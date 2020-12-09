High schools: Burlington wins season opener after delayed start

Jameer Barker and Kamari McGee spearheaded the second half for the Angels to help put the game out of reach. Barker scored 16 of his team-high 17 points and McGee scored 14 of his 16.

“In the second half, we shared the ball,” Bennett said. “We broke down their zone and got some layups.”

To go along with his 16 points, McGee also had 10 rebounds for a double-double. Tyrese Hunter also scored in double figures for St. Catherine’s with 15 points.

For Lutheran (1-1 overall and MCC), they had trouble on offense dealing with St. Catherine’s pressure, especially in the second half.

“Their defense was absolutely incredible,” Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said. “We hung with them in the first half, but in the second half, they shredded our zone and hit from the middle or kicked it outside and hit a three.”

Gavin Zawicki led the Crusaders with 19 points.

PRAIRIE 69, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 17: The Hawks were able to empty their bench in this Metro Classic Conference game at the Johnson Athletic Center in Wind Point. And Wendell Funderburg, a 5-9 senior guard, took advantage of it.