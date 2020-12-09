High schools: Burlington wins season opener after delayed start

The winter sports programs at Burlington High School got a late start because of COVID-19 this season, but that didn’t seem to affect the boys basketball team Tuesday night.
The Demons opened their season in a way you might not expect, considering most teams in the Southern Lakes Conference have two games in the books already.
Burlington used a tough defense, a patient offense and overall solid teamwork to beat Wilmot 79-66 in an SLC game at Burlington.
The Demons didn’t start particularly well, trailing the Panthers (0-2 overall and SLC) by a 34-32 margin at halftime.
“We were a little out of sorts in the first half,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. “You could tell we were a little behind the other teams — they’ve had a week more of practice.
“But I’m proud of the kids (for turning the game around). We did more defensively and we were more patient on the offensive end.”
One spark for the Demons was the return of senior forward Ethan Safar, who missed all of last season with a knee injury. Safar finished with 18 points and was a major difference in the game.
“It was great to see him back,” Berezowitz said of Safar. “He played a great overall game.”
Berezowitz’s son, senior guard Joey Berezowitz, led the Demons with 21 points (three 3-point baskets) and “played a very efficient game,” his dad said.
Burlington was unselfish as well, Steve Berezowitz said, which helped it push its lead to 15 in the second half. In addition to Joey Berezowitz and Safar, Dane Kornely (12) and JR Lukenbill (11) also scored in double figures.
Defensively, Burlington did a decent job of containing Wilmot’s guard trio of Kevin Sandman, Isiah Hoyt and London Glass. Sandman had a big game, finishing with a game-high 30 points, and Hoyt added 15, but Glass, who averaged 20 points a game last year, was held to five.
WATERFORD 52, UNION GROVE 35: Ty Johnson scored 15 points and Gabe Riska added 13 for the Wolverines in their Southern Lakes Conference victory over Union Grove at Waterford.
While Waterford shot only 27% (15 for 54) from the floor, the Wolverines (2-1 overall, 2-0 SLC) outrebounded Union Grove 45-23.
“I think we refocused ourselves on defense and it kind of started there,” first-year Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “We pressured the ball more than we had in a halfcourt set to try to mess up their timing and rhythm and I thought our guys did a real nice job there.
“Offensively, we tried to get to our spots and work on timing and spacing. I was happy to see a little bit of rhythm show up tonight.”
Johnson and Riska each made three 3-pointers. Riska also had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
“He’s got the basketball in his hands a lot and he’s always going to be up there toward the top of our box score with points,” Roeglin said.
Also leading Waterford was Trevor Hancock, who went 4 for 4 from the floor, 2 for 2 from the free-throw line and finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
Meanwhile, it was a frustrating night for Union Grove (1-2, 1-1 SLC), especially after defeating Wilmot 69-55 Friday night. Tyson Skalecki scored 15 points, but no one else had more than seven. The Broncos went 4 for 24 from 3-point range.
“They physically manhandled us tonight,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “It was weird. We started out the game with three layups and were moving the ball inside, but they hit three 3s in a row and went up 9-6.
“Then we stopped moving the ball inside and started settling for the first 3 we could find, but we didn’t make any.”
ST. CATHERINE’S 78, LUTHERAN 41: The Angels had a strong second half during their Metro Classic Conference victory over the Crusaders Tuesday at the Gallo Sports Center in Caledonia.
St. Catherine’s (2-0, 1-0 MCC) struggled to adjust to Lutheran’s 3-2 zone in the first half, coach Nick Bennett said, as they settled for jump shots. Despite that, the Angels led 29-16 at halftime.
Jameer Barker and Kamari McGee spearheaded the second half for the Angels to help put the game out of reach. Barker scored 16 of his team-high 17 points and McGee scored 14 of his 16.
“In the second half, we shared the ball,” Bennett said. “We broke down their zone and got some layups.”
To go along with his 16 points, McGee also had 10 rebounds for a double-double. Tyrese Hunter also scored in double figures for St. Catherine’s with 15 points.
For Lutheran (1-1 overall and MCC), they had trouble on offense dealing with St. Catherine’s pressure, especially in the second half.
“Their defense was absolutely incredible,” Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said. “We hung with them in the first half, but in the second half, they shredded our zone and hit from the middle or kicked it outside and hit a three.”
Gavin Zawicki led the Crusaders with 19 points.
PRAIRIE 69, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 17: The Hawks were able to empty their bench in this Metro Classic Conference game at the Johnson Athletic Center in Wind Point. And Wendell Funderburg, a 5-9 senior guard, took advantage of it.
“Wendell is a senior and this is his first year on varsity,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “We put him in at about the 11-minute mark in the second half and he went 3 for 3, including 2 for 2 from 3-point range. He’s just a great kid. His teammates love him. When you have a kid who didn’t make varsity until he was a senior and struggles for playing time, to see him come in and get this success is really neat.”
Prairie (3-0, 1-0 MCC) jumped out to a 15-2 lead about eight minutes into the game and kept pulling away. Antuan Nesbitt led the Hawks with 15 points and seven rebounds. Kody Krekling and Alex Oglesby each added 10 points.
Catholic Central (0-2 overall and MCC) has been struggling after graduating all five starters from last year’s 16-9 team. The Hilltoppers’ leading scorer, Christian Pedona, scored five points.
“We didn’t handle Prairie’s pressure very well and dug ourselves a 15-2 hole,” first-year Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. “Being down that much that early in the game, people start trying to do more than they should rather than just letting the game come to them a little bit. And we didn’t take care of the ball. We ended up with 18 turnovers.”
Girls basketball
RACINE LUTHERAN 68, ST. CATHERINE’S 41: Morgann Gardner had a double-double and Nevaiah Bell-Tenner nearly added another as the Crusaders beat the Angels Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at the Gallo Sports Center in Caledonia.
Lutheran (3-0, 2-0 MCC) started off slowly offensively against St. Catherine’s zone defense, coach Steve Shaffer said, but got better as the game went along. Bell-Tenner scored 13 of her 15 points, including three 3-point baskets, in the first half to help the Crusaders jump out to a 20-point lead midway through the half. They led 36-21 at halftime.
“We finally settled in and played more to what our strengths are,” Shaffer said.
Gardner led the way for Lutheran with 30 points — 18 in the second half — and 13 rebounds and Bell-Tenner added nine rebounds. Alexis Peterson also scored in double figures with 10.
For St. Catherine’s (0-3 overall and MCC), which was still without Kennedee Clark, Jaidah Blunt scored a team-high 15 points and Heavenly Griffin added 11.
UNION GROVE 57, WATERFORD 14: The Broncos beat the struggling Wolverines Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.
The game started off close in the first half, but Union Grove got a boost just before halftime on a Peyton Calouette 3-point basket just before the buzzer for a 30-10 Broncos lead. In the second half, the Broncos held Waterford to just four points and pulled away.
“We tried to pick up the tempo,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “We wanted to get more shots up.”
Angela Slattery and Sophia Rampulla led the way for Union Grove (4-0, 3-0 SLC), each scoring a game-high 16 points. Rampulla also led the team with seven rebounds and three assists, and Ava Domagalski and Paige Cotton each had three steals.
For Waterford (1-2, 1-2), offensive woes throughout were a major factor in the game — the Wolverines shot only 6 of 40 (15%) from the field. This game should serve as good learning experience, Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said, but the offensive struggles won’t be easy to fix.
“We didn’t move the ball well,” Brechtl said. “We didn’t have good pace on offense.”
Torie Loppnow led the Wolverines with six points and seven rebounds, along with two steals and a block.
WILMOT 73, BURLINGTON 44: The Demons, finally playing in their season opener, had trouble shaking off some nerves and lost a Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot.
Burlington, with just two seniors and eight sophomores on its roster, had a tough time with consistency, but coach Kyle Foulke saw some promising things.
“We learned a lot today,” Foulke said. “We showed some really good things at times and we will build on that.
“We had some big bench contributions and I am excited about where this team can get to. We just have to put it together.”
Sophomore Ella Clapp was one of those bright spots, scoring a team-high 13 points. Junior Anika Preusker had 10 points and senior Jordan Krause had eight.
McKenna Johnson had 20 points and led three players in double figures for the Panthers (1-1 overall and SLC).
Boys swimming
PRAIRIE-ST. CATHERINE’S: PSC Aquatics won a dual meet for the first time in team history Tuesday, beating Edgerton-Evansville 36-16 during a four-team Southern Lakes Conference meet at Delavan-Darien.
Finishing first overall were Kadin Purath in the 100-yard butterfly (1:08.47) and the 200 freestyle relay of Erik Westman, Timothy Peterson, Owen Andreasen and Purath (2:04.68).
Purath also had two overall second places, in the 200 medley relay with Peterson, Westman and Andreasen (2:16.99), and in the 200 freestyle (2:13.62). Peterson was second in the 500 freestyle (7:42.53) and Westman was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.95) and third in the 50 freestyle (29.66).
