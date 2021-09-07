High schools: Burlington girls volleyball team defeats Union Grove

“Our strong start makes us hopeful for the future,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “We did a nice job blocking and getting touches.”

Sophia Rampulla had six blocks, Erin Hansche had four and Faith Smith had three kills for the Broncos.

WATERFORD 3, ELKHORN 0: Chloe Werner and Isabel Floryance each had 10 kills in the Wolverines' 25-11, 25-14, 25-14 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Waterford.

"Tonight was just another great win — it was a complete team effort," Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. "We started out slow the first five points of the match, but we adjusted quickly and never turned back."

Josie Johnson had 34 assists and five service aces for Waterford (7-4, 2-0 SLC). Lisa Busch had 16 assists and four service aces.

RACINE LUTHERAN 3, SWCHA 1: Julia Kellner had 14 kills and Lili Kading served nine in a row with six aces in the last set in the Crusaders' 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-13 nonconference victory at Lutheran.