High schools: Burlington's depth runs plenty deep

"He gets people who really don't want to wrestle him this year, so they just keep matches close. He just keeps attacking and building up the score."

Hudson Halter, wrestling at 113 pounds, had a major decision and a pin in the tournament.

"He's quick and he's very, very athletic," Fitzpatrick said. "He hasn't spent as much time on the wrestling mat as Hayden has, but he's starting to show signs that he wants to. I think you could see a pretty polished wrestler by the end of the season."

Kaminski (182 pounds) gave Waterford a third 5-0 wrestler and Lucas Johnson nearly gave the Wolverines four. His only loss was a 9-4 decision to Riley Nilo of Milton.

The difference is that Johnson kept this match close after getting pinned in 4:31 by Nilo in a 106-pound consolation match of the state tournament last year.

"He was winning three-quarters of the match, but he kind of lost it near the end," Fitzpatrick said. "The nice thing is he left that match knowing he can beat that kid."

For Union Grove, brothers Cooper and Cade Willis each went 5-0, helping the Broncos to seventh place with a 3-2 record.