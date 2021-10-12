High schools: Burlington girls volleyball serves up yet another winner

The Burlington High School girls volleyball team served up another winner on Monday.

The state-ranked Demons completed their Southern Lakes Conference dual meet schedule by sweeping Waterford 25-20, 25-16, 25-13 at Waterford.

Burlington (32-4) - ranked No. 4 among Division 1 teams in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll - dominated from the service line, collecting 21 aces while making only five service errors.

"Aggressive serving lead the way," said Burlington co-coach Teri Little. "Strong defense provided much support to allow our offense to stay on the attack."

Ella Safar served nine aces, while Fiona McDermitt added six aces and Abby Alan had four.

On offense, Lydia Biggin and Morgan Klein both had 10 kills, and Lauren Lang added six kills. Safar also had 23 assists, while Molly Berezowitz had 18 digs on defense.

For the Wolverines, Chloe Werner and Isabel Floryance each had seven kills. Josie Johnson had 19 assists, and Lisa Busch had 10 digs.