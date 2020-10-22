High schools: Burlington wins barn-burner against Westosha Central

The Burlington High School football team was far from flawless Thursday night, coach Steve Tenhagen readily concedes.

This much is clear, though. If Zach Wallace and Peyton O’Laughlin keep playing as well as they did during a 56-49 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Westosha Central at Paddock Lake, the Demons are going to be tough to beat.

Wallace rushed for 257 yards and five touchdowns on 34 carries and O’Laughlin passed for 281 yards and three TDs as the Demons started a season 4-0 for the third straight year. The two seniors had a hand in 538 of Burlington’s 590 total yards and combined for eight of the Demons’ touchdowns.

Ethan Safar also had an exceptional performance during this foggy night. The senior receiver caught seven passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns.

"With a fast-paced game, Zach is going to get a lot of touches," said Tenhagen, who said he believes the 590 yards are the most a Burlington team has had since he took over the program in 2014. "And Peyton played well, obviously. And Ethan Safar had a huge night tonight, too.