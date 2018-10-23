The Burlington and St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran high school boys volleyball teams both won their matches Tuesday, giving the two teams a tie for the Southern Lakes Conference title.
The Demons finished 7-1 in SLC play with a 25-14, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22 victory over Westosha Central at Burlington, while the Angels beat Wilmot 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 at St. Catherine’s to also finish 7-1.
The victory also gave St. Catherine’s/Lutheran its first conference title.
“It’s awesome,” Angels coach Kara Avery said.
Adam May had a strong defensive day with 27 digs and his cousin, Sam May had 22 assists and 11 digs. Evan Schuster led the offense with nine kills, five aces and two blocks.
Burlington (23-4-3 overall) was challenged after a relatively easy victory in the first set, coach Mike Jones said, but were able to hang on.
“Westosha hit very well tonight against our tough defense and good blocking,” Jones said.
Malik Tiedt had 26 kills and two blocks to lead the offense, and Andy Ellingham also had two blocks. David Paul had 42 assists and Trey Krause led the defense with 15 digs.
