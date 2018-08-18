Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The future looks bright for the Burlington High School Co-op girls swim team.

The Demons, who lost numerous swimmers to graduation and have a young group of athletes this year, started on a strong note on Saturday, finishing second in the 10-team Early Bird Invitational at Wauwatosa West.

Burlington scored 309 points. Host Wauwatosa West won the meet with 346.

“Today definitely was a big surprise for us,” said Burlington coach Denita Jones. “After losing so many seniors, we now have a very young team with some girls swimming in their first varsity event, and the new swimmers really stepped up today.”

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of junior Brianna Smith, sophomore Hannah Dahms, sophomore Amanda Richards and freshman Megan Schultz placed second in 1:48.94.

Smith also finished third in both the 200 freestyle (2:09.15) and the 500 freestyle (5:49.51). Dahms was fourth in the 50 freestyle (27.01) while Schultz finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.49).

Junior Libby Slauson placed fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:08.71), senior Paige Betthauser was fifth in the 500 freestyle (6:02.36), and Emma Langley swam a personal-best 1:09.55 in the 100 backstroke to place sixth.

Slauson, Schultz, Richards and sophomore Paige Tello came in sixth in the 200 medley relay (2:04.65).

“To see this young team perform so well in the first meet of the season is a really encouraging sign for us going forward,” Jones said.

Girls tennis

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL INVITATIONAL: Prairie finished the second day of this two-day invitational with a win and three losses.

The Hawks defeated Shorewood 4-3 and lost to Sheboygan North 5-2, Notre Dame De La Baie Academy 7-0 and Oshkosh West 6-1.

No. 1 doubles player Sarah Gesner won two matches, winning at No. 1 singles against Oshkosh West’s Brecca Bettcher 6-1, 6-0 and winning at No. 1 doubles with Hailey Stoltenberg. Gesner and Stoltenberg defeated Shorewood’s Lindsay Nelsen and Edy Reckmeyer 6-1, 6-2.

St. Catherine’s lost two matches on Saturday, falling to University School 7-0 and Appleton Xavier 6-1. Clare Vernath was the lone winner for the Angels, beating Xavier’s Chatherine Sajbel 7-6, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.

BADGER INVITATIONAL: Case freshman Bojana Pozder improved to 10-0 by winning all three of her matches at No. 1 singles for the Eagles at Lake Geneva.

The Eagles (5-5) won three matches, all by 4-3 scores, on Saturday, and finished the two-day tournament with a 5-1 record. Case defeated Burlington, Indian Trail and Janesville Craig.

Pozder lost only three games on Saturday, beating Burlington’s May Jagodzinski 6-0, 6-0, Indian Trails’s Victoria Rizzo 6-1, 6-0, and Craig’s Kerrington Sauser 6-0, 6-2.

Burlington finished the tournament 3-3 after beating Indian Trail 4-3, losing to Janesville Craig 5-2, and falling to Case 4-3 on Saturday.

Burlington’s No. 2 doubles team of Kate Zott and Alexandria Naber won all three of their matches, defeating Case’s Elizabeth Wietes and Maddie Vogt 7-5, 6-2, Janesville’s Aiko Wolf and Madison Deny 6-2, 7-6(2), and Indian Trail’s Emma Smith and Hannah Holm 6-0, 6-2.

No. 1 singles player Jagodzinski had two wins, beating Janesville’s Kerrington Sauser 6-3, 6-4, and Indian Trail’s Victoria Rizzo 6-0, 6-0.

PARK: The No. 1 doubles team of Diana and Juana Antonio and No. 3 doubles Analyce McGee and Elizabeth King both finished fourth at the Park Invitational at Case.

After receiving a first-round bye, the Antonio sisters lost to in the semifinals to Westosha Central’s Sara Backus and Bojana Bojanic 6-0, 6-0. They then lost to Thomas More’s Alaina Adams and Christina Alicia 6-0, 6-3 in the third-place match.

McGee and King also had a bye in the first round, but lost their semifinal match to South Milwaukee. They then lost to Bradford’s Tessa Kauzrich and Abby Cecchi 6-0, 6-0 in the third-place match.

UNION GROVE: Union Grove dropped all three matches at the Muskego Quadrangular, losing to Franklin 7-0, to Greendale 4-3, and to Muskego 6-1.

The Broncos were led by the No. 3 doubles team of Kelsey Kemper and Cami Good, who won two of their three matches. They defeated Greendale’s Maddy Skaar and Elsa Liesen 6-0, 6-0, and Muskego’s Ashley Krygoski and Haily Patel 6-0, 6-0.

No. 1 doubles Chloe Woods and Kaitlyn Krause and No. 2 doubles Maddy Hansen and Hannah Ramcke also got wins against Greendale. Woods and Krause defeated Megan Jacobs and Anna Hawley 6-2, 6-2, while Hansen and Ramcke defeated Jovana Dragicevic and Macy Ortloff 6-1, 6-1.

