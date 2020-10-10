High schools: Burlington girls volleyball team improves to 11-0

With her Burlington High School girls volleyball team limited only to Southern Lakes Conference competition this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Teri Little said she can't say just how outstanding the Demons are.
It can safely be said, through, that a program that has won four WIAA Division 1 championships in the last decade is pretty special once again.
The Demons improved to 11-0 with a 25-12, 25-17, 25-13 victory over Waterford Saturday morning at Burlington. Lydia Biggin had nine kills and a hitting percentage of .615 to lead a team effort.
"Her hitting percentage was kind of unbelievable," Little said. "She hit over .600 with nine kills and one error. Camryn Lukenbill had a nice hitting percentage (.308), Mackenzie Leach had a nice hitting percentage (.217) ... overall we got the job by getting everyone involved."
Leach also had nine kills and Lukenbill added six. Victoria Van Dan had 23 assists and four aces. Sam Naber led in digs with 13.
Burlington is ranked sixth in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association.
Mariah Grunze and Isabel Floryance each had six kills for Waterford. Josie Johnson had 17 assists and Johnson had eight digs. Floryance and Grunze each added seven digs.
The Demons defeated the Wolverines 25-9, 25-23, 25-21 Sept. 24 in Waterford.
"I thought this matchup against Burlington had a much different feel than the first one," Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. "We came out strong in the first set and were right with them until about 10 points.
"We focused really hard on serve receive because we know they have great servers and that is something we struggled with the first time around. I thought we responded well on serve receive, but were otherwise flat.
"Burlington is a great team and we can't let a couple little things that didn't go our way get us down. Ultimately, too many errors prevented us from getting on any big runs."
UNION GROVE 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: Lainy Pettit and Sydney Ludvigsen combined for 24 of the Broncos' 31 kills in their 25-17, 25-11, 25-22 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Delavan.
Pettit had 11 kills, four aces and three blocks. Ludvigsen had 13 kills and seven digs. Other leaders for the Broncos (7-3) were Bella Kasuboski (15 digs), Marissa Polzin (26 assists, four digs) and Emmy Pettit (three kills).
