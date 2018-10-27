The defending WIAA Division 1 girls volleyball champions are heading back to the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Burlington High School, ranked No. 5 in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, defeated Westosha Central 25-21, 25-22, 25-14 to win its sectional final.
Coley Haggard had nine kills, Amanda Viel had 11 digs and Kaley Blake added 33 assists for Burlington. Maddie Berezowitz had 12 kills and 10 digs.
The Demons (36-5) will ride a three game winning streak into the state tournament.
“We did a great job of distributing the ball and making Westosha work on defense,” Burlington coach Teri Little said. “Now that we’re on to state, anything can happen, it’s like that reset button was hit, but we’re ready for the challenge.”
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, HILBERT 2: Catholic Central went back and forth with Hilbert in the Division 4 Sectional Finals, and won in five sets 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-9.
“We won the first set easily but it quickly turned into a dogfight from then on,” said Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz. “It feels fantastic to be going to state. The girls had high expectations this year and they’ve achieved them.”
The Lady Toppers (37-7) were led by Sammie Seib in kills (22), Elizabeth Klein in assists (46), Ella Shaw in aces (four) and Miriam Ward in blocks (three). Both Grace Spiegelhoff and Grace Antlfinger led in digs (16) and the Lady Toppers pushed their win streak to 20 games.
“Our middle set the tone for us and they did a great job keeping us in the games; they were the force that pushed us past Hilbert,” said Schultz. “Miriam Ward and Katie Goethal played fantastic for us in the middle tonight. They did a great job setting the pace for us.”
Girls swimming
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MEET: Case finished fifth out of eight teams with a score of 312 in the Southeast Conference Meet at Kenosha Bradford.
Case had a first-place finish in diving by McKenzie Sanchez, who scored 524.10, a second-place finish by Natalia Badillo in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.08) and a third-place finish in the 200 medley relay (Badillo, Sara Bollendorf, Shelby Gain and Maya Frodl) in 1:55.05.
The Eagles also placed third in the 400 freestyle relay (Frodl, Gain, Badillo and Bollendorf) in 3:51.94. Bollendorf had two additional third place finishes in the 200 IM (2:19.21) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.25).
The Eagles’ fourth-place finishes came from Madi Peterson in the 200 freestyle (2:07.93) and 500 yard freestyle (5:46.95), and Badillo in the 100 butterfly (1:02.00).
Frodl finished fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:08.67) and 100 backstroke (1:06.88).
Horlick finished sixth with a score of 177. Diver Amaya Jerdee, who scored 360.15, placed fourth.
The Rebels also finished fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (Kinzie Reischl, Elizabeth Stratman, Isabelle Buhler and Marlee Reischl) in 1:49.92. The team saw fifth-place finishes in the 200 relay (K. Reischl, Buhler, M. Reischl and Stratman) in 2:03.22 and M. Reischl in the 50 freestyle (26.86).
Park placed eighth with a score of 74 and its top finish was ninth place in the 100 butterfly. Tori Jones finished in 1:13.38.
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MEET: Burlington finished in second place out of nine teams with a score of 405 in the Southern Lakes Conference Meet at Delavan-Darien.
The Demons had several top finishers, including second place in the 200-yard freestyle by Brianna Smith (2:05.93). In addition to Smith, Megan Schultz finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.26) and in the 400 free relay (Hania Dahms, Paige Tello, Smith and Schultz) in 3:51.86.
Libby Slauson placed third in the 200 freestyle (2:09.96) and Schultz finished third in the 200 IM (2:23.65).
Prairie/St. Catherine’s finished in ninth with a score of 14 and their top finish was 14th in the 400 free relay (Hannah Hua, Anna Peterson, Olivia Andreason and Sarah Pettinger) in 4:49.99.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.