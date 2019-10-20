The Burlington High School girls volleyball team has won the last two WIAA Division 1 state championships and four of the last eight.
By all appearances, the Demons plan on maintaining that tradition.
They finished their conference season strong by going 3-0 and only losing two sets in three matches in the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament at Delavan-Darien.
Burlington (35-4), ranked sixth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, beat Delavan-Darien 25-14, 25-12 in the quarterfinals and Elkhorn 25-13, 23-25, 15-6 in the semifinals to advance to the title match against Union Grove.
The Demons lost the first set against the Broncos, ranked ninth in the WVCA poll, but rallied to win the championship match 24-26, 25-14, 15-13.
Coupled with its 7-0 regular-season record, Burlington won the overall SLC championship.
“It was a great finish to the conference season,” Burlington coach Teri Little said. “I was very happy with our resiliency and ability to maintain composure.”
Leading the way in kills were Morgan Klein with 27, Emily Alan with 26 and Mackenzie Leach with 21. Kaley Blake and Cayla Gutche had 38 and 30 assists, respectively, Claire Walby had eight aces, Leach had 31 digs and Alan, Lydia Biggin and Laren Baldowsky each had three blocks.
The Broncos (38-5) went 2-1, beating Westosha Central 25-4, 25-6 in the quarterfinals and Waterford 25-17, 25-22 in the semifinals.
“We stayed consistent in our first two matches and we were able to maintain the serve,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “We played tough against Burlington. We kept momentum in the first set. In set two, we struggled in serve receive and defense and set three was back and forth.
"Unfortunately, we weren’t able to finish the match when we had the chance.”
Olivia Dir had 30 kills and six aces, Karlee Lois had 47 assists and 30 digs, and Lois and Lainy Pettit each had four blocks. Kelsey Henderson had 28 digs.
Waterford (16-22) finished in third in the tournament and the overall SLC standings after going 2-1 with victories over Badger (25-18, 25-9) and Elkhorn (26-24, 25-18).
“It was a full team effort,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “We had a good bounce-back game against Elkhorn, where we were down big in the first set, but managed to grind out the win and then Isabel Floryance had a good serving run to get us the win in set two.”
Mariah Grunze had 18 kills, Olivia Busch had six blocks and Josie Johnson led the team in assists.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Case went 1-2 to lead county schools at Kenosha Tremper.
The Eagles defeated Tremper 27-25, 25-27, 15-13 and lost to Kenosha Indian Trail 27-25, 25-23 and Oak Creek 25-12, 22-25, 15-5.
Lauren Willing led Case (13-14) with 46 assists and 17 digs. Other leaders were Erica Heffel (18 kills, 41 digs) and Katie Korth (35 digs).
Horlick also went 1-2, beating Tremper 25-21, 25-23 and losing Indian Trail 25-10, 26-24 and Bradford 25-19, 25-11.
Leaders were Katelyn Rooney (17 digs, six aces), Gina Svatek (12 kills), Hailey Wilkinson (12 kills) and Kelsey Jacobs (11 digs, 45 assists).
Park results were not available.
Boys volleyball
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Horlick ran through the gauntlet to win Saturday's tournament at Park.
The Rebels (20-7-4) defeated Kenosha Tremper 25-18, 25-22, 25-23, and advanced to the championship after defeating Franklin 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20.
The final against Kenosha Indian Trail, ranked 10th by the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association, was a thrilling back-and-forth battle spanning five sets. Horlick won 13-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21, 18-16.
“This tournament was a big boost for us,” Horlick coach Dana Marcinkus said. “We beat both Indian Trail and Franklin and that gives us plenty of confidence should we face off against them in the playoffs.”
Matt Barrientez had 120 assists, 12 aces and six blocks, Connor Singer had 40 kills and Joe Prudhom had 50 digs. A.J Smithers had six blocks as well.
“Matt did a great job of spreading the ball around to multiple players. He has a lot of maturity and composure on the floor and his leadership is amazing,” Marcinkus said.
Case finished finished fifth, winning two of three matches. The Eagles lost to Oak Creek 21-25, 25-13, 25-27, 25-22, 15-8, then beat Park 25-14, 25-16, 25-17 and Kenosha Tremper 20-25, 25-20, 17-25, 25-20, 17-15.
Isaiah Wright lead the team with 23 kills, while Kevin Barz had 14 kills and 11 blocks. Seth Shufelt served six aces and Quinn O'Brien had 30 digs.
Park went 0-3, losing to Indian Trail, Case and Bradford.
HOMESTEAD TOURNAMENT: David Paul became Burlington's all-time assists leader as the Demons finished second at Saturday's Homestead Tournament in Mequon.
The Demons went 3-0 to win their pool: defeating Golda Meir/St. Anthony's 25-17, 25-12, New Berlin 25-19, 25-19 and Cedarburg 25-19, 20-25, 17-16.
They rallied back against St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran in the quarterfinal to win 19-25, 25-22, 15-9. They then defeated Fond du Lac 25-21, 28-30, 15-11 in the semifinal. In the final they would lose to the seventh ranked Appleton North 16-25, 15-25.
"We were great all around all day," Burlington coach Michael Jones said. "We had moments of struggle, but overcame them just about every time."
Burlington senior setter Paul finished the day with 142 assists. By doing so, he passed Zach Gesteland's mark of 2758 assists set in 2012 to become Burlington's all-time leader in assists. He currently has 2854 assists.
St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran results were not available.
Cross country
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MEET: The Case girls won the meet at Grant Park in South Milwaukee behind three top-10 finishes. The Eagles had a team score of 54 points.
Audrey Amaya finished third in 20:32.22, Kaitlyn Francis was eighth (21:08.85) and Charlatte Shelby was ninth (21:14.11).
Rounding out the Eagles' finishers were Sophie Young (12th, 21:22.81) and Amelia Wiesner (22nd, 22:15.57).
Olivia Pitrof was sixth (21:07.31), leading Horlick to a seventh-place finish with 155 points.
Mariah Davis led Park, which had an incomplete team, by placing 45th (24:51.53).
On the boys' side, Carter Sura of Park had the top finish by a Racine County runner, placing 12th in 17:50.79. He led the Panthers to a seventh-place finish with 185 points.
Aaron Peterson of Case was 14th in 17:53.75 and teammate Lucas Jackson was 24th in 18:24.98. The Eagles were sixth with 145 points.
Horlick, which had an incomplete team, was led by Connor Vertz (26th, 18:47.03).
METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE MEET: The Catholic Central girls had two top-five finishes en route to a second-place finish in the six-team meet at UW-Parkside. The Lady Toppers scored 52 points.
Morgan Ramsey was third in 21:55.0 while teammate Bernadette Frisch was fifth (22:02.2). Also for Catholic Central, freshman Elsie Kmecak was 12th in 23:07.3 and Kaleigh Lynch was 13th (23:11.4).
For Prairie, freshman Brie Luchun Ledvina was sixth (22:23.6) and Caroline Ulrich was seventh (22:26.7). The Hawks were fourth with 77 points.
Olivia Rincon led St. Catherine’s, which had an incomplete team, finishing 17th (24:12.0).
Hayden Kraus finished 27th (27:02.9) to lead Racine Lutheran. The Crusaders were 27th with 139 points.
The top finish by a county runner in the boys meet was by Sam Henderson of Catholic Central, who was second (17:50.1). Catholic Central was sixth with 120 points.
In the seven-team boys team standings, Prairie was second with 87. Stephen McGravey-Tate led the Hawks by placing sixth in 18:26.9.
Also leading the Hawks were freshman Nolan Boerner in 16th (19:16.1), and sophomore Jayce Jaramillo in 17th (19:18.8).
Jameson Chernouski was 19th in 19:45.6 for St. Catherine's, which was seventh with 149 points.
Seth Luxem was 49th (25:30.9) for Lutheran, which had an incomplete team.
Swimming & diving
CASE: Taylor Kaplan was eighth with a score of 338.65 points at the West Bend Invitational. Her score ranks 12th in Case’s history for 11 dives.
“Taylor put together a really strong and consistent meet and she definitely has the talent to compete with the best of them,” Case diving coach Dave Arvai said.
Boys soccer
PRAIRIE 2, GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME 2: The Hawks wrapped up the regular season 13-1-4 as Francessco Quattrone and Nick Hawkins scored in a nonconference match at Green Bay.
Prairie led 2-1 in the second half, but Note Dame scored on a penalty kick in the 75th minute to even the match. The Hawks had several good chances to score in the second half, said coach Corey Oakland.
Hawks goalkeeper Devon Stoltenberg four saves.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 8, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons (7-8-4) were held scoreless in a nonconference match to the Pacers at Somers.
Shoreland (12-5-0) is ranked eighth among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.
