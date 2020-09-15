High schools: Burlington girls volleyball off to flying start

The Burlington High School girls volleyball team has made the WIAA state tournament for six seasons in a row.
If the Demons keep playing like they did on Tuesday night, a seventh straight trip seems very possible, if not very likely.
Burlington started the 2020 season by sweeping Badger 25-12, 25-11, 25-22 in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Lake Geneva.
The Demons (1-0) served 13 aces and controlled play. Sam Naber served seven aces and had 16 digs, while Lydia Biggin had 15 kills and only one attack error. Victoria Van Dan added 30 assists against the Badgers (0-1).
Burlington's state streak started in 2014 and culminated in back-to-back Division 1 state championships in 2017 and 2018. Last season the Demons made the Division 1 state semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Arrowhead.
WATERFORD 3, UNION GROVE 0: Union Grove, which got to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament last season, opened its new season with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-18 loss to Waterford in a Southern Lakes Conference meet at Union Grove.
"We definitely struggled on our first night of conference play," Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. "Our serve receive prevented us from executing in the front."
For Union Grove, Marissa Polzin had 10 assists and eight digs, Sydney Ludvigsen had six kills, five aces, and seven digs, while Lainy Pettit had four kills.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, ST. JOSEPH 0: The Lady Toppers, who played for the WIAA Division 4 state championship in 2019, started the 2020 season on the right foot, sweeping a Metro Classic Conference meet 25-12, 25-14, 25-20 at Kenosha.
Sammie Seib finished with 14 kills and 16 digs, while Lainey Dirksmeyer added 10 kills and 10 digs.
Ella Shaw has 22 assists. Grace Antlfinger had 27 digs and served four aces - half of the eight recorded by the Lady Toppers (1-0).
Catholic Central lost to undefeated Clear Lake in the state championship last season.
RACINE LUTHERAN 3, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 2: Senior Morgann Gardner had 16 kills, six blocks and served four aces to help the Crusaders win a season-opening Metro Classic Conference meet 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 16-14 at Racine Lutheran.
Junior Mya Lequia added 11 kills and six blocks, while senior Alexis Peterson had 29 assists and 12 digs. Lili Kading served six aces and had nine digs for Lutheran (1-0).
"We had a big fight tonight and I am proud of the way the team battled," said Lutheran coach Becky Demuth. "The veterans of the team - Mya, Morgann, Alexis and Lili - really stepped up and made a impact."
PRAIRIE 3, MARTIN LUTHER 0: Abby Decker and Amelia Ropiak each had seven kills in the Hawks' Metro Classic Conference sweep at the Johnson Athletic Center in Wind Point. The Hawks won 25-15, 25-15, 25-19.
Cate Yunker had four aces and 26 assists for Prairie (1-0).
DOMINICAN 3, ST. CATHERINE'S 0: The Angels opened their season with a 25-14, 25-11, 25-10 Metro Classic Conference loss to Dominican at Whitefish Bay.
Megan Topp led St. Catherine's with 12 kills. Myla Haubrich had 10 digs.
Girls tennis
PRAIRIE 7, ST. JOSEPH 0: Junior Molly Cookman won her No. 1 singles match, sparking a Metro Classic Conference sweep for the Hawks at Prairie.
Cookman (5-5) defeated Hannah Altergott 6-2, 6-2 as Prairie remained undefeated in conference matches (4-0).
"Molly continues to play at her highest level," said Prairie coach Nich Schafer. "She has put a lot of work in and it is showing in her play. It is great to see that hard work does pay off."
Tori Walker won at No. 2 singles, sweeping past Casey Mayer 6-0, 6-0. Hawks captain Gabriela Davis, usually the team’s No. 1 singles player, returned from injury and won her No. 1 doubles match with Jaclyn Palmen.
UNION GROVE 5, BURLINGTON 2: Sam Chizek and Cami Good came from behind to win their No. 1 doubles match, helping the Broncos get past the Demons in Burlington.
Chizek and Good beat Jordan Krause and Olivia Traxinger 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. The Broncos swept all three doubles flights as Brenna Lekshas and Abby Wilks defeated Abby Runkel and CeCe Donegan 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles, and Addy Kemper and Jillian Reiter beat Payton Matson and Cate Tully 7-6, 4-6, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
For Burlington, Emily Rauch beat Tessa Stamm at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-3.
Girls golf
CASE 191, PARK 240: Brynn Emmons fired a 44 and Ellan Million carded a 45 as the Eagles won a Southeast Conference dual meet at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
Corina Davis added a 53 for Case.
The Panthers were led by Alexis Betker’s 53. Horlick’s Sasha Schick also competed at the match and finished with a 58.
UNION GROVE 161, ELKHORN 217: Norah Roberts fired a personal-best 2-under par 34 and Veronica Parco carded a 37 as the Broncos rolled to a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet win at Ives Grove Golf Links.
Roberts bogeyed her second hole, but finished her round with three birdies and five pars.
"Norah was fantastic tonight," said Union Grove coach Eric Swanson. "She bogeyed hole two, but from that point forward she was unbelievable. She put her drive into the hazard on No. 9 but still managed to par the hole. She is playing at a very high level right now."
Parco added a 1-over 37. "She has hit the ball really well recently, but just has not been able to score as well as she had liked," Swanson said. "Tonight she put it all together."
Ali Torhorst finished with a 43.
Boys soccer
WATERFORD 2, UNION GROVE 1: Broncos coach Sean Jung was excited to see his side back on the pitch, but admitted he probably could have waited a day.
"Not the best way to return to action," Jung said. "But it was nice to be back."
Waterford scored two late goals and turned a one-goal deficit into a 2-1 Southern Lakes Conference win at Waterford.
After a scoreless first half, the Broncos (0-1) got a goal in the 55th minute with Jacob Howard scoring off an assist from Kyle Fletcher. But the Wolverines (1-0) netted goals in the 69th and 77th minute to win the match.
Union Grove had numerous chances in the last 10 minutes to at least tie the match, Jung said.
"We were very, very inconsistent," he said. "We were trying to find a lineup that works, and we were doing that while we were playing the match."
The Broncos lost eight seniors - seven starters - from last season's squad that spent time being ranked in the state coaches poll, Jung said. "Tonite we didn't seem to have much rhythm, just a lot of chaos," he said.
