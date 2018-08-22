The Burlington High School girls volleyball team started its season in fine form on Wednesday afternoon.
The Demons, led by junior Kaley Blake, went 4-0 and won the 7th annual Burlington Invitational championship. Burlington defeated Mukwonago 26-24, 25-14 in the gold bracket final.
The Demons beat Tremper 25-15, 25-22 and Pius 25-14, 25-14 in pool play, then defeated Franklin 25-23, 19-25, 15-9 in the semifinals.
Demon’s co-head coach Teri Little said she was impressed with her team’s performance.
“It was a strong start for us, for sure,” Little said. “Good ball control and defense allowed us to run an effective middle attack. Kaley Blake ran a diverse offense and had many players with double digit kills or impressive kill percentages.”
Blake served nine aces, had four kills and 29 digs. She also recorded 96 of Burlington’s 104 total assists.
Another county team with a strong showing in the invitational was Case, which placed fourth in the silver bracket.
The Eagles went 1-1 in pool play, lost to Slinger 25-20, 25-21 in the semifinals and the third-place match to Tremper 23-25, 25-23, 15-9.
Junior Lauren Willing set the tempo for the Eagles in their four matches. She served five aces, had 15 kills, 30 assists and 20 digs. Junior Allie Zelko added 42 digs.
“We played a lot better than we did yesterday,” Case coach Willie Maryland III said. “I’m proud of Lauren’s effort today. She’s really taken on a leadership role this year and she played very well.”
Boys soccer
HORLICK 1, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: Greyson Harrison’s goal in the fifth minute proved to be the difference in the Rebels’ victory at the Kenosha Tremper Invitational.
Harrison, a sophomore, scored off an assist by Thomas Ruiz. Ruiz played a through ball into the box, which Harrison slotted into the back of the net for a goal.
The Rebels (2-0) took 14 shots to Christian Life’s 8. Horlick coach Zeke Gutierrez said his team had plenty of chances to score more than one goal.
“We missed several opportunities right in front of net to try and go up by two or three (goals),” Gutierrez said. “I’m just happy that we are starting to find our rhythm as a team.”
Junior goalkeeper Zach Heiman made six saves in the shutout.
