High schools: Burlington rallies to put away Union Grove

The Burlington High School boys volleyball team was looking at the possibility of having to play a fifth game during their Southern Lakes Conference match against Union Grove Thursday.
But thanks to a nice comeback, the Demons finished their night a little earlier.
Burlington rallied from six points down in the fourth game and beat the Broncos 25-21, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22 at Union Grove.
The first two sets were close as the Demons (3-3 SLC) took a 2-0 lead, but the Broncos started to turn the match around with a decisive victory in the third game. They carried that momentum into game four and took the lead.
That’s when Burlington made its move.
“About midway through the set, the Demons turned it on and came back from six points down to take the lead,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said. “Then we won the last four straight points to finish the match.
“I was proud of how the boys stayed in the match and worked hard to overcome the deficit.”
The Demons had a three-headed attack at the net, with Ben Rummler, Chase Ketterhagen and Braeden Tomczyk each putting down 10 kills. Dane Isermann had 20 assists, Keegan Skiles had five blocks and Michael Bielefeldt had 19 digs.
The Broncos played well overall, coach Jamie Anderson said, and were led by Alex Johnson with 12 kills, Luke Anderson and Dominic McDougal with 14 assists each, Tyson Skalecki with three blocks and three aces, and Reid Merrill with 17 digs.
Girls volleyball
BURLINGTON 3, ELKHORN 0: The Demons beat the Elks 25-17, 25-10, 25-13 on Senior Night in a Southern Lakes Conference match Thursday at Burlington.
Burlington (10-0 SLC) continued their undefeated streak by getting out to a fast start and didn’t look back.
Lydia Biggin had nine kills and a .692 hitting percentage to lead the offense. Senior Mackenzie Leach had eight kills and served a team-high four aces, and Abby Alan had six kills and a .750 hitting percentage.
Victoria Van Dan had 25 assists and senior All-State libero Sam Naber had 13 digs and three aces.
PRAIRIE 3, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 2: The Hawks won a tight, back-and-forth Metro Classic Conference match at Prairie, finally putting away the Lady Pacers 25-15, 23-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13 in a on Thursday at Prairie.
Prairie (4-4 MCC) struck first with the most one-sided game of the night, but Shoreland (3-7) came back to tie things up in the second game. The two teams alternated the next two games, forcing a decisive fifth game. The final game was tight, but the Hawks were able to pull out the victory.
Keep Williams and Amila Ropiak each had 17 kills and Cate Yunker had a big night with 56 assists.
RACINE LUTHERAN 3, MARTIN LUTHER 0: The Crusaders picked up the pace after the first game and cruised to a 25-22, 25-15, 25-13 victory over the Spartans in a Metro Classic Conference match Thursday at Greendale.
Martin Luther kept the match competitive in the first game, but Lutheran (5-5 MCC) put together a strong effort on offense and defense to pull away in the following two games, Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. Lili Kading led the Crusaders on a 13-serve run in the third game to seal the victory.
“We had a strong night all around,” Demuth said. “Morgann (Gardner) and Mya (Lequia) were strong in the middle and we were able to have strong defense with Riley (LaBoda), Alexis (Peterson) and Lindsey (Thomas).”
Gardner had a team-high 13 kills, along with three blocks, to lead the Crusaders. Kading had six kills and four aces, and Lequia also had six kills. Peterson had 21 assists and 13 digs, LaBoda had a team-high 15 digs and Thomas had 12 digs and three aces.
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels lost to the Lancers 25-13, 25-8, 25-16 in a Metro Classic Conference match Thursday at St. Joseph.
A bright spot for St. Catherine’s (0-7 MCC) was the play of Ellie Rogers, who passed well on serve receive, Angels coach Katie Olsen said, and finished with 13 digs.
Boys soccer
DELAVAN-DARIEN 2, UNION GROVE 1: After losing 4-0 to Southern Lakes Conference power Delavan-Darien in September, the Broncos responded with a strong performance in the rematch in an SLC first-round playoff match at Union Grove.
"Tonight, we were right there with them the whole time," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said.
Lane Anderson pulled the Broncos into a 1-1 tie in the the 25th minute on a goal that was assisted by Tobin Van de Water. But Delavan-Darien (7-1) scored what proved to the game-winner from a yard out in the 73rd minute.
Mitchell Curtin had seven saves in goal for the Broncos (4-4).
BADGER 3, BURLINGTON 2: Drew Stutzman scored both of the Demons' goals in their Southern Lakes Conference first-round playoff loss at Lake Geneva.
Brad Roe assisted on the first goal in the 22nd minute. Stutzman tied the score at 2-2 on a penalty kick in the 58th minute.
Nathan Fremgen made seven saves for Burlington (0-7). When Fremgen left the match with an injury in the second half, Casey Sommers moved from outside back to replace him in the net for about 15 minutes.
"He really stepped up for us," Burlington co-coach Jake Cacciotti said of Sommers.
ELKHORN 9, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines lost to the Elks in a Southern Lakes Conference first-round playoff game Thursday at Waterford.
Waterford (4-3-1 SLC) brought up seven junior varsity players to the varsity for the first time and coach Andrew Cresswell said Elkhorn (7-0) was able to take advantage of it to remain undefeated in conference.
Brenden Clayton had eight saves in goal for the Wolverines.
Cross country
PRAIRIE: Nolan Boerner finished sixth in 18:06.6 and Sebby Babu finished seventh in 18:09.4 to lead the Hawks boys team to third place in the seven-team Falcon Invitational at UW-Parkside.
Prairie, which also had top-20 finishes by Stephen McGravey-Tate (14th, 18:43.9) and JP Jorgenson (20th, 19:05.1), totaled 66 points to finish behind host Westosha Central (30) and Elkhorn (38).
Will Allen of Westosha won the race in 16:26.6.
In the girls race, the Hawks had an incomplete team. Caroline Ulrich finished fifth in 21:58.9 and Brie Luchun Ledvina was 11th in 22:14.8.
Elkhorn won the team title with 32 points and Ariana Eiler of Westosha was the race winner (20:44.6).
