For a while Tuesday night, the Burlington High School girls volleyball team got all it could handle from Racine County rival Waterford.
But in the end, the state-ranked defending WIAA Division 1 champion Demons were back in form.
After a rough third set, Burlington rebounded to dominate the fourth set and beat the Wolverines 25-11, 25-9, 22-25, 25-13 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Waterford.
Burlington co-coach Teri Little said the plan was to keep Waterford off balance with strong serving.
“We worked to apply a lot of pressure from the service line,” said Little, whose team is ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll. "But set three had too many unforced errors and some tough serving from Waterford.
“I was happy with how we bounced back in the fourth set.”
Morgan Klein and Emily Alan had 12 and 10 kills, respectively, and the Demons (26-4, 6-0 SLC) hit .241 at the net. Kaley Blake had 39 assists and was one of three Demons with three aces, Alan had four blocks and Sam Naber had 21 digs for Burlington.
For the Wolverines (14-19, 4-2 SLC), Delaney Thomas had 17 digs, Josie Johnson had 21 assists, Isabel Floryance had six kills and Olivia Busch had four blocks. Delaney Romanowich finished off Waterford's victory in the third set, coming in with her team down 19-22 and serving out the set. Romanowich had just one service error in the match.
“The first two sets we didn’t play to our highest capacity, but in the third set we finally started focusing on our side of the net and what we could control,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. "Delaney Romanowich had a phenomenal service run to finish out the last six points of set three."
UNION GROVE 3, WILMOT 0: On Senior Night in Union Grove, the Broncos used a team effort to roll past Wilmot 25-13, 25-16, 25-20 in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday to remain a game behind Burlington in the SLC standings.
Union Grove (32-3, 5-1 SLC), ranked eighth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, was led by its seniors — Bailey Berger and Olivia Dir each had eight kills, setter Karlee Lois had 23 assists, 17 digs, five kills and three aces, and Kelsey Henderson and Allison Lentz combined for 13 digs. Junior Lainy Pettit had four blocks.
“It was a team effort on our Senior Night,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “We played well all around to keep our lead.”
Wilmot is 8-12, 3-3 in the SLC.
CASE 3, PARK 0: The Eagles had little trouble with their Southeast Conference and intracity rival, dominating all three games for a 25-6, 25-10, 25-8 victory Tuesday at Park.
Case (10-12, 4-2 SEC) got contributions from everyone, coach Willie Maryland III said.
Lauren Willing led the Eagles with 16 assists and added five aces, Natalie Harris added five kills and five digs, and Ally Zelko added four digs and five.
FRANKLIN 3, HORLICK 2: It was a back-and-forth battle between the Rebels and the Sabers, but ultimately it was Franklin who came out on top 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-10 in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Franklin.
“We played with a lot of energy and played really well as a team all the way through,” said Horlick coach Melissa Firtko. “Our effort and our fight never wavered.”
Haley Wilkinson had eight kills, Kelsey Jacobs had 29 assists and Katelyn Rooney had three aces for the Rebels (10-13, 1-4 SEC). Wilkinson and Rooney each had 17 digs.
ST. CATHERINE’S 3, PRAIRIE 1: The Angels earned a hard-fought victory over Metro Classic Conference and intracity rival Prairie, winning 25-20, 22-25, 27-25, 25-23 Tuesday at Wind Point.
Erin McCauley had eight kills, Leah Topp had 30 assists and Abby Cook had 23 digs and three aces for the Angels (5-30, 3-3 MCC).
"I am very proud of how the girls responded after dropping that second game and played really well in those final two sets," St. Catherine’s coach Katie Olson said.
Abby Decker had 12 kills, Melissa Jester had 25 digs and Katie Jester had four aces for Prairie (2-17, 0-7 MCC).
ST. JOSEPH 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: The state-ranked Lady Toppers were upset by unranked St. Joseph, losing 25-20, 27-25, 25-16 in a Metro Classic Conference match Tuesday at Kenosha.
“St. Joe’s played great,” said Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz, whose team is ranked second in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll. “They worked hard and had us playing on our heels.”
Sammie Seib had 16 kills, Ella Shaw had 31 assists, Grace Antlfinger had 22 digs and Kelly Pum had five aces for Catholic Central (22-10, 4-2 MCC).
MARTIN LUTHER 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: After a strong start in set one, an injury halted the Crusaders’ momentum in a 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14 Metro Classic Conference loss Tuesday at Greendale.
“We just could not recover after an injury in the second game,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said.
Mya Lequia had 12 kills, Alexis Peterson had 36 assists, Lindsey Thomas had 22 digs, Cate Yunker had four aces and Morgann Gardner and Lequia each had three blocks for the Crusaders (15-15, 2-4 MCC).
Boys volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, ST. CATHERINE’S/RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Demons began a road trip through the Southern Lakes Conference Tuesday with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 victory over the Angels at St. Catherine’s.
Burlington (19-7-2, 5-0 SLC) passed effectively to create a balanced attack from all positions, head coach Mike Jones said. St. Catherine’s/Lutheran (5-7-4, 1-3) had only seven players available, yet was still able to lead the majority of the third set.
During the third set, the Angels’ Evan Schuster injured his chin while diving on the floor. Schuster would go on to finish the match after Jones used one of the Demons’ timeouts in order to allow him to get patched up. Schuster finished with 11 kills, 13 digs and five blocks in the match.
“We were very out of sorts and ended up losing the game, but I was so touched by the act of sportsmanship that Mike showed,” St. Catherine’s/Lutheran coach Kara Avery said.
Jared Sandkuhler added nine kills and nine digs for the Angels.
For Burlington, Tyler Duesing had 18 kills, David Paul had 38 assists and Sam Lois and Michael Bielefeldt each had 12 digs. Chase Ketterhagen (four aces) and Michael McGinley (three blocks) also contributed.
Boys soccer
DELAVAN-DARIEN 3, UNION GROVE 1: The Broncos, who nearly had their first victory over the Comets in the teams’ last meeting, fell short Tuesday at Delavan in the first round of the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament.
Union Grove (7-4-5, 5-2-1 SLC) tied Delavan-Darien 3-3 Sept. 19, marking the first time the Broncos did not lose against the Comets.
It looked like a possibility again after 60 minutes. The Comets (12-1-3, 6-6-1 SLC), ranked second among Division 3 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored on a set piece in the first half.
Union Grove’s Ben Erickson scored an unassisted goal from about 50 yards, coach Sean Jung said, to tie the match in the 60th minute, but Delavan-Darien scored in the 74th and 84th minutes to put it away.
Michael Curtin had six saves in goal for Union Grove.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, BURLINGTON 2, SO: The Demons battled back from a 2-0 halftime deficit to tie the Falcons, but lost 4-3 in a shootout in a first-round Southern Lakes Conference Tournament match Tuesday at Paddock Lake.
Burlington (3-8-3) got back on track in the second half and scored two goals in the second half, one by Drew Stutzman, to send the match into the penalty kick phase.
After trading penalties to start, it came down to the Falcons’ final shooter, who fired a shot in the upper left corner of the goal and just past the fully stretched arms of Burlington goalkeeper Zach Cowan to give the Falcons the win, Burlington assistant coach Jake Cacciotti said.
WATERFORD 12, WILMOT 0: The Wolverines scored early and often as they dominated the Panthers in a first-round Southern Lakes Conference Tournament match Tuesday at Waterford.
Waterford (6-9-2, 3-3-2 SLC) rode the strong play of Addison Tyma and Owen Schneider, who were forces on offense, Wolverines assistant coach Ryan Krueger said.
Tyma had a game high four goals and set the tempo for the offense, while Schneider had four assists (three to Tyma) and added a goal himself. Sam Torhorst added two goals to add to the offensive output.
The defense was solid too, Krueger said, as it shut out Wilmot for the second time this season and held the Panthers to just three shots on goal.
CASE 8, PARK 0: Daniel Musmeci scored a hat trick and assisted on a pair of goals in the Eagles' Southeast Conference victory Tuesday at Pershing Park.
The Eagles (11-3-3, 4-1-1 SEC), who won their seventh straight match, led 5-0 after the first half with three goals coming inside the opening 10 minutes. Musmeci scored his first two goals in that span and would complete his hat trick before the 60 minute mark in the second half.
"We're at a different level right now," Case coach Greg Anderle said. "We are clicking on all cylinders. The combination play leaves a lot of things open for us."
Chase Werner made eight saves for the Eagles, their sixth shutout in their last seven matches. Juan Guereca made eight saves for the Panthers (4-4-1, 1-3-1).
HORLICK 4, FRANKLIN 0: The Rebels pushed their shutout streak to five in a row, including four in Southeast Conference play, by beating the Sabers Tuesday at Franklin.
“Tony Pitrof and Noah Trevino have been dominant on our back line,” Horlick coach Galen Irish said. “I can’t talk highly enough about how our defense is playing right now.”
Ramiro Garcia had two goals and two assists for Horlick (11-3-1, 5-1 SEC) with the goals coming in the 29th and 73rd minutes and the assists coming on Israel Duran’s goal in the 33rd and Johan Martinez’s goal in the 49th.
Zach Heiman had four saves in goal for Horlick.
Girls swimming
CASE 146, PARK 37: The Eagles had four first-place finishes each from Maya Frodl, Natalia Badillo and Sara Bollendorf in a Southeast Conference victory Tuesday at Park.
“We swam well,” Case coach Frank Michalowski said. “I am very proud of Maya Frodl. This was her first time back in the water since she suffered an elbow sprain in our dual meet against Horlick. We didn’t want to rush her back.”
Frodl had first-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle (2:16.34), the 500 freestyle (6:08.56), the 200 freestyle relay with Sofia Badillo, Bollendorf and Natalia Badillo (1:49.72) and the 400 freestyle relay with Samyukta Munagavalasa, Madi Peterson and Sofia Badillo (4:15.06).
Natalia Badillo had first-place finishes in the 50 freestyle (26.41) and the 100 freestyle (58.27), Bollendorf had first-place finishes in the 100 butterfly (1:06.13) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.11) and both were on the 200 medley relay with Peterson and Munagavalasa (2:04.36).
The Panthers had second-place finishes by Najee Jones in the 100 freestyle (1:04.07) and Mikk Eisel in the 100 backstroke (1:21.40). Both were also a part of the 200 freestyle relay team that finished second (2:01.15).
“I was really pleased with the way the girls swam,” Park coach Greg Reischl said. “They’ve been battling and once they start building up confidence they’ll be tough out there.”
