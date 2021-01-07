High schools: Burlington helps own cause in Southern Lakes wrestling race

The Southern Lakes Conference high school wrestling race is a tight one, but Burlington helped its own cause Thursday for at least a share of the conference title.
The Demons, hosting a double dual-format meet, won twice in dominating fashion, beating previously unbeaten Waterford 53-28 and winning 53-27 over Wilmot.
The Wolverines recovered and beat Lake Geneva Badger in their second dual of the night.
Six Demons wrestlers went 2-0 and two each had a pair of impressive victories.
At 285 pounds, Zeke Tiedt pinned Nicholas Shaw of Waterford in 3:59 and Joey Devall of Wilmot in 5:59. At 145, Austin Skrundz won on a 16-0 technical fall (5:01) over Bryce Konwent of Waterford and on a pin in 1:31 over Gabe Handorf of Wilmot.
Other winners by pin for Burlington (4-1 SLC) against Waterford were Grant Otter at 220 (in 1:25, the quickest of the meet), Brody Toledo at 113, Ty Kiesler at 126, Owen Shenkenberg at 138 and Andrew Karnes at 160. Against Wilmot, Zach Wallace (195), Grant Koenen (126) and Lee Gauger (170) won by pin and Jaden Bird (120) won on a technical fall.
Demons coach Jade Gribble was especially pleased with the effort of Shenkenberg, who struggled against Delavan-Darien last week. He lost against Wilmot, but put forth a stronger effort, as did the rest of the team.
“He wrestled much better — he put together good matches,” Gribble said. “I was happy how we wrestled (as a whole). I thought we had more fight tonight.”
Waterford (5-1 SLC), which entered the day unbeaten in the SLC, was missing three key wrestlers — Joshua Cherba and brothers Hayden and Hudson Halter — because they weren’t in school on a day they should have been under Waterford’s hybrid virtual/in-person class schedule, coach Tom Fitzpatrick said.
There were several strong performances by the Wolverines, led by Lucas Johnson, who moved up two weight classes to 132 pounds and pinned Koenen, who also moved up, in 2:17.
“That was a big match for us,” Fitzpatrick said. “(Johnson) got a takedown and put him in a cradle in the second period.”
Other pins for Waterford were by Will French at 182 and Evan Danowski at 170. Both also won against Badger (complete results were not available Thursday night).
“Danowski is wrestling real well right now and French looked good,” Fitzpatrick said.
UNION GROVE: The Broncos put a few more gray hairs on coach Andy Weis’ head Thursday, rallying for two narrow victories at a Southern Lakes Conference double dual meet at Elkhorn.
To begin the night, Union Grove (4-2 SLC) came back from a 36-6 deficit after seven matches and got a pin from Trae Ford in the final match for a 40-39 victory over Westosha Central. In the nightcap, against perennial SLC power Elkhorn, the Broncos took the lead for good after the ninth match and won 43-36.
“I don’t know if I can handle this,” said Weis, whose team made a comeback from a 36-0 deficit against Wilmot last week.
Casey Shevokas led off against the Falcons with the only Union Grove victory in the first seven matches, pinning Max Bochat in 56 seconds.
Cade Willis, at 138 pounds, started the comeback for Union Grove by pinning Marcus Gillmore in 4:46. A pin by Riley Storm-Voltz (145) in 3:18, a forfeit win at 152, a pin by Cooper Willis (160) in 1:12 and a 10-0 major decision by Travis Moore (170) got the Broncos with 36-34. Cooper Willis and Moore were wrestling one weight class up against Westosha.
After the Falcons won a decision at 182 for a 39-34 lead, it was up to Ford, one of the Broncos’ senior leaders. He got the job done in quick fashion, pinning Matthew Sekey in 1:13.
“It was a barn burner,” Weis said.
The victory over the Elks — Union Grove’s first in many years over Elkhorn, Weis said — was also close and required a rally. The Broncos trailed 24-12 after six matches, then lost just two matches the rest of the way.
Cade Willis again started the final push with a pin in 52 seconds at 138. Storm-Voltz won a decision and Cooper Willis (152) and Moore (160) had pins for a 33-24 Broncos lead. Gavin Hood, who lost against Westosha, won an 8-0 major decision at 182 and Ford’s pin at 195 sealed the victory with one match left.
Boys basketball
ST. CATHERINE’S 80, DOMINICAN 38: The top-ranked Angels played a Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay for the second time in three days Thursday and the result was virtually the same as the teams’ first meeting.
Kamari McGee scored 26 points to lead St. Catherine’s (12-0, 6-0 MCC), which beat the Knights 70-34 Tuesday.
The victory extended to 37 games the winning streak for the Angels, ranked No. 1 among Division 3 teams in the Associated Press state poll.
For the second straight game against St. Catherine’s, Dominican (3-5, 1-3) was without its best player and it showed, but St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett was pleased with his team’s play compared to Tuesday.
“Our guys played better,” Bennett said. “We really shot the ball well and we played a good overall game. Offensively, we shared the ball well and we were aggressive on the defensive end.”
The Angels led 41-19 at halftime and shot just under 50 percent (31 of 63) from the field Thursday. McGee, who had 18 of his points in the first half, went 10 of 16 (4 of 5 from 3-point range) and also had seven rebounds and two steals.
Iowa State recruit Tyrese Hunter had 17 points, a team-high 12 rebounds and five assists. Jameer Barker added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Marcel Tyler and Domonic Pitts also had seven rebounds each.