High schools: Burlington helps own cause in Southern Lakes wrestling race

“He wrestled much better — he put together good matches,” Gribble said. “I was happy how we wrestled (as a whole). I thought we had more fight tonight.”

Waterford (5-1 SLC), which entered the day unbeaten in the SLC, was missing three key wrestlers — Joshua Cherba and brothers Hayden and Hudson Halter — because they weren’t in school on a day they should have been under Waterford’s hybrid virtual/in-person class schedule, coach Tom Fitzpatrick said.

There were several strong performances by the Wolverines, led by Lucas Johnson, who moved up two weight classes to 132 pounds and pinned Koenen, who also moved up, in 2:17.

“That was a big match for us,” Fitzpatrick said. “(Johnson) got a takedown and put him in a cradle in the second period.”

Other pins for Waterford were by Will French at 182 and Evan Danowski at 170. Both also won against Badger (complete results were not available Thursday night).

“Danowski is wrestling real well right now and French looked good,” Fitzpatrick said.

UNION GROVE: The Broncos put a few more gray hairs on coach Andy Weis’ head Thursday, rallying for two narrow victories at a Southern Lakes Conference double dual meet at Elkhorn.