High schools: Burlington scores in bunches in victory over Horlick

The offense for the Burlington High School girls soccer team came alive Friday night.

On a chilly, windy Senior Night, senior Chloe Uhlenhake and sophomore Aleah Reesman each had a hat trick and the Demons scored seven goals in the second half on the way to a 10-3 nonconference victory over Horlick at Burlington.

Uhlenhake scored the first goal of the match in the seventh minute, then there was a gap of 28 minutes before Reesman made it 2-0 in the 35th minute for Burlington (3-6-2). Both goals were assisted by sophomore Shelby Busch.

After that, goals came in quick succession. Junior Morgan Lock scored for Horlick (1-6-0) a minute after Reesman’s goal, then Reesman scored again, assisted by Uhlenhake, in the 40th minute, and the Demons led 4-1 at the half.

Burlington opened the second half with four goals in the first 15 minutes, sandwiched around a Horlick goal by Lock in the 52nd minute. Freshman Lilly Uhlenhake scored her first varsity goal (unassisted) in the 47th minute, Reesman finished her hat trick in the 50th minute (sophomore Aubryn Boyd assist), Chloe Uhlenhake scored in the 54th minute (Boyd) and junior Princess Hernandez scored her first varsity goal in the 56th minute (senior Abby Runkel).