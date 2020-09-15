High schools: Burlington girls volleyball off to flying start

Ali Torhorst finished with a 43.

Boys soccer

WATERFORD 2, UNION GROVE 1: Broncos coach Sean Jung was excited to see his side back on the pitch, but admitted he probably could have waited a day.

"Not the best way to return to action," Jung said. "But it was nice to be back."

Waterford scored two late goals and turned a one-goal deficit into a 2-1 Southern Lakes Conference win at Waterford.

After a scoreless first half, the Broncos (0-1) got a goal in the 55th minute with Jacob Howard scoring off an assist from Kyle Fletcher. But the Wolverines (1-0) netted goals in the 69th and 77th minute to win the match.

Union Grove had numerous chances in the last 10 minutes to at least tie the match, Jung said.

"We were very, very inconsistent," he said. "We were trying to find a lineup that works, and we were doing that while we were playing the match."

The Broncos lost eight seniors - seven starters - from last season's squad that spent time being ranked in the state coaches poll, Jung said. "Tonite we didn't seem to have much rhythm, just a lot of chaos," he said.

