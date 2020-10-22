High schools: Burlington wins barn-burner against Westosha Central

The Burlington High School football team was far from flawless Thursday night, coach Steve Tenhagen readily concedes.
This much is clear, though. If Zach Wallace and Peyton O’Laughlin keep playing as well as they did during a 56-49 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Westosha Central at Paddock Lake, the Demons are going to be tough to beat.
Wallace rushed for 257 yards and five touchdowns on 34 carries and O’Laughlin passed for 281 yards and three TDs as the Demons started a season 4-0 for the third straight year. The two seniors had a hand in 538 of Burlington’s 590 total yards and combined for eight of the Demons’ touchdowns.
Ethan Safar also had an exceptional performance during this foggy night. The senior receiver caught seven passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns.
"With a fast-paced game, Zach is going to get a lot of touches," said Tenhagen, who said he believes the 590 yards are the most a Burlington team has had since he took over the program in 2014. "And Peyton played well, obviously. And Ethan Safar had a huge night tonight, too.
The game featured four ties. Burlington, which had 30 first downs, overcame deficits of 35-20 in the second quarter and 42-34 in the third. The Demons did not lead lead until Wallace scored on a 1-yard yard with 1:28 to play. They punted only once.
Burlington then produced two sacks and an interception on Westosha Central's (2-3) final drive to seal the victory.
"We had a battle tonight and Westosha played a heck of a football game," Tenhagen said. "It was back and forth."
Wallace's touchdowns covered 64, 2, 3, 3 and 1 yards. O'Laughlin's scoring passes to Safar were 25, 70 and 15 yards.
Burlington controlled the ball for 31 minutes, 19 seconds — nearly double Westosha Central's time of possession (16:28).
The downside for Burlington, which had allowed just 23 points combined in its first three games, is that it allowed 442 yards, 300 through the air. And the Demons were penalized 10 times for 105 yards.
Next up for Burlington is a showdown against Union Grove (3-0) Oct. 30 at Union Grove.
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, ELKHORN 0: The Demons did almost everything right Thursday night in their quest to return to the WIAA State Tournament, serving well, playing efficient offense and rolling to a 25-14, 25-10, 25-8 victory over the Elks in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Burlington.
Burlington (14-0), ranked sixth in the midseason Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, advances to play Waterford in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Burlington. The Wolverines swept Lake Geneva Badger 3-0 in another semifinal Thursday.
The Demons, who lost to eventual champion Arrowhead in the state tournament semifinals last year, continued their exceptional play this year by controlling the match from the start.
“I’m really happy with our control of the ball and ability to control the tempo of the match,” Burlington coach Teri Little said. “We had aggressive serving across the board.
“This was a great win for us tonight.”
The Demons finished with 17 aces, five each by Amanda Viel and Sam Naber, and Burlington’s hitters combined for a .351 hitting percentage.
Lydia Biggin had 11 kills with no errors in 16 swings and hit .688. Camryn Lukenbill (.625 hitting percentage), Mackenzie Leach and Morgan Klein each added six kills. Victoria Van Dan had 31 assists and Naber had 10 digs.
WATERFORD 3, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0: The Wolverines had to fight from behind in the third game, but pulled out the victory to sweep the Badgers 25-15, 25-19, 26-24 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Waterford.
Waterford (9-2), which received honorable mention in the midseason Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, will face Burlington (14-0) in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Burlington. Both of the Wolverines’ losses were to the Demons during the Southern Lakes Conference season.
Despite slow starts in both of the first two games, Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said, the Wolverines made adjustments and took a 2-0 lead. But in the third game, Badger (8-6) made its own adjustments and led the entire game until the end, when Waterford took a 25-24 lead, then closed out the match.
“It was good to get the win and I was glad to get out of there in three sets,” Ingish said. “Badger played a great match.
“I was proud of our girls for coming from behind and grinding out the win the third set.”
Middle blocker Chloe Werner “had an outstanding night,” Ingish said, leading the Wolverines with 13 kills on 19 swings (one error) for a .632 hitting percentage. Outside hitter Mariah Grunze had eight kills (hitting .389) and outside hitter Kaitlyn Kolb (.294) and middle blocker Isabel Floryance combined for 14 kills and 17 digs.
Libero Maya Weinkauf had five of Waterford’s 16 aces, Josie Johnson had 24 assists and Grunze led the defense with 16 digs.
UNION GROVE 3, KENOSHA TREMPER 0: Nataly Schoening made the most of her first varsity start, leading the Broncos to a 25-9, 25-18, 25-22 victory over Kenosha Tremper in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Union Grove.
The junior contributed 26 assists, 12 digs and one ace to help send Union Grove (9-5) into Saturday’s 7 p.m. regional championship at Union Grove. The Broncos will play Kenosha Bradford/Reuther, which advanced with a 3-0 victory over Kenosha Indian Trail.
“Nataly Schoening did a very nice job running our offense,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said.
Madison Cimbalnik served well in the first set to get the Broncos off to an early lead and finished with seven aces — she had six straight at one point — and five digs. Sophia Rampulla was a force in the middle with six kills and only one hitting error.
Other leaders for Union Grove were Sophie Tucker (seven kills, four aces, three digs), Lainy Pettit (five kills, two blocks, two aces), Sydney Ludvigsen (nine kills, seven digs, two aces) and Bella Kasuboski (16 digs).
“I was happy with the hustle and determination of our entire team,” said Sireno, whose team lost to Burlington in the Division 1 quarterfinals of the WIAA State Tournament last year.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, SHEBOYGAN CHRISTIAN 0: The Lady Toppers took the first step to returning to the WIAA State Tournament by sweeping the Eagles 25-8, 25-4, 25-17 in a Division 4 regional semifinal at Burlington.
Catholic Central (17-0), ranked No. 1 in Division 4 in the midseason Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, will play Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Burlington in the regional final.
The Lady Toppers, who lost in the Division 4 state championship match last year, were dominant from the start, with contributions from multiple players offensively.
“Lainey (Dirksmeyer) and Sammie (Seib) were unstoppable offensively,” Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said. “Kelly Pum and Ella Shaw both had big serving runs all night.”
Seib led the Lady Toppers with 15 kills on 21 swings and Dirksmeyer had 10 kills on 14 attempts. Ella Shaw had a team-high 25 assists along with three aces and Pum had six aces. Defensively, Grace Antlfinger and Makayla Vos had 11 and 10 digs, respectively.
KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders, who have played all of their matches this season on the road, saw their season end with a 25-16, 25-11, 25-14 loss to the Eagles in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at Kenosha.
Lutheran (7-7) had trouble matching up with the defense, and the hitters for Christian Life (9-2).
“They pass and play defense very well, and they have some strong hitters,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said.
Mya Lequia led the Crusaders with six kills and Morgann Gardner had five kills and two blocks. Alexis Peterson had 13 assists to go along with six digs and Riley LaBoda had seven digs.
“We had a good season playing on the road all the time,” Demuth said. “Morgann, Alexis (Peterson) and Madison (Mohar), our seniors, made big contributions to the season’s success.”
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 3, PRAIRIE 0: The Lancers beat the Hawks 25-19, 26-24, 25-21 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at Kenosha.
No other information was available Thursday night.
Boys soccer
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 6, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders had a burst of solid play early and kept their WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal close into the second half, but lost at Anderson Park in Kenosha to see their season end.
Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said the Crusaders “came out strong and played with passion” throughout the first half and the match was scoreless for the first 30 minutes. LaBoda said Lutheran had a couple scoring chances, the best of which was on a corner kick in the 20th minute.
“I felt we actually outplayed them,” LaBoda said.
The Lancers (5-9-1) scored two goals between the 30th and 40th minutes for a 2-0 lead at the half.
Sophomore midfielder Logan Rasch scored on a penalty kick in the 60th minute to get the Crusaders within 3-1, but they started to tire and the Lancers added three more goals.
“We ran out of gas,” LaBoda said. “It’s the story of our season — we just couldn't complete 90 minutes.”
Junior goalkeeper John Hansen made 16 saves for Lutheran.
Despite finishing 0-15 this season, LaBoda sees a bright future for his team, which has no seniors on the roster.
“We found a lot of positive things (this season),” LaBoda said. “We will return everyone and if they keep up the attitude and effort, good things lie ahead for the program.”
Andrew Alia scored four goals for St. Joseph, which advances to play St. Catherine’s in the regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.
The Lancers lost to the Angels 4-0 on Sept. 21 and the teams tied 1-1 in their second meeting on Oct. 12.
