The Burlington High School girls tennis team swept doubles against Fort Atkinson on the way to its first dual meet victory of the season on the first day of the two-day Badger Sweet 16 Tournament.

The Demons went 1-2 in dual meets, beating Fort Atkinson 6-1 and losing 7-0 to both Janesville Craig and New Berlin Eisenhower at Palmer Park in Janesville.

Megan Way and Missy Johnson began the doubles sweep for Burlington (1-6) at No. 1 with a 3-6, 6-4, 10-4 victory over Ester Jones and Angela Unate, and Cecé Johnson and Abigail Runkel followed at No. 2 with a 7-6 (5), 5-7, 10-7 victory over Christa Sebranek and Lauren Lemke. Payton Matson and Jordan Krause won in straight sets at No. 3 doubles.

In singles, Emily Rauch (No. 1), Courtney Raboine (No. 3) and Adalie Rauch (No. 4) won in straight sets.

Raboine played well against Aiko Wolf of Craig in a 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 loss.

Girls golf

TREMPER INVITATIONAL: Alexis Betker of Park finished third with a 101 at the four-team Tremper Invitational at Brighton Dale Links.

The Panthers finished fourth with 503. Oak Creek, led by medalist Ellie Behring (82), won the meet with 398.

