High schools: Burlington girls volleyball team second in Westosha Smash

The Burlington High School girls volleyball team wasn’t at its best Saturday at the Westosha Smash in Paddock Lake, but it still produced an impressive performance.
The Demons (31-4), who had won 10 straight going into the tournament, placed second with a 3-1 record. They defeated Wisconsin Lutheran 25-16, 25-19, Whitefish Bay Dominican 25-14, 25-13 and Union Grove 25-13, 25-15 in pool play before losing to Waukesha Catholic Memorial 25-14, 23-25, 15-10 in the championship match.
“It was a strong start to the day with the pool play wins,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “It was a competitive championship against Catholic Memorial. We never felt like we had a rhythm in that match between low offense efficiency and passing struggles, but we kept battling.”
Kenna Kornely led the Demons with 22 kills while Abby Alan and Lydia Biggin had 20 each. Ella Safar had 10 aces, 59 assists and 22 digs. Molly Berezowitz had 34 digs.
The Demons are ranked fourth in Division 1 in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
Union Grove lost to Dominican 25-18, 25-19, Wisconsin Lutheran 25-10, 25-9 and then to Burlington. The Broncos came from behind to defeat Kenosha Tremper 23-25, 25-11, 16-14.14) in their final match.
Sydney Ludvigsen had 25 kills, 24 digs and three aces. Madisyn Henderson had 26 digs and three aces. Madison Cimbalnik had 39 assists, 16 digs and four aces. Nataly Schoening had 13 assists and four digs. And Lina Kasuboski had 16 digs and four aces and assists.
“We definitely had an off day,” Union Grove head coach Annie Sireno said. “I am happy with the way we rebounded against Tremper and got a win against them.”
ELKHORN QUADRANGULAR: Catholic Central won one of three matches in Elkhorn.
The Lady Toppers (15-13), who are ranked third in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll, defeated Elkhorn 25-18, 25-18 and lost to Kenosha Indian Trail 25-21, 25-22 and Antioch Community High School 25-17, 25-17.
Jenny Rogan had 12 kills and six aces. Other leaders were Julia Klein (12 kills), Jayden Garratt (four aces, 47 assists, 21 digs), Makayla Vos (43 digs) and Alexis Kucera (four digs).
“We seem to not be able to get over the hump right now,” Catholic Central head coach Wayne Schultz said. “We’re playing well, but we have a few pieces not falling our way right now.”
SOUTH MILWAUKEE TRIANGULAR: St. Catherine’s split a pair of games in South Milwaukee. The Angels defeated Park 25-10, 25-10 and lost to South Milwaukee 26-24, 25-16.
Katelyn Gordon had nine aces, 14 assists, five kills and seven digs for St. Catherine’s (2-21). Ellie Rogers had 12 digs.
“We did a really nice job against Park minimizing our unforced errors,” St. Catherine’s co-coach Katie Olson said. “It’s something we’ve been focusing on.”
The Panthers (0-15) played with reduced numbers on and also lost to the Rockets (5-9). No other information was available for Park.
Boys volleyball
MADISON MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL: Horlick’s only victory in this tournament was against Fort Atkinson (25-23, 22-25, 15-11).
The Rebels lost to Madison LaFolette 25-21,25-18, Beloit Memorial 25-22, 25-19 and Madison Memorial 25-22, 20-25, 15-10.
Boys soccer
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 6, ST. CATHERINE’S 2: The Angels fell short after a poor start in a nonconference game in Milwaukee.
The Angels (3-11-3) trailed the Wildcats (8-2-2) 4-0 after 15 minutes before coming back.
Victor Moreno was taken down in the box for a penalty in the 50th minute and converted the penalty. The Angels added a second goal in the 75th minute when a cross by Edgar Mateo went directly in off of the back post from 40 yards out. Pedro Serratos made six saves.
“We were super flat today,” St. Catherine’s head coach Ben Lake said. “It’s frustrating after coming off such a high with a positive performance Wednesday night against Prairie.”
The Wildcats extended their winning streak to seven games.