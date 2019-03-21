The good news: The Burlington High School softball team scored 10 runs, four in the bottom of the seventh inning, in its season opener on Thursday.
The not so good news? The Demons committed four errors and lost to Indian Trail 15-10 in a nonconference game at Kenosha.
Burlington, which played for the WIAA Division 1 state championship last season, lost seven starters and former head coach Gary Caliva, who retired after seven years with the team.
“It’s tough losing that many players from last year, especially with them all being starters,” said new coach Valerie Auseth, who played for Westosha Central and UW-Whitewater. “Today was a step in the right direction. We had a great seventh inning and really hit the ball well.”
Emily Zuleger led the Demons (0-1) with three hits and drove in three runs. Starter Morgan Klein struck out eight and walked two walks over seven innings. At the plate, she went 2 for 5.
The Hawks (1-0) offense was powered by McKenzie Lamos, who went 3 for 3 with a home run and drove in four runs.
“This was exciting for me,” Auseth said. “I’ve been coaching at the lower level for awhile now and to be able to get this opportunity is awesome. I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish this season.”
STEWART COUNTY (TENN.) 6, RACINE LUTHERAN 4: The Crusaders rallied in the seventh inning, scoring four runs, but left two runners in scoring position and lost the final game on their annual spring break trip in Tennessee.
“We really adjusted to the pitcher to come back in the top of the seventh inning,” said Lutheran coach Becky Demuth. “Kat (Schmierer) pitched a strong game again. We just need to clean up a few errors on defense to get in the win column.”
Schmierer (1-3) struck out seven. She also led the Crusaders (1-3) with two hits. Sophomore center fielder Alexis Peterson drove in two runs.
Track & field
WATERFORD: The Wolverines girls had five first-place finishes on Wednesday night and won the six-team Parker Invitational at New Berlin West.
Junior Olivia Busch won the long jump with a leap of 15 feet and 7½ inches, while sophomore Tori Jastroch won the shot put (31-9). Waterford also won the 4x160-meter (1:31.82), 4x240 (2:32.19), and 4x400 (4:30.35) relays.
Waterford won the with 187.5 points. Divine Savior Holy Angels was second with 153.5.
“The girls did an outstanding job,” Waterford coach Michele Sittig said. “It was a great opportunity for our returners to get some experience in other events and for our newcomers to showcase their talent. We had a very strong showing across the board tonight. It’ll be fun to watch us as we work to improve in the weeks to come.”
Second-place finishes for the Wolverines included Emma Karpinski in the 55 dash (7.63 seconds), Rachel Roth in the 200 (29.63), Miranda Meyers in the high jump (4-8), Abby Kaul in the shot put (29-8), Emily Nicholls in the 55 hurdles (9.31), Chloe Werner in the 400 (1:12.18), and Jayda Obluck in the 1600 (5:53.93).
The Waterford boys put on an equally impressive performance at a five-team meet at New Berlin West.
The Wolverines placed second (132 points) behind New Berlin West, which scored 181.
Dominic Miller won the 200 (25.67), Jonathan Zweifel won the 55 hurdles (8.79), and the 4x400 team of Jared Furman, Owen Mehring, Logan Muffick, Ian Williams won in 4:01.96.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Elizabeth Klein won the 55 (8.0) and high jump (4-10) to help the Lady Toppers place second at the Clark Mitchell Invitational at Cudahy High School on Wednesday.
Klein was also a part of the winning six-lap relay team, which included Klein’s sisters Emma and Julia, and Abigail Sheehan. The relay won in 2:23.14.
Morgan Ramsey took second in the 800 (2:56.72), while Ashley Novasic was second in the shot put (25-5½).
Catholic Central (86) finished behind East Troy, which scored 191 points.
On the boys side, Aidan Eberle won the 400 (57.54), Sam Henderson won the two-mile (11:50.21) and Neal McCourt took first in the high jump (5-8).
Catholic Central’s six-lap relay of Reid Muellenbach, Anthony Ricci, Rogelio Guerrero and Payton Meinholz finished second in 2:06.11.
The Hilltoppers finished third with 67 points behind Deerfield (104) and Cudahy (67).
