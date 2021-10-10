High schools: Burlington girls volleyball team second in Westosha Smash

The Burlington High School girls volleyball team wasn’t at its best Saturday at the Westosha Smash in Paddock Lake, but it still produced an impressive performance.

The Demons (31-4), who had won 10 straight going into the tournament, placed second with a 3-1 record. They defeated Wisconsin Lutheran 25-16, 25-19, Whitefish Bay Dominican 25-14, 25-13 and Union Grove 25-13, 25-15 in pool play before losing to Waukesha Catholic Memorial 25-14, 23-25, 15-10 in the championship match.

“It was a strong start to the day with the pool play wins,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “It was a competitive championship against Catholic Memorial. We never felt like we had a rhythm in that match between low offense efficiency and passing struggles, but we kept battling.”

Kenna Kornely led the Demons with 22 kills while Abby Alan and Lydia Biggin had 20 each. Ella Safar had 10 aces, 59 assists and 22 digs. Molly Berezowitz had 34 digs.

The Demons are ranked fourth in Division 1 in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll.

Union Grove lost to Dominican 25-18, 25-19, Wisconsin Lutheran 25-10, 25-9 and then to Burlington. The Broncos came from behind to defeat Kenosha Tremper 23-25, 25-11, 16-14.14) in their final match.