (27.44) and the 100 freestyle (1:00.63). Her sister, Kinzie, won the 100 backstroke (1:08.32).
Amaya Jerdee won the diving with a score of 201.90.
Boys soccer
CASE 2, BRADFORD 1: The Eagles took another step closer to at least a share of the Southeast Conference championship with a victory at Kenosha.
“I am really proud of these guys tonight and how well they played and the mental toughness they showed,” said Case coach Gregg Anderle, whose team is tied for first with Oak Creek in the SEC.
The Eagles (7-4-4, 4-0-2 SEC) scored in the seventh minute when Shawn Maringer found the back of the net to give the Eagles the lead.
The Red Devils tied the game in the 72nd minute on a penalty kick. But the Eagles got a goal in the 78th minute from Goel Martinez to secure the victory.
WATERFORD 2, UNION GROVE 1: Chris Estrada scored in both halves as the Wolverines won a Southern Lakes Conference tournament game at Union Grove.
Estrada got the Wolverines on the board early in first with a goal to get an early lead.
The Broncos were able to tie the game, but another goal from Estrada in the second half sealed the game for the Wolverines (12-6, 5-5 SLC).
“It was a great overall team effort for the win and the defense was outstanding tonight,” Waterford coach Dan Prailes said.
Prailes singled out keeper Michael Hyland for some key saves.
OAK CREEK 6, PARK 0: Trailing 2-0 at halftime, the Panthers went on to lose a Southeast Conference game at Pershing Park.
Keepers Juan Guereca and Julio Aiceo combined to make six saves for Park (1-12-1).
Boys volleyball
UNION GROVE 3, WAUKESHA NORTH 0: Nate Koch had 14 digs in the Broncos’ nonconference victory at Waukesha.
Other leaders for Union Grove (3-12) were Jeff Furner with five kills and Collin Lang with four blocks.
