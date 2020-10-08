High schools: Burlington rallies to put away Union Grove

The Burlington High School boys volleyball team was looking at the possibility of having to play a fifth game during their Southern Lakes Conference match against Union Grove Thursday.

But thanks to a nice comeback, the Demons finished their night a little earlier.

Burlington rallied from six points down in the fourth game and beat the Broncos 25-21, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22 at Union Grove.

The first two sets were close as the Demons (3-3 SLC) took a 2-0 lead, but the Broncos started to turn the match around with a decisive victory in the third game. They carried that momentum into game four and took the lead.

That’s when Burlington made its move.

“About midway through the set, the Demons turned it on and came back from six points down to take the lead,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said. “Then we won the last four straight points to finish the match.

“I was proud of how the boys stayed in the match and worked hard to overcome the deficit.”

The Demons had a three-headed attack at the net, with Ben Rummler, Chase Ketterhagen and Braeden Tomczyk each putting down 10 kills. Dane Isermann had 20 assists, Keegan Skiles had five blocks and Michael Bielefeldt had 19 digs.