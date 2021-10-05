High schools: Burlington girls volleyball team wins 10th straight

Another season, another dominant Burlington High School girls volleyball team.
The Demons, who have won four WIAA Division 1 championships since 2011, extended their winning streak to 10 matches Tuesday night with a 25-7, 25-13, 25-14 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Badger at Lake Geneva.
Lydia Biggin and Morgan Klein each had six kills for the Demons (28-3, 6-0 SLC), ranked fourth in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association. Sophia Chase, Kenna Kornely and Lauren Lang had five kills. Molly Berezowitz led the team with four aces and 10 digs. And Ella Safar led the Demons with 26 assists to go with seven digs and three aces.
“Our offense was cruising tonight, with a high hitting percentages from quite a few athletes,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “We had nice pressure from serving line to control the pace of match.”
The Demons will next play Monday at Waterford (13-6, 5-1 SLC), which is second behind Burlington in the SLC.
Badger is 4-13 and 1-5.
UNION GROVE 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Broncos won their fourth consecutive Southern Lakes Conference match in convincing fashion, defeating the Comets 25-7, 25-18, 25-11 Tuesday at Delavan.
Sydney Ludvigsen led Union Grove (16-17, 4-2 SLC) with 14 kills, seven digs and two aces. Sophia Rampulla added eight kills and three blocks, and Sophie Tucker had six aces and 10 digs.
“Sophie Tucker served aggressively in the first set which gave us a big lead,” Broncos coach Annie Sireno said. “Our team did a nice job executing on offense. It was a great team win.”
Madison Cimbalnik finished with 23 assists and four aces for Union Grove, which had 35 kills and 15 aces.
ST. JOSEPH 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: Lili Kading broke the season ace record for the Crusaders in a 25-22, 25-18, 24-26, 25-17 Metro Classic Conference loss Tuesday at Kenosha.
“We played a good match on the offense side, but we had some trouble on second contact,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “We keep pushing forward each game.”
Kading had three aces for the Crusaders (12-13, 2-5 MCC), reaching 80 and breaking the previous record of 77 set in 2014 by Jordyn Radtke.
Julia Kellner had 24 kills, Riley LaBoda had 40 assists and Lindsey Thoennes had four aces. Jai Wilson had three blocks and Kaitlyn Zurowski had 15 digs.
SWCHA 3, PRAIRIE 0: Prairie’s undefeated start to its season ended at 19 matches with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 sweep by the Saints in a nonconference match Tuesday at Prairie.
Amelia Ropiak led the Hawks (19-1) with 11 kills. Anna Johnson finished with eight digs and Lexi Kuvshinikov had two aces.
DOMINICAN 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2: The Lady Toppers and Knights were tied 2-2 after four sets, but Dominican won a tight fifth set and beat Catholic Central 25-18, 25-21, 20-25, 21-25, 17-15 in a Metro Classic Conference match Tuesday at Burlington.
“We were not able to control Dominican’s middles,” said Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz, whose team has lost three straight MCC matches and six of its last seven overall. “They were fast and athletic.”
Jenny Rogan had 20 kills to lead Catholic Central (14-11, 4-3 MCC), and Makayla Vos had 34 digs and seven aces. Alexis Kucera added 23 digs and Julia Klein finished with 15 kills.
SAINT THOMAS MORE 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels struggled to get the offense rolling against the Cavaliers, losing 25-11, 25-17, 25-9 in a Metro Classic Conference match Tuesday at St. Catherine’s.
Kennedee Clark had seven kills and Megan Topp contributed six kills and 13 digs. Ellie Rogers tallied nine digs as well for the Angels (1-19, 0-7 MCC).
OAK CREEK 3, CASE 0: The Eagles were swept 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 by the Knights. No further details were available Tuesday night.
WATERFORD 3, WILMOT 0: The Wolverines defeated the Panthers 25-10, 25-11, 25-19 at Wilmot. No further details were available Tuesday night.
Boys soccer
UNION GROVE 1, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1: The Broncos mounted pressure late but settled for a draw in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Union Grove.
Union Grove (8-5-2, 3-2-1 SLC) trailed the Falcons (4-4-4, 2-2-1 SLC) after the first half. The Falcons scored in the 19th minute, but the Broncos stayed aggressive.
In the second half, the Broncos changed formations to get more bodies forward and their pressure paid off in the 73rd minute. Jack Lee received a throw-in along the left wing, fought through a challenge on his way toward the goal and curled a shot in for the equalizer.
The Broncos kept the attack-minded formation going in an effort to find a late winner, but ran out of time.
“Tonight is a game where I feel if we are healthy we can win,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “It took us awhile to get going. We had our chances. It was a frustrating night.”
KENOSHA BRADFORD 9, PARK 1: The Panthers were stifled in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Kenosha.
The Panthers (1-11-1, 0-6 SEC) trailed the Red Devils (7-5-3, 3-1-2 SEC) 4-0 after the first half. The Panthers scored in the final minute to avert a shutout. Cristian Hernandez led a two-on-two rush and drew both defenders towards him before sending a pass through to Ernesto Flores for the finish.
“We knew going in that there was going to be a disparity between the two teams,” Park coach Cameron Pope said. “(Kenosha Bradford) are a great squad.”
OAK CREEK 8, CASE 0: The Eagles lost their seventh consecutive match in Southeast Conference action Tuesday at Case.
Backup goalkeeper Nick Willing made seven saves for Case (4-10-1, 1-5-0 SEC). Despite the blowout loss to the Knights, who are tied for first in the SEC, coach Gregg Anderle remained confident.
“They’re continuing to fight,” Anderle said. “Sometimes that’s not easy and I’m proud of that.”
KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 3, HORLICK 2: The Rebels outshot the Hawks 12-6, but lost a Southeast Conference match on a goal with eight minutes left Tuesday at Levonian Field at Horlick.
Horlick (5-6-2, 2-4 SEC) fell behind 1-0 in the 30th minute after Indian Trail converted a penalty kick. The kick was awarded after the Rebels were called for a handball violation.
One minute into the second half, the Rebels equalized with a goal from Israel Duran. The tie didn’t last for long, as the Hawks took the lead again off a goal in the 43rd minute.
Once again, Duran had a response. The senior scored again in the 56th minute to give Horlick another chance at a win. The Rebels had several more chances as the second half went on, but were unable to find the back of the net again.
In the 72nd minute, Indian Trail scored the game-winning goal on a counterattack.
Horlick goalkeeper Adan Martinez-Ponce finished with three saves.
ELKHORN 5, BURLINGTON 1: The Elks continued their dominance at the expense of the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Elkhorn.
The Elks (10-1-1, 6-0 SLC), ranked third in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, led 3-0 after the first half.
The only goal for the Demons (8-4-3, 1-4) came in the second half from a corner kick that ricocheted to Ben Graham, who cut back toward the net across a defender before scoring with a left-footed strike.
The Elks have won seven straight matches, six by five goals or more.
Girls swimming
CASE 115, HORLICK 28: Freshman Jordyn Tran won four events for the Eagles in a Southeast Conference meet Tuesday at Park.
Tran won the 50-yard freestyle in 27.52 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 59.52, and she swam on two winning relays for Case (4-1 SEC). The 200 medley relay of Tran, Sofia Badillo, Grace Gross and Bronte Jansen won in 2:07.62 and the 200 freestyle relay of Tran, Badillo, Jansen and Emilie Miller won in 1:53.21.
Badillo won the 100 butterfly in 1:06.45 and 100 breaststroke in 1:20.18, Gross won the 100 backstroke in a lifetime-best 1:15.22, Madeline Cerny won the 200 freestyle (2:27.61), Nicolette Jansen, Ava Knaus, Cerny and Gross won the 400 freestyle relay (4:40.49).
Among nonwinners, Miller had a lifetime best in the 200 freestyle (second, 2:27.88) and Allyce Fellion had a lifetime best in the 500 freestyle (third, 7:11.50).
Alice Stratman gave Horlick its best result of the meet by winning the 500 freestyle (6:03.74).
WHITEWATER TRIANGULAR: Burlington Co-op won nine of the 11 events at its Southern Lakes Conference triple-dual meet with Whitewater and Prairie/St. Catherine's Tuesday at Whitewater.
Megan Schultz, the reigning All-Racine County Swimmer of the Year, had the best time in four events and Claire Keeker had three top times to lead Burlington Co-op.
Schultz won two individual events, the 100 butterfly (1:02.06) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.91) and also swam on the winning 200-yard medley relay (Averi Larsen, Schultz, Keeker, Emilia Dahms, 1:57.34) and winning 200 freestyle relay (Keeker, Megan LaRose, Natalie Oldenburg, Schultz, 1:48.97).
In the two closest races of the meet, Dahms and teammate Katie Goetzke traded victories in the distance freestyles. Dahms won the 200 freestyle (2:09.76) by just 0.04 seconds over Goetzke (2:09.80) and Goetzke won the 500 freestyle (5:56.90) just ahead of Dahms (5:59.00).
Keeker also won the 50 freestyle (26.49), Larsen won the 200 IM (2:18.45) and Goetzke, Rylie Bergemann, Margaret McCann and Callie Klepp won the 400 freestyle (4:27.63) for the Demons.
Zoe D’Alessandro had the best finish for PSC Aquatics, taking third in the 500 freestyle (6:11.70), and she was on two fourth-place relays.
In the dual meets, Burlington Co-op beat Whitewater 125-44 and PSC Aquatics 139-27, and Whitewater beat PSC 93-61.
Boys volleyball
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, BURLINGTON 1: The Demons fell short against the Falcons in a 25-12, 25-19, 19-25, 25-13 Southern Lakes Conference loss at Burlington.
Braeden Tomczyk led the Demons (11-8, 3-1 SLC) with 10 kills. Zayne Koehnke had a team-high four aces, Ryan Gonzalez had a team-high 17 assists and Jackson Phillips led the Demons defensively with 11 digs.
“Westosha (26-5, 5-0 SLC, ranked eighth in latest Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association poll) was just too much to handle tonight,” Burlington head coach Michael Jones said. “(Westosha) serve well, hit well and block well. (We) struggled on the attack.”