High schools: Burlington girls volleyball team defeats Union Grove

The Union Grove High School girls volleyball team earned some respect Tuesday night.
But in the end, Burlington played with the efficiency of a team that is ranked ninth in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association.
The Demons, who advanced to the state championship game last season, defeated the Broncos 25-18, 25-9, 25-17 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Union Grove.
Kenna Kornely led the Demons (11-2, 2-0 SLC) with six kills and Burlington co-coach Teri Little was pleased with the spark and leadership senior middle blocker Lauren Lang provided. Lang had five kills and two blocks in the match. Sophomore defensive specialist Ella Safar also impressed Little with 16 assists, 11 digs and two aces.
“Ella ran a great offense and showed big strides towards improving her level of play,” Little said.
Abby Alan and Molly Berezowitz led Burlington with three aces, and Morgan Klein also added five kills.
Despite the loss, the Broncos (4-6, 0-2) have their heads held high after hanging tough with the defending WIAA Division 1 state runner-up Demons. Madison Cimbalnik led Union Grove with 13 assists and eight digs, and Madisyn Henderson and Sydney Ludvigsen finished with seven digs each. Ludvigsen also led the match with seven kills.
“Our strong start makes us hopeful for the future,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “We did a nice job blocking and getting touches.”
Sophia Rampulla had six blocks, Erin Hansche had four and Faith Smith had three kills for the Broncos.
WATERFORD 3, ELKHORN 0: Chloe Werner and Isabel Floryance each had 10 kills in the Wolverines' 25-11, 25-14, 25-14 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Waterford.
"Tonight was just another great win — it was a complete team effort," Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. "We started out slow the first five points of the match, but we adjusted quickly and never turned back."
Josie Johnson had 34 assists and five service aces for Waterford (7-4, 2-0 SLC). Lisa Busch had 16 assists and four service aces.
RACINE LUTHERAN 3, SWCHA 1: Julia Kellner had 14 kills and Lili Kading served nine in a row with six aces in the last set in the Crusaders' 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-13 nonconference victory at Lutheran.
"We were down 12-3 in the first set and inched our way back by taking them out of systems in serve receive," Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. "The second game, we had too many errors. The third game, we played tough and they had some big kills, but we were able to finish it.
"Julia had a good night and Lili served, hit and played good defense."
Riley LaBoda had 29 kills and 10 digs for Lutheran (5-3). Kading had 14 service aces and 13 digs. Mya Lequia had 17 digs, six kills and two blocks.
TREMPER 3, HORLICK 0: Ella Tomes had 11 kills and four blocks for the Rebels in their 18-25, 12-25, 20-25 loss in Horlick's John R. Belden Fieldhouse.
Amanda Pellegrino led Horlick (2-8, 0-2 Southeast Conference) with six digs and Brooke Behringer had three aces and 20 assists.
“With adversity, we played through injuries and the players adapted well to the situation,” coach Corbyn Thornton said.
KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 3, CASE 0: The Eagles lost their fourth straight match and fell to 1-1 in Southeast Conference play with a 7-25, 23-25, 11-25 loss at Kenosha Indian Trail Tuesday night.
“We extremely lacked heart tonight,” Case coach Willie Maryland said about his team’s performance.
The Eagles (4-7, 1-1 SEC) will face Kenosha Bradford next on September 14.
Boys soccer
INDIAN TRAIL 5, CASE 1: With the Eagles trailing 5-0, Mati Degefa scored an unassisted goal in the 60th minute.
"We didn't show tonight," Case coach Gregg Anderle said. "Not to take away anything from Indian Trail — they're a fine team — but this was not one of our finest performances."
Case is 3-1-1 and 1-1 in the SEC.
TREMPER 3, HORLICK 0: Adan Martinez had eight saves for the Rebels in their Southeast Conference loss to Tremper at Levonian Field.
Evan Locke had a strong overall game for the Rebels (1-4-2, 0-2 SEC), Horlick assistant coach Mike Modesti said.
"Evan showed real good leadership and organized things at center back," Modesti said. "He had very good communication skills throughout the game."
Modesti also singled out midfielder Danny Aranda.
ELKHORN 9, ST. CATHERINE'S 2: The Angels regained their composure after a difficult start, but lost this nonconference match at Elkhorn.
"They went 35 minutes before they scored their fifth goal, so I thought we adjusted," St. Catherine's coach Ben Lake said. "They had scored so fast in the first 20 minutes."
Marco Sanchez scored for the Angels (1-3) in the 65th minute and Victor Moreno added a goal about five minutes later.
Pedro Serratos had 14 saves for St. Catherine's.
Girls tennis
SAINT THOMAS MORE 7, ST. CATHERINE’S/RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Angels struggled against the Cavaliers in the Metro Classic Conference loss at Meadowbrook Country Club.
The No. 1 doubles team of Arianna Macias and Margarita Reyes Pena, and singles players Elena Gaither (No. 2) and Isabella Lillo (No. 3) each won two games as they all finished 6-0, 6-2.