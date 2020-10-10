High schools: Burlington girls volleyball team improves to 11-0

With her Burlington High School girls volleyball team limited only to Southern Lakes Conference competition this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Teri Little said she can't say just how outstanding the Demons are.

It can safely be said, through, that a program that has won four WIAA Division 1 championships in the last decade is pretty special once again.

The Demons improved to 11-0 with a 25-12, 25-17, 25-13 victory over Waterford Saturday morning at Burlington. Lydia Biggin had nine kills and a hitting percentage of .615 to lead a team effort.

"Her hitting percentage was kind of unbelievable," Little said. "She hit over .600 with nine kills and one error. Camryn Lukenbill had a nice hitting percentage (.308), Mackenzie Leach had a nice hitting percentage (.217) ... overall we got the job by getting everyone involved."

Leach also had nine kills and Lukenbill added six. Victoria Van Dan had 23 assists and four aces. Sam Naber led in digs with 13.

Burlington is ranked sixth in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association.

Mariah Grunze and Isabel Floryance each had six kills for Waterford. Josie Johnson had 17 assists and Johnson had eight digs. Floryance and Grunze each added seven digs.