High schools: Burlington girls volleyball team wins 10th straight

“We knew going in that there was going to be a disparity between the two teams,” Park coach Cameron Pope said. “(Kenosha Bradford) are a great squad.”

OAK CREEK 8, CASE 0: The Eagles lost their seventh consecutive match in Southeast Conference action Tuesday at Case.

Backup goalkeeper Nick Willing made seven saves for Case (4-10-1, 1-5-0 SEC). Despite the blowout loss to the Knights, who are tied for first in the SEC, coach Gregg Anderle remained confident.

“They’re continuing to fight,” Anderle said. “Sometimes that’s not easy and I’m proud of that.”

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 3, HORLICK 2: The Rebels outshot the Hawks 12-6, but lost a Southeast Conference match on a goal with eight minutes left Tuesday at Levonian Field at Horlick.

Horlick (5-6-2, 2-4 SEC) fell behind 1-0 in the 30th minute after Indian Trail converted a penalty kick. The kick was awarded after the Rebels were called for a handball violation.

One minute into the second half, the Rebels equalized with a goal from Israel Duran. The tie didn’t last for long, as the Hawks took the lead again off a goal in the 43rd minute.